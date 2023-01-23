Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: 30 building checks conducted

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of January 14 through January 20, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

01/14/2023 0121hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Ambra Gerrish-Sheehan (48) of Chesterville was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 southbound when she lost control, crossed the center line running off the road. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

01/14/2023 1604hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the stop Conner Christian (20) of Sandy River Plt was charged with Operating with a Suspended License.

01/14/2023 2004hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. This was a false alarm.

01/14/2023 2007hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person who lived on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon at the request of the caller who was a sibling. The person was found to be okay and just could not find her cell phone.

01/14/2023 2149hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a traffic stop on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Conner Christian (20) of Sandy River Plt. was charged with Operating with a Suspended License. This was the second time in six hours Mr. Christian has been charged for the same offense.

01/15/2023 0652hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Robert Pingree (42) of Dixfield was driving a 2003 Ford F-250 when the collision occurred.

01/15/2023 0857hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of an open door at Kingfield Wood Products in Kingfield. The business was secured.

01/15/2023 0859hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. Sandra McKenzie (57) of Jay was driving a 2006 Ford Escape southbound when she failed to yield while crossing the center line into a driveway in front of an oncoming 2004 Chevy Suburban driven by Debra Vining (66) of Weld. No injuries were reported. Wilton Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

01/15/2023 1011hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was a crash detection alert but was just a skier who crashed while skiing, no emergency.

01/15/2023 1011hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/15/2023 1356hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was loaned to a family member who had not returned it. Civil issue.

01/15/2023 1458hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp. Trevor Phelps (18) of Kingfield was operating a 2009 Subaru down an icy driveway and slid into the road striking a westbound 2017 Honda CR-V being operated by Merrill Woodworth (64) of Freeman Twp. No injuries were reported, Kingfield Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene.

01/15/2023 1631hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Isabella Norster (17) of Strong was driving a 2011 Chevy 4 door southbound when she crossed the center line and ran off the road landing in a snowbank. The operator stated that she was avoiding an oncoming vehicle. No injury was reported. Strong Fire department responded to the scene.

01/15/2023 1802hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

01/16/2023 0220hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Eustis. Kristen Crowley (23) of Eustis was driving a 2002 Toyota Rav 4 eastbound when she lost control and ran off the road to the right into some small trees. No injuries were reported.

01/16/2023 0736hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a side road off Reeds Mill Road in Madrid twp. where a driver was stuck because they were following a GPS and drove onto an unplowed road.

01/16/2023 0901hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Conner Lajoie (28) of Yarmouth was driving a 2003 Subaru Forrester eastbound when they lost control and on icy roads and ran off the road hitting a guard rail.

01/16/2023 1246hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency at Edmunds Market in Phillips.

01/16/2023 1821hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Chandler Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/16/2023 1827hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Whitetail drive in Strong.

01/17/2023 0726hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Anastasia Champagne (20) of Rangeley was driving a 2004 Toyota Rav 4 southbound when she crossed the center line and went off the road.

01/17/2023 0808hrs, Deputy Sholan provided traffic control on Norton Hill in Strong for a disabled tractor trailer.

01/17/2023 0838hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted Somerset County SO with an investigation involving a hit and run in Somerset County and the suspect was somewhere on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

01/17/2023 0913hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a VIN check at Dutch Gap Auto in Chesterville.

01/17/2023 1029hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a road rage incident near the bridge construction area in Chesterville.

01/17/2023 1048hrs, Deputy Frost and Det. Davol responded to Rangeley to assist with a workplace accident on Main Street.

01/17/2023 1147hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a man walking in traffic on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The homeless man was walking to Augusta to obtain shelter. Sholan transported the man to Belgrade Lake Village where he had made arrangements for either KSO or SP to assist.

01/17/2023 1406hrs, Deputy Sholan provided traffic control on Norton Hill in Strong for a disabled tractor trailer.

01/17/2023 1440hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an assault complaint at the jail involving inmates.

01/17/2023 1540hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

01/17/2023 2029hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Mt Abram High School in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial during a basketball game.

01/17/2023 2102hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of potential harassment at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

01/18/2023 0940hrs, Franklin County Deputies responded to a residence on the Taylor Road in Industry where it was reported that a woman there had been assaulted. It was also reported that the male suspect discharged a firearm inside the residence while the woman was still there, however the woman was not shot at. The victim fled from the residence and was secured by Deputies. The suspect inside refused to come out of the residence despite numerous attempts to make contact and has barricaded himself inside. Deputies formed a perimeter, and the State Police Tactical Team was called in to assist. After a four-hour standoff, the suspect exited the residence to escape. He was confronted by Lt. Rackliffe and taken into custody with the assistance of a Tactical Team member. Bradford Luker (57) of Industry charged with Domestic Violence Assault Class D and Aggravated Reckless Conduct Class C.

01/18/2023 0950hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of an accident which occurred on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Anna Guerette (26) of Winthrop was driving a 2022 VW Tiguan northbound, Penny Ross (75) of Phillips was traveling southbound in a 2022 Subaru Forrester. As they approached each other a large chunk of ice came off the roof of the roof of the Forrester striking the northbound VW causing significant damage.

01/18/2023 1623hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a welfare check request at a residence on Church Street in Industry at the request of the caller who was a family member. The subject had moved away and no longer living at the location given.

01/18/2023 1644hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a car being driven in an erratic manner south bound on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The vehicle was not located.

01/18/2023 1707hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial by a person in a car.

01/18/2023 1713hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint via You Tube at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

01/18/2023 2325hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Brewster Bamford (45) of New Vineyard was driving a 2009 Chevy pickup truck when the collision occurred.

01/19/2023 0132hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a dispute between neighbors on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

01/19/2023 0506hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

01/19/2023 0649hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. Kenneth Fotter (64) of Eustis was driving a 2022 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

01/19/2023 0707hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at an unknown location of Dallas Plt. The person was contacted and reported this was an accidental dial.

01/19/2023 0757hrs, Deputy Couture provided traffic control at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

01/19/2023 0946hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/19/2023 1209hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a Police Department from CT in the search for a fugitive possibly on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

01/19/2023 1243hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon which involved a person who was withdrawing from drug use. Franklin County Options Liaison was contacted to assist.

01/19/2023 1514hrs, Deputy Frost transported a person from Morse Hill Road in Jay to FMH for an evaluation.

01/19/2023 1535hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on an elderly man on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon at the request of a neighbor. The man was not at his residence but was staying with a family member.

01/19/2023 1540hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Olde Parkway Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/19/2023 1758hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

01/19/2023 1812hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

01/19/2023 2121hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Small Road in Phillips. Investigation revealed the male there died of natural causes.

01/19/2023 2306hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Wilton Police with a welfare check at a residence on Olde Parkway Road in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the person to be checked on because of an intoxicated male there would not cooperate.

01/20/2023 0519hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Arnold Trial in Coburn Gore. Yunmeng Peng (27) of Montreal QC was driving a 2020 Hyundai Elantra northbound when he lost control and ran off the road.

01/20/2023 0906hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of snowmobiles riding fast on route 27 in Eustis.

01/20/2023 0911hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. The check was made, and the complainant/caller was notified.

01/20/2023 0933hrs, Sgt. Richards received an online harassment complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

01/20/2033 1439hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Aversea Lane in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

01/20/2023 1548hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Hedgehog trail in Eustis, This was an accidental dial.

01/20/2023 1616hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on the Pond Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/20/2023 1622hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Robert Mailloux (45) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault with priors and Domestic Violence Terrorizing. Hew was transported to jail.

01/20/2023 1642hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield at Kingfield Elderly Housing apartments. The complainant was scammed into providing social security number to someone who claimed to represent Medicare.

01/20/2023 1729hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a late report of an accident that reportedly occurred on the Lambert Road in New Vineyard. Complainant stated that a plow truck struck their vehicle.

01/20/2023 2239hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at Moose Alley in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 30 building checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.