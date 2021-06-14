Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 5– 11, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

06/05/2021 0804hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of vandalism at a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. It was reported that the tires to a pickup, ATV and a trailer was all slashed.

06/05/2021 0817hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Orris Lamb Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

06/05/2021 0920hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Maple Street in Temple regarding an escort there. As a result of information obtained at the residence Glen Reynolds (61) of Wilton was arrested on charges of violation a protection from abuse order and violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

06/05/2021 1001hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a man driving a dump truck who was not licensed to do so in Eustis. Couture met with the man and advised him to get his license.

06/05/2021 1229hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member at a residence on Town Line Drive in Carthage. The person in question was located and determined to be ok.

06/05/2021 1503hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Waterville police by serving a criminal trespass summons on a person who lives on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon.

06/05/2021 1513hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Beech Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

06/05/2021 1821hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance occurring in a pickup truck on Route 27 in Kingfield. Allegedly the female was thrown out of the vehicle. Couture caught up to both persons involved in the disturbance. As a result of the investigation Kevin Smith (24) of Kingfield was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

06/06/2021 1040hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted with traffic control at a motorcycle memorial ride on Mill Street in Weld.

06/06/2021 1210hrs, Deputy Gray received a child custody complaint at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. This was a civil issue.

06/06/2021 1420hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an accidental death off from Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The death was not considered suspicious.

06/06/2021 1343hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of a disabled vehicle abandoned at the Phillips Salem townline on the Salem Road.

06/06/2021 1347hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted State Police Trooper Barton with a motorcycle accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

06/06/2021 1414hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Jason Cooke (32) of Rome was driving a 2005 motorcycle northbound when it hit a bump and lost control going off the road.

06/06/2021 1626hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a threatening complaint at a residence in Sandy River Plt.

06/07/2021 0638hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Dawn Oliveri (52) of Phillips was driving a 2017 Nissan when the collision occurred.

06/07/2021 0946hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of speeders on High Street in Kingfield.

06/07/2021 1542hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on the Lambert Road in New Vineyard. The complainant was having issues with a family member and wanted to report it.

06/07/2021 1546hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an alarm at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a false alarm set off by the owner who lived there.

06/07/2021 1702hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a road hazard on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be a boat trailer that was abandoned beside the road. He moved it further off the road.

06/07/2021 1818hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at the Wilson’s Mills Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/08/2021 0752hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled car by Smalls Falls in Sandy River Plt.

06/08/2021 0755hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at the Strong Elementary School in Strong.

06/08/2021 0824hrs, Deputy Elmes recovered a lost iphone that was discovered by a Sandy River Plt. at Smalls Falls in Sandy River Plt.

06/08/2021 1009hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check from a local doctor’s office on a person they had lost contact with who lived on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. He made contact with the person in question and determined that person was ok and that they would contact their doctor.

06/08/2021 1051hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a vehicle driving all over the road on Main Street in Farmington. Richards was in town at the time, located the vehicle and pulled it over. The driver did not realize he was driving erratically.

06/08/2021 1629hrs, Deputy Couture served a PFA on a person at a residence on Lambert Road in New Vineyard.

06/08/2021 1859hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on North Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

06/08/2021 2013hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/08/2021 2340hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a motorist with a disabled car on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

06/09/2021 0554hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs deer accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. Robin Palmer-Mosher (44) of Temple was driving a 2014 Chevy 4 door when the collision occurred.

06/09/2021 0745hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on Center Hill Road in Weld where a local man was allowing his teenage son to drive without a license. The vehicle did not have any plates on it.

06/09/2021 1010hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of credit card fraud at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

06/09/2021 1124hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on the Pope Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation a man there was transported to FMH by Deputy Davol for evaluation.

06/09/2021 1141hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a medical emergency on the Lambert Hill Road in Strong. He stood by until Northstar arrived.

06/09/2021 1211hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Elmes responded to Eustis regarding a male who was having mental health issues. The man was apprehended and sent to FMH for evaluation by Northstar.

06/09/2021 1338hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Augusta police with an investigation in Phillips.

06/09/2021 1515hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a black Ford pickup reportedly spinning tires on the Cook Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

06/09/2021 1654hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on School Street in Weld.

06/10/2021 1132hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. As a result of the stop Joshua Williams (31) of Phillips was charged with operating with a suspended license.

06/10/2021 1209hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of vandalism at a residence on the Reed Road in Salem Twp.

06/10/2021 1356hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Curve Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/10/2021 1437hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival he met with the individual in crisis and transported the person to FMH.

06/10/2021 1631hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint at A&D drive in Eustis where it was alleged a woman removed the keys from a truck at a worksite and took them to her house. The owner of the truck had to retrieve the keys which were given back. The woman had issue with the noise from the construction area. Deputy Frost spoke with the woman.

06/10/2021 1731hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in New Vineyard.

06/10/2021 1804hrs, Deputy Frost participated in a community policing event at Cathedral Pines Campground.

06/10/2021 1955hrs, Deputy Couture arrested Christian Brown (41) of Jay on two warrants after he turned himself in at the jail.

06/11/2021 0852hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Stratton Road in Rangeley. Tabitha McAllister (47) of Stratton was driving a 2013 Subaru when the collision occurred.

06/11/2021 0924hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of vandalism by juveniles on a bench behind Strong Elementary School in Strong.

06/11/2021 0951rs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a man suffering from a mental health crises near the Our Village Market in New Vineyard. The man transported himself to FMH for evaluation.

06/11/2021 1226hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. This was an accidental dial.

06/11/2021 1533hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Fish Hatchery Road in Salem twp. This was an accidental alarm.

06/11/2021 1540hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of possible trespassers on the Butterfield road in New Sharon. As it turned out the caller was not the property owner.

06/11/2021 1642hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a violation of a protective order at a residence on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/11/2021 1908hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. Everard Cooper (32) of Farmington was driving a 2008 Honda CRV when the collision occurred.

06/11/2021 2247hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a car with kids doing “doughnuts” in a nearby open lot on North Main Street in Strong. The kids were located and their parents notified.

Deputies conducted 49 building checks and found two of them not secure; deputies also conducted six elder checks.