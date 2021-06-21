Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 12 – 18, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

06/12/2021 0149hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Dollar Store in New Sharon.

06/12/2021 0604hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Philips. Charles Woodworth (63) of Kingfield was driving a 2017 Honda when the collision occurred.

06/12/2021 0818hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Butterfield Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Ronald Head (53) of Industry was arrested on charges of domestic aiolence Assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

06/12/2021 1052hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

06/12/2021 1219hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a person “burning rubber” on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

06/12/2021 1442hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a graduation event at the Rangeley School.

06/12/2021 1713hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Jay police with a domestic disturbance and harassment complaint which occurred on Jewell Street in Jay.

06/12/2021 2005hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of vandalism at the fire station in Rangeley.

06/12/2021 2241hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a noise complaint a residence on Cross Street and Center Street in Rangeley regarding a loud party.

06/13/2021 0023hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a vehicle stop on Cross Street in Rangeley. As a result of the stop Jeremy Wood (37) of Virginia was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

06/13/2021 1201hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Quimby Pond Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/13/2021 1213hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a disturbance call on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. regarding an irate male who was at the transfer station but had left.

06/13/2021 1247hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on Meisner Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/13/2021 1333hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on York Hill Road in New Sharon, the source of the call was not located.

06/13/2021 1606hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at the Rangeley IGA in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/13/2021 1607hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Washington twp. Gina Hobert (49) of Farmington was driving a 2018 BMW when it lost control and ran off the road.

06/13/2021 1656hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call on an ATV trail in Phillips. The call was an accidental dial while riding an ATV.

06/13/2021 2143hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the ballfield off Route 4 by the bridge in Strong regarding juveniles allegedly shooting bb guns at houses there.

06/13/2021 2313hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence on Arsenualt drive in Carthage. A check of the area and cameras did not reveal any evidence of someone near the residence.

06/14/2021 0003hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation the juvenile offender was taken into custody for assaulting his mother. He was brought to the Sheriff’s Office, charged and then returned to his mother.

06/14/2021 0951hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a citizen with information on how to obtain a transit plate for a camper.

06/14/2021 1131hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of dump trucks speeding on Porcupine Trail in Coplin Plt.

06/14/2021 1210hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School in Strong.

06/14/2021 1219hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 complaint on Taylor Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

06/14/2021 1306hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated what turned out to be a civil landlord/tenant dispute on the Webber Road in Chesterville.

06/14/2021 1334hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on Sand Hill Loop in Strong. The complainant’s window had been broken.

06/14/2021 1344hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a dispute between a man and woman who had a child together but cannot live together at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. No crime involved.

06/14/2021 1436hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a VIN check at the request of a citizen on a vehicle on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon.

06/14//2021 1546hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort while a couple who had separated, were dividing up their personal property on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/14/2021 1634hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated an attempted online fraud complaint at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry.

06/14/2021 1806hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a building check at a residence on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. when it was learned that a former tenant threatened to burn the place down. Chief Deputy Lowell also checked on the place at 0627hrs the next day.

06/14/2021 2250hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to an alarm at Skowhegan Saving Bank in Kingfield. This turned out to be a false alarm.

06/15/2021 0822hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a late report of an assault at Dummer Beach Campground in Weld.

06/15/2021 1012hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a two-vehicle head on crash on the Farmington Road in Strong. Priscilla St. Louis (71) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 Ford van southbound when a northbound 2004 Ford Ranger driven by Roger Wells (65) of Wilton reportedly crossed the center line and struck the van.

06/15/2021 1152hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/15/2021 1237hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

06/15/2021 1324hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle accident on Beech Hill Road in Madrid. Lukeus Flagg (39) of Livermore was driving a truck when he struck a bridge. No injuries were reported.

06/15/2021 1335hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

06/15/2021 1619hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a misdial.

06/15/2021 1712hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

06/15/2021 1722htrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Calvin Gray Road in Madrid.

06/15/2021 1729hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/15/2021 1904hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Starks Road in New Sharon. Tucker Nicholas (18) of Temple was driving a 2005 Honda accord when he lost control due to excessive speed and rolled over. New Sharon rescue responded to the scene.

06/15/2021 1959hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the boat landing off the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon regarding what was reported as an abandoned 2007 Jeep Liberty.

06/15/2021 2027hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Jeffrey Andrews (47) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

06/16/2021 0458hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on Norway Lane in Eustis. Upon arrival was unable to establish contact with anyone at the residence.

06/16/2021 0821hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

06/16/2021 0827hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a stolen camper from a location off the Brahmer Road in New Vineyard.

06/16/2021 1041hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a parking lot accident at the White Elephant in Strong.

06/16/2021 1534hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check on a person who lives on the Eustis Village Road in Eustis, where it was reported that the person living there was potentially suicidal. McCormick located the person there who stated they were not suicidal.

06/16/2021 1541hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a theft of copper from a residence on Sandy River road in New Sharon.

06/16/2021 1751hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

06/16/2021 1854hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on Birds Eye Road in Rangeley Plt. at the request of a family member. The person was located and found to be ok.

06/16/2021 2100hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Bonney Point Road in Rangeley. This turned out to be kids pranking 911 system.

06/17/2021 0824hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of abandoned vehicles on the North Road in Alder Stream Twp.

06/17/2021 0825hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a dead dear on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/17/2021 0921hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Blanchard Ave in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/17/2021 1351hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call on Towels Way in Weld. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/17/2021 1417hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on Sand Hill Loop in Strong.

06/17/2021 1434hrs, Lts. St. Laurent and Rackliffe, Sgt. Bean, Deputies McCormick and Frost responded to a residence on Forest Hill Road in Temple regarding a report of a child who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival deputies secured the scene and called the State Police Major Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation. The child had died as a result of the injury.

06/17/2021 1642hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Beanies Beach Road in Strong. The source of the call was not located.

06/17/2021 1718hrs, Deputy Morgan received a harassment complaint from a residence on Kings Ridge in Kingfield. After reviewing the information, it was determined there was not enough to support a harassment complaint.

06/17/2021 1801hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Orin Luce (18) of Freeman Twp. was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and, crossed the centerline striking the guardrail. No injuries were reported.

06/17/2021 2130hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Jessica Lajoie (32) of Buckfield was driving a 2017 VW when the collision occurred.

06/17/2021 2200hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on School Street in Kingfield.

06/18/2021 0205hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. The building was secure, something else other than a person set off the motion alarm.

06/18/2021 0714hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint on Sand Hill Loop Road in Strong. He ended up trespassing a person from the property.

06/18/2021 0728hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a catalytic converted theft at Northeast Construction on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/18/2021 1010hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Bradbury Road in Industry. This was verbal only no charges were filed.

06/18/2021 1034hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Iisalo Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

06/18/2021 1211hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on River Street in Strong.

06/18/2021 1236hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Concord, N.H. police with conducting a next of kin notification at an apartment on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

06/18/2021 1840hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of either fireworks or firearms allegedly being fired off on Lost Logans Road in Rangeley.

06/18/2021 2208hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on the Ryan Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 121 building checks and found four of them not secure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks.