Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 3– 9, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

07/03/2021 0412hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a burglary at Valley Brook Variety in Avon. Security cameras captured the images of the persons involved. Case is still under investigation.

07/03/2021 1125hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of kids on dirt bikes on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt.

07/03/2021 1253hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a noise complaint on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. The complainant was concerned about a neighbor shooting a firearm.

07/03/2021 1407hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a 911 call on Beanies Beach Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

07/03/2021 1417hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on East Shore Drive in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

07/03/2021 1618hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint from the caller regarding the caller’s vehicle that had been dented by another person on a lawn mower.

07/03/2021 1649hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a vandalism complaint at the ball park next to the New Sharon Town Office in New Sharon. Two juvenile boys, 11 and 12 years of age, were caught by neighbors painting graffiti inside of the dug outs and breaking into the equipment shed.

07/03/2021 1740hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Luce Drive in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

07/03/2021 1808hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report that the speed sign on the Farmington Road in Strong was being messed with by unknown persons. Upon arrival the sign was undamaged.

07/03/2021 1933hrs, Deputy Morgan was flagged down on Main Street in Wilton by a complainant who reported a group of juveniles were possibly up to no good. The group was located and identified by Morgan and the Wilton officer.

07/03/2021 2152hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt.

07/04/2021 0418hrs, Deputy Davol assisted the Zanesville Ohio Police Dept. with a death notification at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/04/2021 0855hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Center Hill Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

07/04/2021 1806hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a disturbance call on the Maxwell Road in Temple. No charges were filed.

07/04/2021 1915hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Bigelow Township. This was an accidental dial.

07/04/2021 2200hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Gray received information of a female walking on Route 16 towards Rangeley who appeared to be in some sort of distress. They both searched Route 16 and could not locate the female.

07/05/2021 0641hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a front plate and no inspection sticker on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. As a result of the stop, Jacob Flanagin (27) of Anson was summonsed on a charge of attaching false plates to a motor vehicle.

07/05/2021 0651hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

07/05/2021 0759hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a medical emergency on Mile Square Road in Avon.

07/05/2021 0954hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a parking lot accident at the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt. Madelyn Lopez-Berrios (38) of Malden, Mass., who owned a 2017 Mitsubishi and Warren Whitney (58) of Eustis, who owned a 2007 Mercedes were involved.

07/05/2021 1041hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint about an alleged sex crime at a location on the Rangeley Road in Eustis.

07/05/2021 1102jtrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Kroger responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Madrid. Virginia Madrid (17) of Rangeley was driving a 2012 Ford Escape southbound when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road striking a guardrail eventually coming to rest in a ditch.

07/05/2021 1304hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on the ATV trail in front of Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/05/2021 1502hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint near the bank on Depot Street in Kingfield. This was regards to kids riding their bikes in the parking lot of the bank after hours. The investigation did not reveal a trespass issue.

07/05/2021 1520hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a vandalism complaint on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt. It was learned that someone had used a BB gun to shoot out windows at two different camps. A suspect was identified.

07/05/2021 1639hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint regarding speeding cars on Federal Row in Industry.

07/05/2021 1744hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call on Beans Corner Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/05/2021 1751hrs, Deputy Gray served a PFA on a man at a work site in Kingfield. Kevin Orr was served a PFA at Poland Spring because he reportedly would not open his door in Farmington to receive the paperwork.

07/05/2021 1934hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a possible violation of conditions of release. As a result of his investigation he arrested Andrew Goding (27) of Jay at his residence on a charge of violating conditions of release and transported him to jail.

07/05/2021 1954hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious activity on Mill Street in Weld. Lt. Rackliffe also came out to discover two people in a U-Haul van. They had been staying at the Terrain Park in Carthage.

07/05/2021 2150hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at Rangeley State Park in Rangeley. This turned out to be another accidental dial.

07/06/2021 0043hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint of fireworks being fired after hours at Rocky Mountain Terrain Park.

07/06/2021 0223hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Mt. Blue Shopping Center in Farmington. This turned out to be an FMH employee having a smoke break there instead of on FMH property.

07/06/2021 0741hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Cody Emery (35) of Madison was driving a 2012 GMC pickup with the collision occurred.

07/06/2021 0926hrs, Detective Charles is assisting Wilton police with a death investigation.

07/06/2021 1143hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a vehicle driving in the breakdown lane on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was not located.

07/06/2021 1310hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong, this turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/06/2021 1314hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person on Hinds Road in Wyman Twp. He was canceled prior to arriving at the scene.

07/06/2021 1545hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a violation of condition of release at a residence on Coyote Lane in Carthage. As a result of the investigation, Thomas Farrington (39) of Carthage was charged with felony VCR while incarcerated at the jail.

07/06/2021 1618hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a person spinning their tires at the entrance of the complainants driveway located on Federal Row in Industry.

07/06/2021 1812hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call at a residence on Stephen Way in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be two teenage siblings arguing causing one of them to dial 911. Their father was outside unaware of the disturbance going on inside.

07/06/2021 1942hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Arnold Trail in Jim Pond Twp. The source of the call was not located.

07/06/2021 2135hrs, Deputy Morgan received a noise complaint at a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

07/06/2021 2206hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint from the caller who stated she was being yelled at by a neighbor because her dogs bark. Morgan spoke with both parties.

07/06/2021 2309hrs, Deputy McCormick received a noise complaint at a residence on the Swamp Road in Temple. A neighbor complained that a young man living on Day Mountain Road was exploding several Tannerite bombs at night.

07/07/2021 0047hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA on a man who lived on West Mills Road in Industry.

07/07/2021 0638hrs, Chief Lowell received a complaint of cars parked in the roadway on the bridge in Strong. The vehicles were gone upon arrival.

07/07/2021 0908hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of people partying on the West Road in Chesterville.

07/07/2021 1100hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint from DOT in Kingfield that motorist are ignoring the traffic control lights in the construction area in town.

07/07/2021 1348hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the West Side Road in Carthage.

07/07/2021 1523hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a minor two-vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. Ada Hoyt (83) of Oxford who was driving a 2013 Chrysler and Lauretta Oneil (67) of Denmark who was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma were involved.

07/07/2021 1941hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Vanessa Gordon (32) of New Sharon on a warrant at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon.

07/07/2021 1811hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of a possible violation of protective order at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Grayhem Pinkham (21) of Avon was arrested on a VCR charge and summonsed for possession of drug paraphernalia.

07/07/2021 2058hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Jennifer Dolanski (41) of Seattle, Washington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

07/08/2021 1113hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a utility pole with wires being hauled down by a vehicle. There was some dispute as to who was actually responsible for the damage. One person claimed a car carrier truck hit the pole, another thought an excavator was responsible. Case is still under investigation.

07/08/2021 1155hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a vandalism complaint on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield where someone had run over trees in the complainant’s yard.

07/08/2021 1315hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of trucks with trailers parking in the scenic pullout north of Eustis.

07/08/2021 1446hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a complaint of dogs being abandoned by their owner at a residence on the Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. This turned out to be bad information; the owners of the dogs had been packing to move and will take the dogs with them when they move.

07/08/2021 1635hrs, Deputy Morgan received information of a potential sex offender with a child on Main Street in Strong. Investigation did not reveal that any crime had taken place.

07/08/2021 1721hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a noise complaint on Storer Hill Road in Carthage. A disorderly conduct warning was issued to the offending party.

07/08/2021 1902hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Jacqueline Spear (36) of Rangeley was driving a 2021 Subaru when the collision occurred.

07/09/2021 1211hrs, Deputy Richards investigated an alleged stalking complaint at Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley.

07/09/2021 1503hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an online scam at a residence on Shaw Hill Road in Industry. This turned out to be civil in nature.

07/09/2021 1604hrs, Deputy Richards received a 911 call at Cupsuptic Campgrounds on the Wilsons Mills Road in Rangeley. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/09/2021 1655hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call on Shore Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

07/09/2021 1807hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 call on rRoute 2 in Carthage. The source of the call was not located.

Deputies conducted 60 building checks and discovered four were not secure, deputies also conducted seven elder checks.