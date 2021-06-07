Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 28-June 4, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

05/29/2021 1053hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call at a residence on Ridgewood Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/29/2021 1310hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report that suspect who is currently incarcerated had a weapon hidden for when he gets out of jail at a residence in Carthage.

05/29/2021 1700hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

05/29/2021 2003hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in Carthage.

05/29/2021 2120hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Kennebago River Road n Stetson Twp. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

05/29/2021 2135hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Richards responded to Route 2 in Carthage regarding a report of a domestic disturbance on Coyote Lane where a suspect who had just bailed out of jail returned to the victim’s residence. As a result of the investigation Thomas Farrington (39) of Carthage was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, Class C and was transported to jail.

05/29/2021 2149hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Eustis Parkway in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/29/2021 2153hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted Warden Units in locating a lost woman off from the Cooper Road in Chesterville. Wardens found the woman by her cell phone before Rackliffe could deploy K-9 Rebel.

05/30/2021 0059hrs, Deputy Rackliffe responded to Livermore Falls to assist the PD with a search for a person who had fled from the police.

05/30/2021 0832hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This turned out to be a misdial.

05/30/2021 0936hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of an attempt to lure a young teen girl to a camp by a 74-year-old man in Lang Twp. No charges were filed.

05/30/2021 0946hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on Park Street in Phillips, the source of the call was not located.

05/30/2021 1004hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Temple Road in Farmington. Thuong Moore (69) of Temple was driving a 2020 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

05/30/2021 1014hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on Lufkin Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

05/30/2021 1026hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Whittier Road in Farmington. James Kaplan (51) of Chesterville was driving a Dodge pickup when the collision occurred.

05/30/2021 1145hrs, Sgt. Bean was able to assist a citizen with an apparent lost wallet found on a hiking trail in the Saddleback Lake Area in Dallas Plt.

05/30/2021 1240hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm on Mendolia Road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

05/30/2021 1437hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of found keys on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

05/30/2021 2052hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Eustis Ridge in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/30/2021 2059hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Hank Crockett (49) of Jay was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

05/31/2021 0938hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at Mt. Abram Health Center in Kingfield. This turned out to be a false alarm.

05/31/2021 1000hr, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of a landlord tenant dispute on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

05/31/2021 1310hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Francis Place in Carthage.

05/31/2021 1351hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding child custody on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/31/2021 1815hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call on Christen Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/31/2021 2048hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a civil complaint between a landlord and tenant on Depot Street in Rangeley.

05/31/2021 2300hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

06/01/2021 0809hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a citizen in Avon in contacting a family member who has not been in touch.

06/01/2021 1049hrs, Franklin County investigators and deputies responded to a report of a medical call on the Bog Road in New Vineyard. Upon arrival the body of a woman was found at the edge of a homemade pond. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was notified to assist with the investigation.

06/01/2021 1144hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Thomas Dickey (60) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Ford Pickup when the collision occurred.

06/01/2021 1320hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on Francis Place in Carthage regarding a person in mental health crises. Deputy McCormick transported the person to FMH for evaluation.

06/01/2021 1601hrs, Deputy Elmes served a protection from harassment order at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips.

06/01/2021 1606hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/01/2021 2330hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a single vehicle accident on the Egypt Pond Road in Chesterville. Roderick Marble (46) of Chesterville was driving a 2013 Subaru when he fell asleep at the wheel crossed the centerline and struck a utility pole.

06/02/2021 0718hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of West Mills Road and Time Square Road in Industry. Celina Cummings (22) of Steuben was driving a 2011 Chevy Equinox south bound on West Mills road approaching the Times Square intersection when Michael Wallace (18) of Kingfield was driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza when he failed to yield to the oncoming Chevy striking it causing the accident. A passenger was in the Wallace vehicle and not injured. Cummings was transported to FMH for her injuries.

06/02/2021 1058hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a lost dog which was found on Center Road in Madrid. Deputy Gray reunited the dog with his owner.

06/02/2021 1236hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

06/02/2021 1336hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to Maple Street in Temple regarding a report of a person in crises. This turned out to be a misunderstanding from the resident there and the complainant.

06/02/2021 1417hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Burbank Hill Road in Strong regarding a report of a suspicious male.

06/02/2021 1500hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell, Lt. St. Laurent and Deputy Gray assisted DHHS with an investigation on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

06/02/2021 1646hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a possible violation of a condition of release at a residence on Center Hill Road in Weld. As a result of the investigation Michelle Perkins (51) of Industry was summonsed on a charge of violating conditions of release.

06/02/2021 1728hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of lost keys in Wyman Twp. It was reported that the caller lost a set of keys while on a run along Route 27.

06/02/2021 1648hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a black Ford Escape speeding and making unsafe passes on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The offender was located.

06/02/2021 1651hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a suspicious man on the Bemis Road near Angel Falls in Letter D Township.

06/02/2021 1901hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint regarding a speeding vehicle on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The alleged offender was not located.

06/02/2021 2137hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a motor vehicle grazing a pedestrian who was walking on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

06/02/2021 2323hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. moose accident on Hunter Hill Road in Coplin Plt. William White (30) of Portland was driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty when the collision occurred. As a result of the investigation the driver was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

06/03/2021 0703hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted a citizen on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

06/03/2021 0759hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a person squatting on private property at the intersection of George Thomas Road and Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. The alleged squatter was not located.

06/03/2021 0842hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a late report of a car vs. deer accident which occurred on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Kari Williams (31) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2015 Honda CR-V when the collision occurred.

06/03/2021 0915hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of lost property on the East Madrid Road in Madrid.

06/03/2021 1039hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

06/03/2021 1118hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an accident which occurred on the Roxbury Road in Roxbury. Nancy West (68) of Bath was driving a 2015 Subaru following a 2019 Peterbuilt Tractor trailer hauling a flatbed being driven by Paul Hudson (49) of Phillips when a chunk of earth fell from the tractor trailer striking the front portion of the roof of the Subaru. No injuries were reported.

06/03/2021 1121hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on the Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. One neighbor was blocking access to a right of way.

06/03/2021 1323hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what was originally called in as an accident, but after further review was a vehicle parked off Sunrise View Road in New Vineyard next to Route 27. This was a junk car that had no plates and had been there for a while.

06/03/2021 1834hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of damage to a car at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. Further investigation revealed this was a civil issue between a couple that had recently separated.

06/03/2021 2157hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a car that had broken down in the construction zone on Route 4 in Madrid.

06/03/2021 2357hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the Webb Beach Road in Weld. Further investigation revealed that the elderly male in the car appeared to be living in it, the driver was identified.

06/04/2021 0820hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Couture participated in a bicycle safety event with the kids at Strong Elementary School.

06/04/2021 0922hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Couture participated in a bicycle safety event with the kids at Phillips Elementary School.

06/04/2021 0937hrs, Deputy Morgan, Chief Lowell and Lt. St. Laurent responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This was a landlord/tenant dispute where the landlord was trying to force the person living there off the property. No charges were filed.

06/04/2021 1209hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. It appears the subject is ok.

06/04/2021 1248hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on the Taylor Road in Industry. This turned out to be a false alarm.

06/04/2021 1422hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Buxton PD with an investigation at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

06/04/2021 1434hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Cape Cod Hill School regarding a report of a dangerous dog hanging around the school yard. The owner of the dog was located who retrieved it and was warned for having a dog at large.

06/04/2021 1509hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle making unsafe passes on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The driver was located and summonsed.

06/04/2021 2007hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of lost property at Tumbledown Mountain in Weld.

06/04/2021 2112hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/04/2021 2221hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. at the request of the complainant who has not heard from that person. When Couture made contact, the person in question was on the phone with the complainant.

Deputies conducted eight elder checks.