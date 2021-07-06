Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 26-July 2, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

06/26/2021 0804hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of an erratic driver on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

06/26/2021 1019hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an alleged sex crime at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. The case was turned over to CID.

06/26/2021 1034hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Kendall Farm Trail in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

06/26/2021 1053hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This was a false alarm.

06/26/2021 1059hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips. This turned out to be a misdial.

06/26/2021 1400hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Industry Road in Industry. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/26/2021 1417hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a burglary complaint at a residence on the Starks road in New Sharon. It was reported that someone had stolen copper pipes out of the basement.

06/26/2021 1532hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of unknown persons shooting a gun on Hunter Hill Road in Coplin Plt. The complainant was concerned about the proximity to his house.

06/26/2021 2218hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

06/26/2021 2231hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on North Main Street in Strong which turned out to be an unattended death. The victim passed under non-suspicious circumstances.

06/26/2021 2313hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on Echo Cove in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial at a party. The source was not located.

06/27/2021 1430hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the parking lot of the IGA in Rangeley regarding a two-car parking lot accident.

06/27/2021 1748hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a motorcycle accident on the Rangeley road in Phillips. Chandler Plante (19) of Norridgewock was driving 2012 Kawasaki northbound with a passenger when the passenger had a medical emergency almost falling off the back of the bike. The driver was able to stop the bike in time to keep the passenger from severe injury. Northstar responded to the scene and transported the passenger.

06/27/2021 2236hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the transfer station on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. regarding a suspicious vehicle. The alleged vehicle was not located.

06/27/2021 2340hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a juvenile who had consumed alcohol at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. The juvenile was transported to FMH.

06/28/2021 1002hrs, Detective Charles assisted Wilton police with an investigation.

06/28/2021 1312hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a possible violation of a protective order at the Strong Area Health Center. Investigation did not reveal a violation.

06/28/2021 1327hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This turned out to be an accidental dial in a car.

06/28/2021 1609hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a car being hit by an object that had fallen off a passing truck on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

06/28/2021 1656hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Thomas Gopsill (35) of Wilton was driving a 2016 Toyota when the collision occurred.

06/28/2021 1705hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a box truck being forced off the road on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

06/28/2021 2345hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Davol responded to a medical call that became an unattended death investigation at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. Both deputies tried to revive two men with Narcan but were unsuccessful with one and partially successful with the other. One person was transported to FMH, the other died.

06/29/2021 0317hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a tractor trailer vs. moose accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Dwayne White (42) of Livermore was driving a 2014 Peterbuilt when the collision occurred.

06/29/2021 0809hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Salem. Margo Lavertue (61) of Madrid was driving a 2013 Honda Accord when the collision occurred.

06/29/2021 1443hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on split rock trail in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/29/2021 1642hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on Arnold Trail in Eustis at Cathedral Pines campground. This was an accidental dial.

06/29/2021 1750hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Frost responded to a Lucy Knowles Road residence in Farmington regarding a person who was having a mental health crises. The person was not transported for evaluation.

06/29/2021 1845hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

06/29/2021 1935hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Sgt. Sholan of Farmington PD with a domestic disturbance on Brier Lane in Farmington. Sgt. Sholan arrested David Nelson (60) of Farmington on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief.

06/29/2021 2102hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of kids harassing drivers as they pass by the bridge on Main Street in Strong near the old Beal’s store.

06/30/2021 0656hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a two-car parking lot accident at the White Elephant in Strong. Samantha Atwood (31) of Strong driving a 2007 Nissan Murano and was stopped and then started to back up but did not see a 2001 Corvette 2-door behind her driven by Kenneth Allen (49) of Farmington. The Murano drove up on the hood of the Corvette.

06/30/2021 0904hrs, Deputy Elmes received an animal complaint on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid.

06/30/2021 1121hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong.

06/30/2021 1153hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. It was determined the victim died of natural causes.

06/30/2021 1429hrs, Deputy Couture served a PFA on a man at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

06/30/2021 1450hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a trucker tossing garbage out of the window of his truck on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

06/30/2021 1641hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a trespassing complaint at a camp on Cottage Lane in Weld. He found the accused trespassers, had them leave and formally trespassed them from the property.

06/30/2021 1851hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

06/30/2021 2049hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a domestic disturbance call on Tim Pond Road in Eustis. This was verbal only. Frost gave a ride to one of the persons involved to another location in town.

06/30/2021 2153hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on the Tower Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/01/2021 0241hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car off the road on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville. The driver was allegedly intoxicated and fled the scene. This was a non-reportable accident.

07/01/2021 0931hrs, Deputy Davol responded to Our Village View Market in New Vineyard regarding a gas drive-off. The offending vehicle and driver was located and returned to the store to pay their bill.

07/01/20212 1333hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the caller’s property located on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville.

07/01/2021 1858hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington police with a disturbance call at the Colonial Valley Motel in Farmington.

07/01/2021 2054hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an unconscious male on the Hunter Road in Strong. This turned out to be someone who was very intoxicated and awake by the time the deputy spoke with him.

07/01/2021 2108hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of fireworks being fired off after 2100hrs. on the Salem Road in Phillips. The caller was advised that state law allows for fireworks until 2200hrs, (10pm).

07/01/2021 2153hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call on the Tower Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/01/2021 2158hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an intoxicated male in a car on Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. The man was intoxicated but asleep in the back seat of his vehicle.

07/01/2021 2249hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of harassment via phone texts at a residence on Sandy Pond Road in Chesterville.

07/01/2021 2315hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a Pike Industries street roller with its lights on shining into the southbound traffic on Route 4 in Madrid.

07/01/2021 1143hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a cow and a miniature horse that were loose on South Main Street in Strong. The owners of the animals were located before Richards arrived at the scene.

07/02/2021 1745hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency on Fern Gully Ridge in Dallas Plt. where an elderly man fell striking his head. Northstar transported the individual.

07/02/2021 1757hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. He was unable to intercept.

07/02/2021 2240hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the River Road in Madrid. As a result of the investigation, Keith Tripp (39) of Madrid was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

07/02/2021 2312hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on the Back Road in Weld. The source of the call was not located.

Deputies conducted 16 building checks, deputies also conducted eight elder checks.