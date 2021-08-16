Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report for Aug. 7 – 13, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

08/07/2021 0852hrs, Deputy Kroger investigated a dog complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Chantal Abbot (28) of Phillips was summonsed on a charge “Allowing a dog to be at large.”

08/07/2021 0858hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint from a New Jersey resident who lost his identification, credit card, and vaccination card which were inside of plastic zip lock bag which he believed he left at one of two local stores in Eustis. A check of both stores did not find the bag.

08/07/2021 1854hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at Cathedral Pines campground in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

08/07/2021 1212hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a gas drive off at Mainely Provisions on Main Street in Kingfield.

08/07/2021 1532hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a residential alarm on Haley Circle in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

08/07/2021 1711hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Route 27 in Kingfield. Couture stopped the vehicle, as a result John Gwozdz (61) New Vineyard was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

08/07/2021 2212hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked after hours at Valley Brook Variety in Avon. The suspicious vehicle was just an employee locking up.

08/07/2021 2232hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on Mitigwa Road in Rangeley.

08/08/2021 0044hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a noise complaint at Cathedral Pines Campground where some intoxicated males were bothering other campers. The people were identified and given disorderly conduct warnings.

08/08/2021 0552hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Josie Flores (41) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

08/08/2021 0957hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 complaint on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

08/08/2021 1141hrs, Deputy Gray received a landlord/tenant complaint on Main Street in Kingfield. This was a civil issue.

08/08/2021 1231hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an apartment complex on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. regarding a complaint from a home owner having issues with the home owners association.

08/08/2021 1524hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a hiker who had been bitten by a dog and was currently at the Height of the Land in Rangeley Plt.

08/08/2021 1818hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an accident which occurred in the parking lot of Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis. No injuries were reported.

08/09/2021 0745hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Cahill Lane in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/09/2021 1159hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical call at Douin’s Market in New Sharon.

08/09/2021 1305hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley, this was an accidental dial.

08/09/2021 1330hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Old Skiway Drive in Rangeley, this was an accidental dial.

08/09/2021 1512hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Richards responded to a 911 disturbance call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Neighbors are feuding with each other.

08/09/2021 1529hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a burglary at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

08/09/2021 2102hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member on Windmill road in Eustis. The person was located and ok.

08/09/2021 0737hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

08/09/2021 1057hrs, Deputy Kroger investigated a parking lot accident at the Poland Spring facility in Kingfield.

08/09/2021 1059hrs, Deputy Kroger received a complaint of a deed deer on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

08/10/2021 1030hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 complaint at a residence at Valley Brook Village in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

08/10/2021 1310hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of the Starks Road and Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. State Police Cpl Hardy was primary investigator on the crash.

08/10/2021 1502hrs, Sgt. Close assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on route 27 in Farmington.

08/10/2021 1508hrs, Deputy Elmes received a vandalism complaint of kids shooting the complainants car with pellet guns at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley.

08/10/2021 1653hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Moseley Ridge in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

08/10/2021 1712hrs, Deputy Frost received information on a disturbance that occurred at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield.

08/10/2021 1825hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a probation check at a residence on McCutheon Lane in Eustis. As a result, Benjamin Pilsbury (38) of Eustis was arrested on a probation hold and transported to jail.

08/11/2021 0808hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

08/11/2021 0849hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a man trashing a camp on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. As a result of the investigation Jarrod Saunders (43) of Auburn was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

08/11/2021 0903hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Close responded to a report of an unattended death at motel in Coplin Plt. It was determined to be of natural causes.

08/11/2021 1325hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

08/11/2021 1600hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Intervale Road in Temple as a result of the stop Joshua Hine (28) of Temple was arrested on charge of violating condition of release and a warrant and was transported to jail.

08/11/2021 1626hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Gray Fox lane in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/11/2021 1745hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Andrew Dennison (40) of Trenton was arrested on a violation of condition of release charge and transported to jail.

08/11/2021 1810hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 complaint in New Sharon. The source of the complaint could not be located.

08/11/2021 2015hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the New Vineyard road in Farmington to assist Officer Brann of Farmington PD.

08/11/2021 2139hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 complaint at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/12/2021 0922hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call on Tantrattle Mt. Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial at the caller’s camp.

08/12/2021 1003hrs, Deputy Kroger received a child custody complaint via telephone.

08/12/2021 1024hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

08/12/2021 1516hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a request for a welfare check on Caldwell Lane in Chesterville. The person was located and ok.

08/12/2021 1524hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency on Mongo Loop Road in Rangeley.

08/12/2021 1619hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

08/13/2021 0839hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a drug overdose at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

08/13/2021 1016hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 complaint on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/13/2021 1151hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 complaint at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

08/13/2021 1209hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close responded to a death investigation at a residence on High Street in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed the victim died of natural causes.

08/13/2021 1302hrs, Deputy Elmes received a vandalism complaint at Kennebago Hydro in Stetson Twp.

08/13/2021 1434hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Carthage at the request of a family member. The person in question no longer lived at the residence, and was not located.

08/13/2021 1657hrs, Deputy Gray received a welfare check at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield. The people were located and ok.

08/13/2021 1759hrs. Sgt. Richards and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a person being struck by a car on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. No serious injuries were reported.

08/13/2021 1914hrs, Deputy McCormick received an online fraud complaint at a residence on Industry Road in Industry.

08/13/2021 2051hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton PD in locating a witness to an incident.

08/13/2021 2125hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of kids attempting to steal a trampoline at a residence on Greenvale Cove in Sandy River Plt. The kids were located and the trampoline was returned.

08/13/2021 2313hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a dog running on route 2 in Carthage. The dog was not located.

Deputies conducted 11 building checks, all were secure. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and received 16 accidental 911 calls.