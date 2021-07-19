Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report July 10-16, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

07/10/2021 0549hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call at Jordan Lumber in Kingfield. The caller stated there was an open door to the business; this turned out to be a cleaning person inside.

07/10/2021 0608hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be a local person who suffers from mental health issues. No crime was committed.

07/10/2021 0656hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of a low hanging line on Main Street in Kingfield. Kingfield Fire Dept. personnel removed the wire.

07/10/2021 1037hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had driven erratically in front of him. As a result of the stop, Elizabeth Eaton (36) of Phillips was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

07/10/2021 1320hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft of medications from a residence on Sunrise View Road in New Vineyard.

07/10/2021 1501hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a trespassing complaint on Iron Bridge Road in Kingfield. This turned out to be an issue where a tenant was allowing a person to inhabit a garage without the permission of the landlord.

07/10/2021 1536hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington police with a suspicious incident near the Mt Blue Plaza.

07/10/2021 2013hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes responded to a domestic disturbance at a camp on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. No charges were filed, it was a dispute between a father and daughter.

07/10/2021 2328hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Kingfield Woodsmen. The vehicle and occupants were identified.

07/10/2021 2342hrs, Deputy Richards while on route patrol came across a stopped vehicle on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. facing diagonally across the road, he witnessed the vehicle roll backwards into a ditch. As a result of the investigation Kristin Boyd (48) of Standish was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

07/11/2021 0538hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint regarding a camper removed from a site in Carthage on Earth Way. This appears to be a civil issue where the camper was abandoned.

07/11/2021 0636hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 2 in Carthage. Jonathan LeBlanc (34) of Campton, N.H. was driving a 2002 Ford Ranger when he stated he fell asleep and ran off the road striking a utility pole.

07/11/2021 0856hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on North Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

07/11/2021 1429hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suicidal person on West Mills Road in Industry. The person was eventually located and interviewed and it was determined that the person was not suicidal.

07/11/2021 1448hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of possible theft from a junkyard near the sawmill in Carthage. The complaint had heard that a Dixfield person was planning on stealing items from there.

07/11/2021 1525hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Webb Beach in Weld; this turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/11/2021 1639hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated what turned out to be an unattended death at a residence on Wayside Road in Eustis. It was determined the cause of death was natural.

07/11/2021 1647hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a gas drive off at Our Village Market in New Vineyard.

07/11/2021 1749hrs, Deputy Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/11/2021 1847hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the stop Jenna Clark (18) of Anson was charged with criminal speed 83/50 zone.

07/11/2021 1855hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a 911 call on Avon Valley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

07/11/2021 1945hrs, Deputy Richards received two complaints of cows in the road on the River Road in Avon. The owner herded them back home.

07/11/2021 2113hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call in Cathedral Pines in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

07/12/2021 0016hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Fuller Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/12/2021 0135hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Davol responded to a residence on the Clearwater Road in New Sharon. A person there was in crises, the person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

07/12/2021 0434hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of a stolen 2014 Toyota Rav 4 from a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

07/12/2021 0542hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

07/12/2021 0744hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle off Route 27 in New Vineyard.

07/12/2021 1222hrs, Deputy Couture received a theft complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The complainant only wanted to report it but did not want any further action regarding prosecution of the suspect.

07/12/2021 1240hrs, Deputy Frost received a vandalism complaint at a camp on the Smith Road in Carthage; this was turned over to Deputy Elmes.

07/12/2021 1622hrs, Deputy Richards investigated an attempted online fraud at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville.

07/12/2021 1643hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residential alarm on the Archer Road in Chesterville; this turned out to be a false alarm.

07/12/2021 1812hrs, Deputy Davol arrested Ashley Gavett (25) of Mt. Vernon at the Franklin County jail after she had turned herself in.

07/12/2021 1843hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem twp. at the request of a family member. The person was ok.

07/12/2021 1856hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. This was determined to be verbal only, no charges were filed.

07/12/2021 2230hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a report of an attempted suicide at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

07/12/2021 2309hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of suspicious intoxicated people on the Back Road in Weld.

07/13/2021 0742hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on North Borough Road in Chesterville.

07/13/2021 1116hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Richards received a request for a welfare check where a young man and woman got into a verbal altercation on the Airport Road in Jim Pond Twp. At that point, the female got out of the car and started walking away. The boyfriend was concerned for her safety. Deputy Richards located the female as she was walking by Eustis village. She was transported to Pines Market where she could contact family members to pick her up.

07/13/2021 1219hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint of juveniles being loud and throwing rocks at Dummer’s Beach in Weld. Morgan spoke with the group.

07/13/2021 1336hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an online scam at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

07/13/2021 1429hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/13/2021 1630hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Riverside Street in Kingfield. This was a misdial.

07/13/2021 1753hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a vehicle unable to maintain their lane and almost struck three motorcycles.

07/13/2021 2022hrs, Deputy Richards conducted a welfare check on a young man who was wandering around the state park on West Side road in Weld acting confused. Richards knew the young man from previous encounters and recognized that he suffers from mental health issues but is not a violent person and can care for himself.

07/13/2021 2039hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a potential break in at a camp on Hennessey Road in Industry. The caller stated they could hear voices on their security system. A check of the camp did not reveal any indication of a camp entry.

07/14/2021 1203hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint on Tamarrack Trail in Chesterville.

07/14/2021 1928hrs, Deputy Richards assisted Wilton police with a theft investigation.

07/14/2021 2114hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at Cathedral Pines Campground. This was an accidental dial.

07/14/2021 2119hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a complaint of a suspicious incident regarding a 911 call on the Smith Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental call by a woman driving a car who claimed she was driving to get milk. However no stores are open in New Sharon at that time. She then said she was driving to Dixfield to help a relative with a flat tire.

07/14/2021 2234hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a camp on Kendall Farm Trail in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/15/2021 0038hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Avon. Jeremy Starbird (46) of Strong was driving a 2013 Honda Accord when the deer struck his vehicle on the side.

07/15/2021 0905hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. This was an accidental dial.

07/15/2021 0620hrs, Chief Lowell received a report of cows in the road on the River Road in Avon. The cows were back home upon arrival.

07/15/2021 1134hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on a man at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong at the request of a case worker. The man was found and ok and the information was passed on to the case worker.

07/15/2021 1154hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint in Kingfield where a customer cashed a personal check which was fraudulent.

07/15/2021 1212hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. This was a misdial.

07/15/2021 1456hrs, Deputy Elmes received a speeding complaint on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

07/15/2021 1605hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

07/15/2021 1707hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a speeding vehicle on the Starks Road in New Sharon. He was unable to intercept, this information was passed onto Somerset Sheriff’s Office.

07/15/2021 1750hrs, Deputy Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. This turned out to be a complaint about speeding vehicles and not 911 related.

07/15/2021 1832hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a disturbance call on Beans Corner Road in Starks. A person there who has mental health issues was having a bad day and was yelling at a relative. No further action was required.

07/15/2021 2014hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call originating from the Hungry Trout Restaurant in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

07/15/2021 2343hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

07/16/2021 0731hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a burglary alarm at the Mt. Abram Health Center in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

07/16/2021 0823hrs, Deputy Gray assisted another agency with an arrest on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

07/16/2021 0920hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Wilton police with a notification on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

07/16/2021 1729hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Lisa Krach (54) of Rangeley Plt. was stopped in a driveway and outside of the 2006 Mercedes when it rolled backward across Route 4 where it struck a tree across the street.

07/16/2021 1755hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check on Tim Pond Road in Eustis. The person was located and found to be ok.

07/16/2021 2016hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at Longfellow’s restaurant in Kingfield regarding an intoxicated patron. The person was removed from the restaurant.

07/16/2021 2142hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Blanchard Hill Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted five building checks, deputies also conducted seven elder checks.