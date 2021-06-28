Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 18-25, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

06/19/2021 0143hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Raymond Road in Sandy River Plt. at the request of a family member. The person was located and found to be ok and asked to contact the concerned party.

06/19/2021 1156hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on Main Street in New Sharon.

06/19/2021 1308hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the ATV access on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. As a result of their check, Lance Huff (44) of Benton was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail without incident.

06/19/2021 1340hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to a request for a k-9 by Oxford SO on Main Street in Dixfield.

06/19/2021 1344hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Rangeley Sgt. Austin with a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street.

06/19/2021 1451hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on Mountain View Road in Rangeley. This turned out to be a misdial.

06/19/2021 1531hrs, Deputy Davol received a parking complaint on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

06/19/2021 1822hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Webster Road in New Sharon at the request of a family member. The person was located and found to be ok.

06/19/2021 2153hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Richards responded to a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon regarding a report of a suspicious person on the complainant’s property. There was no evidence that anyone was there.

06/20/2021 0531hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Claybrook Road in Kingfield. Roy Davis (58) of Campbell Hall, N.Y. was driving a 2008 Chevy trailblazer when the collision occurred.

06/20/2021 0831hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call at Lakewood Camp in Rangeley, this was a misdial.

06/20/2021 1158hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at Town and Lake Motel on Main Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be a misdial.

06/20/2021 1848hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at Rangeley Regional School on Mendolia Road. This was a false alarm.

06/20/2021 2139hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. Robert McClintock (38) of North Vernon, Indiana was driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra when the collision occurred.

06/21/2021 0806hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Kassandra Estes (28) of Hudson was driving a 2020 Kia, Rachel Haggan (78) of Strong was driving a 2013 Nissan. One vehicle was traveling west on the Norton Hill Road by the White Elephant when another vehicle was turning into the White Elephant and pulled in front of the other vehicle causing one of the vehicles to crash into a utility pole. CMP was called to the scene as well as Strong Fire dept.

06/21/2021 0943hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency on the Adams Road in Chesterville to assist Northstar.

06/21/2021 1230hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/21/2021 1428hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Randolph Bliss (60) of Madison was driving a 2000 Chevy 4-door when he backed into a ditch by the Dollar General store.

06/21/2021 1443hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Starks Road and Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Richard Morris (59) of New Sharon was driving a 2005 GMC pickup and Raymond Nile (63) of Temple was driving a 2008 GMC pickup when the accident occurred.

06/21/2021 1534hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a truck fire on Route 27 in Kingfield. Kingfield Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

06/21/2021 1615hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

06/21/2021 1807hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a medical emergency on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

06/21/2021 1817hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a person having a mental health crises at a residence on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

06/21/2021 1849hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

06/21/2021 1850hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. Further investigation revealed this issue was civil and not a criminal matter.

06/21/2021 2136hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the ballfield on South Main Street in Strong. The vehicle was not occupied.

06/21/2021 2345hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Dallas hill road in Dallas Plt. regarding a potentially suicidal person. The person was ok.

06/22/2021 0614hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at the town office in Phillips. The building was secure and checked by a selectman.

06/22/2021 0739hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Route 4 in Avon. Edwin Woodward (57) of Rangeley was driving a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southbound when he fell asleep, crossed the center line going into the ditch causing the vehicle to roll over several times. The driver was not injured, Phillips Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene.

06/22/2021 0952hrs, Deputy Gray received a trespassing complaint from the selectmen of Rangeley Plt. Deputy Richards was able to locate the suspect in question and served him at 1827hrs.

06/22/2021 1053hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on Eustis Village Road in Eustis.

06/22/2021 1322hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

06/22/2021 1916hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an incident where some unknown person had “spoofed” the main business number to the dispatch center and was making calls to out of state people telling them that there were warrants for their arrest. Case is still under investigation.

06/22/2021 2031hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of unknown persons dumping trash alongside the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. He was unable to locate the vehicle in question. A plate was obtained by the witness and the investigation continues.

06/22/2021 2204hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. A family friend had been in contact with the male earlier in the day by phone and was told the male that he had been feeling weak. When the caller tried the man back, nobody answered the phone. Richards went to the residence and found the elderly male had slipped getting out of the shower and had fallen. Northstar was called to the residence and transported the male to FMH.

06/23/2021 0048hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a herd of cows in the road on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon near the Davis Farm. The bovines had “mooooooved” along by the time Richards arrived.

06/23/2021 0735hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. Claudia Boucher (66) of Madrid was driving a 2014 Subaru Outback westbound when due to a distraction it ran off the road.

06/23/2021 0832hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Pop Dyer Road in Sandy River Plt. There were no plates on the vehicle, keys were in the ignition.

06/23/2021 0942hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a person in Wilton possibly abusing prescription drugs. This information was turned over to Wilton police.

06/23/2021 1005hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft of street signs in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the investigation Christian Conner (18) of Sandy River Plt. was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

06/23/2021 11325hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on Town Line Drive in Carthage where the complainant only wanted a phone call regarding getting some information. It was determined by Morgan that no crime had been committed.

06/23/2021 1228hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a possible camp break-in on the Center Road in Madrid. The camp appeared to be not secured but there was no indication of a break-in.

06/23/2021 1324hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on the Winston Road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial by a UPS driver.

06/23/2021 1452hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged theft complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be a dispute between family members where one took off with the complainant’s cell phone.

06/23/2021 1759hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a complaint of potential drug activity in Avon.

06/23/2021 2008hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint on what was thought to be a pipe bomb on Pinkham Hill Road in Philips. Trooper Pescitelli came by the scene to help investigate and determined this was not a bomb.

06/23/2021 2023hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of children in the road playing with large used truck tires.

06/23/2021 2037hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of a car vs. deer accident which occurred on Route 27 in Kingfield. William Swain (51) of Kingfield was driving a 2016 Ford pickup when the collision occurred.

06/23/2021 2122hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call at the Height of Land on Route 17 in Township D. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/23/2021 2224hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Edward Beaulieu (66) of Milton, N.H. was driving a 2021 Nissan Titan when the collision occurred.

06/24/2021 0615hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the road on Route 4 in Strong. The vehicle was temporarily disabled and off the roadside.

06/24/2021 0753hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of one neighbor’s animals coming onto the land of the complainant on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

06/24/2021 1035hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville and started CPR on the person there until first responders arrived at the scene.

06/24/2021 0735hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. An elderly couple were having issues and one wanted the other one to be removed from the residence.

06/25/2021 0834hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist who had a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley road in Avon.

06/25/2021 0901hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint about a man in mental health crises at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Upon arrival he transported the person to FMH for an evaluation.

06/25/2021 0914hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts in New Sharon regarding a woman and her children living out of her vehicle. DHHS was notified.

06/25/2021 1152hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/15/2021 1548hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on Sandy River Road in New Sharon. It was reported that a 50-inch TV was stolen along with DVDs and a sound bar. The door at the rear of the residence had been broken open.

06/25/2021 1613hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on Depot Street in Dallas Plt.

06/25/2021 1640hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley.This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2021 1911hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Walmart in Farmington regarding a disturbance inside the store. The offender had left the store before law enforcement arrived.

06/25/2021 2034hrs, Deputy Couture and Trooper Hall responded to a report of an underage drinking party on the Adams Road in Chesterville. They determined there were no underage persons present.

06/25/2021 2052hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2021 2059hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on Grove Street in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 37 building checks. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks.