Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for July 24 – 30, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

07/24/2021 0901hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted traffic control on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt for CMP while they replaced a utility pole taken out when a car hit it.

07/24/2021 0921hrs, Deputy Richards and Deputy Morgan assisted Wilton police in locating a suspect vehicle which was reported to be a dark-colored motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude them.

07/24/2021 1012hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a citizen on Dallas Hill Road to locate a family member who was transported by ambulance the night before. The complainant was able to locate the family member on their own.

07/24/2021 1044hrs, Deputy Richards responded to the boat ramp on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon regarding a report of a motorcycle accident. Investigation revealed there was no accident but a young person had lost her footing and dumped her bike in the parking lot of the ramp.

07/24/2021 1057hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of an accident in Rangeley. This was a parking lot accident involving two vehicles at the Farmers Daughters parking lot. Daniel Tozier (67) of Peru was backing a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup when it struck a parked 2018 Honda CRV owned by Barbara Flaum of Peekskill, NY.

07/24/2021 1128hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the River Road in Avon between a divorced husband and wife. One spouse removed a bed frame from the residence to the umbrage of the other. One of them were trespassed from the property.

07/24/2021 1141hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of broken rear window of a vehicle at the Kingfield Woodsmen.

07/24/2021 1159hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on the Lane Road in New Sharon. The suspect vehicle was a jeep driving on the complainant’s field. The vehicle was located and the driver was informed not to trespass on the land.

07/24/2021 1229hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a person blowing grass clippings into the travel portion of the River Road in Avon.

07/24/2021 1502hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an attempted online fraud complaint at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

07/24/2021 1511hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Richards responded to a report of an out of control juvenile at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

07/24/2021 1542hrs, Deputy Richards investigated a report of theft of Oxycodone and cash from a complainant’s purse who inadvertently left the purse on her top of her vehicle and drove off. The purse appeared in the complainant’s driveway minus the prescription and cash.

07/24/2021 1730hrs, Deputy Gray and a Maine warden responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the investigation Steven Bodlovick (53) of Windham was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge and transported to jail.

07/25/2021 0104hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

07/25/2021 0154hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call a residence on Meldrum Road in Kingfield regarding a possible domestic disturbance. Both parties were uncooperative, no charges were filed.

07/25/2021 0605hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a business alarm at the White Elephant in Strong. This was a false alarm.

07/25/2021 0902hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of kids and their pets trespassing on the complainant’s property at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips.

07/25/2021 0904hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a driver who had a flat tire on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

07/25/2021 1055hrs, Deputy Richards assisted a motorist who lost his outboard motor while traveling over a bridge on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

07/25/2021 1623hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Christopher Nadeau (32) of Rangeley was driving a 2013 Subaru when the collision occurred.

07/25/2021 1806hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Rangeley Lake State Park in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/25/2021 2206hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Split Rock Trail in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/26/2021 1115hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/26/2021 1141hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a young man from Nebraska going door to door on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon selling educational materials. This same student named “Deng” was at the Sheriff’s Office in June to announce that he would be doing this activity.

07/26/2021 1355hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Riverside Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/26/2021 1902hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Kroger responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Bray Hill Road in Phillips. It was determined that the victim passed away of natural causes.

07/26/2021 1943hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a report of a missing handgun at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

07/26/2021 2017hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call on the Industry Road in Industry regarding a 9-year-old child in pajamas walking on the Industry Road. McCormick met up with the complainant and the child and delivered the child back to a residence. DHHS was notified.

07/27/2021 0750hrs, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the side of the Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed. The couple were arguing over spilled coffee in a car.

07/27/2021 0835hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 complaint on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was a misdial.

07/27/2021 1000hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious person at a residence on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville. An image was captured on a security camera of male on the porch of the complainant.

07/27/2021 1318hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a VIN verification at a business on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

07/27/2021 1616hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint a potential threatening complaint at a residence on the Rumford Road in Rangeley.

07/27/2021 1656hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Philbrick Street in Farmington. As a result of the stop Lois Robert (32) of Fairfield was charged with operating without a license and transported to a residence on Wilton.

07/27/2021 1746hrs, Deputy Kroger received a complaint of a camp break on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley where a box of wine was stolen.

07/27/2021 1747hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Wilsons Mills Road in Rangeley. This was a misdial.

07/27/2021 1827hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a single vehicle accident on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard. Sarah Churchill (37) of New Portland was driving a 2013 Dodge Durango when she drove off the road causing substantial damage.

07/27/2021 2232hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Adelle Foss (19) of Farmington was charged with sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

07/28/2021 1017hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a person speeding with a vehicle through the construction area in Kingfield.

07/28/2021 1108hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at the Poland Spring Plant in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/28/2021 1141hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Birch Road in Strong. This was a misdial.

07/28/2021 1327hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-car accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. A Time Warner utility truck was off the side of the south side of the road with cones and flashing lights warning of people working with the operator in the boom of the truck when it was struck from the rear by a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by William Munzer (83) of Carrabassett Valley. No injuries were reported.

07/28/2021 1351hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 complaint on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/28/2021 1614hrs, Deputy Kroger, Deputy Morgan and Trooper Barton responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Stacie Foster (34) of New Sharon was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault and transported to jail.

07/28/2021 1633hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/28/2021 1743hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on a pontoon boat on Rangeley Lake in Rangeley. Once the people involved were brought back to shore and an investigation was conducted. Alexis Probasco (43) of Sutton, Mass., was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge and transported to jail.

07/28/2021 2106hrs, Deputy Kroger responded to a car vs. deer accident on Pleasant Street in Phillips. Marie Pillsbury (72) of Avon was driving a 2005 Chrysler when the collision occurred.

07/28/2021 2116hrs, Deputy McCormick and Trooper Malcore responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Francis Plaza in Carthage. As a result of the investigated, Russell Metze (35) of Carthage was arrested on a charge of possession of hypodermic apparatuses and transported to jail. A temporary warrant of arrest was submitted for Tina Olsen (49) of Mexico on a charge of domestic violence assault.

07/28/2021 2151hrs, Deputy Kroger responded to a tractor trailer parking lot accident at Poland Spring in Kingfield. No report was taken. James McCarthy (39) of Torrington, Conn., was the driver involved.

07/28/2021 2338hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Idlewood Drive in Rangeley.

07/29/2021 0738hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious person on Francis Place in Carthage. As a result of the complaint, Tina Hazard (49) of Carthage was arrested on a violating conditions of release charge and transported to jail.

07/29/2021 1345hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Salt Marsh Road in New Sharon.

07/29/2021 1415hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 complaint at a camp in Avon off from Cassidy Lane.

07/29/2021 1553hrs, Deputy Kroger investigated a complaint on the Richmond Road in Madrid Twp. This turned out to be a civil complaint regarding a right of way between neighbors.

07/29/2021 1756hrs, Deputy Kroger arrested Jesus Barbosa (44) of Casper, Wyoming, after he turned himself in at the county jail.

07/29/2021 1931hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call on the North Camps Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

07/29/2021 2030hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a red Corvette speeding on Main Street in Phillips.

07/29/2021 2303hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check on some children for Mass CPS at a camp on the Rangeley Road in Rangeley.

07/29/2021 2325hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 complaint at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The caller dialed because he was upset his power was out. He was warned for misuse of 911.

07/30/2021 1342hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a complaint of a property dispute on Staples Road in Madrid. This turned out to be a civil issue.

07/30/2021 1746hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Odell Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

07/30/2021 1900hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a camp on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

07/30/2021 1940hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a theft complaint from a vehicle on South Strong Road in Strong.

07/30/2021 2007hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of kids screaming at a location off from South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be kids in the lake playing.

07/30/2021 2049hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

07/30/2021 2058hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from the Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

07/30/2021 2132hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of motorcycles on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

07/30/2021 2146hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at a residence on Porter Nadeau Road in Eustis. This was a false alarm.