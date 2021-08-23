Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 14 – 20, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

08/14/2021 0839hrs, Deputy Kroger, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close participated in the Chesterville parade and then provided child fingerprint services for parents.

08/14/2021 1011hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on the Parlin Road in Phillips. A child hit the emergency button on a car’s mirror, no emergency was present.

08/14/2021 1736hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on School Street in Weld. The source of the call was not located.

08/14/2021 1801hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a missing person complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The caller stated her 15-year-old daughter was missing, investigation revealed that the father gave permission for the 15-year-old to travel out-of-state with another family. This turned out to be a civil issue, not a missing person. The 15-year-old was contacted and ok.

08/14/2021 1920hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 complaint on Fenwick’s Drive in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

08/14/2021 1943hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Dummer’s Beach in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

08/14/2021 2110hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 complaint on York Hill Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

08/14/2021 2245hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated two suspicious vehicles parked at the Chesterville town office. The drivers were identified and told to move on.

08/15/2021 0921hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a parking lot accident at the Poland Spring plant in Kingfield.

08/15/2021 0945hrs, Deputy Kroger and Deputy Duval responded to a report of a two-vehicle head on accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Carl Johnson (69) of Wilton was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound when he reportedly crossed the center line striking a 2014 Ford Focus in the driver’s side door being driven westbound by Megan Jenni (27) of Enterprise, Florida. The Johnson vehicle caught on fire after coming to rest in the ditch. Both drivers were transported for injuries to FMH. Phillips Fire dept. responded to the scene as well as Northstar Rescue.

08/15/2021 1041hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in Washington Twp. The person was transported by NorthStar to FMH.

08/15/202 1239hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Officer Rosie with a domestic disturbance in Farmington. Officer Rosie arrested Frank Lever (55) of Farmington on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

08/15/2021 1305hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an attempted fraud via telephone where the caller said they had the dog of the person who had a missing pup. The scammer wanted funds for having the dog.

08/15/2021 1329hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on South Shore drive in Rangeley Plt.

08/15/2021 1607hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Main Street in Phillips. A 2012 Ford Fusion was parked on Main Street when it was back into by an SUV. Two witness accounts give different descriptions of the offending vehicle.

08/15/2021 1757hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Wilton police with a report of a possible kidnapping.

08/15/2021 1945hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a probation check at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

08/15/2021 2056hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This was a domestic disturbance that was verbal only.

08/15/2021 2256hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of an overdose medical emergency at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. The victim was administered Narcan and refused any further medical treatment.

08/15/2021 2358hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at Tracy’s Kountry Kitchen in New Sharon. Apparently there was a verbal domestic going on between the occupants of the vehicle. No charges were filed.

08/16/2021 0006hrs, Sgt. Richards responded a loud music complaint on the Winston Road in Rangeley Plt.

08/16/2021 0014hrs, Deputy Richards received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. This was another accidental dial by an intoxicated person.

08/16/2021 0752hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at the Dollar General in Kingfield. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

08/16/2021 0814hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Tim Allen (56) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Ford Pickup when the deer ran into the side of the truck.

08/16/2021 1046hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley, this was an accidental dial.

08/16/2021 1126hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley, this was an accidental dial.

08/16/2021 1200hrs, Lt. David St. Laurent arrested Cole Gordon (19) of Dixfield in Rumford on a charge of gross sexual assault with a 13-year-old female victim. The multiple incidents reportedly occurred at a camp in Carthage. Gordon and the female knew each other but were not related. The case remains under investigation.

08/16/2021 1720hrs, Sgt. Richard conducted a traffic stop on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. As a result of the stop John Collins (55) of Windham was charged with operating with a suspended license.

08/17/2021 0717hrs, Lt. Rackliffe was flagged down on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington regarding a complaint of an aggressive driver. Rackliffe stopped the offending vehicle and identified the driver.

08/17/2021 0852hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a VIN verification at Sanders Auto Service in Phillips.

08/17/2021 1048hrs, Deputy Couture received a bad check complaint at Douin’s Market in New Sharon.

08/17/2021 1215hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency on Loon Lake road in Rangeley which turned into a non-suspicious unattended death.

08/17/2021 1341hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis, the source of the call was not located.

08/17/2021 1458hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a stranded motorist with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

08/17/2021 1521hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/17/2021 1537hrs, Deputy Couture transported a person to FMH for mental health evaluation from a residence on the Weld Road in Perkins Twp.

08/17/2021 1555hrs, Sgt. Richards served a summons on behalf of Wilton PD at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips.

08/17/2021 1920hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the New Vineyard road in New Vineyard where the driver of the vehicle was driving in an erratic manner. The driver was not intoxicated, but was distracted by McDonald’s food.

08/17/2021 1944hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Salmon Ledge in Rangeley Plt.

08/17/2021 1947hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on the West Mills Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Sgt. Richards arrested Scott Osborne (50) of Industry on a violation of probation charge, and Deputy McCormick arrested Joshua Osborne (40) of Farmington on a violation of protection order charge. Both were transported to jail.

08/17/2021 1948hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a probation check at a residence on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

08/17/2021 1831hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Richards conducted a bail check at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. As a result of the check, Robert Mailloux (43) of Phillips was charged with violating conditions of release.

08/18/2021 0820hrs, Deputy Couture received a burglary complaint at the old church on Muddy Brook Road in New Sharon.

08/18/2021 0955hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

08/18/2021 1018hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a VIN verification on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

08/18/2021 1246hrs, Sgt. Bean received a report of an online scam on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. where the complainant had been corresponding with a person over ‘Facebook’ then ‘Google Hangouts’ who was reportedly from Dallas, Texas had been kidnapped and was going to be assaulted or murdered unless the complainant sent money. Whoever wanted the cash, wanted it in gift cards and for the complainant to provide numbers. This is an obvious scam.

08/18/2021 1537hrs, Deputy Couture received what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on Mercer Road in New Sharon regarding two parties who had traded vehicles and now one wanted to sell a vehicle without the title.

08/18/2021 1600hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville regarding a juvenile in mental health crises. The juvenile was transported by McCormick to FMH to be evaluated.

08/18/2021 1714hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint on the Rand Road in Industry regarding a child custody dispute.

08/18/2021 1856hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on top of Quill Hill in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/18/2021 2006hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Wilton Road in Chesterville. Peter White (45) of Dixfield was driving a Ford pickup when the collision occurred.

08/18/2021 2204hrs, Deputy Richards received a complaint of a moose hit by a tractor trailer on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. The moose was gone upon arrival; it is unknown what truck was involved.

08/19/2021 0950hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Minister Hill Road in Kingfield. A 16-foot red Old Town canoe was stolen.

08/19/2021 1212hrs, Deputy Couture received a fraud complaint via telephone at a residence on the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon.

08/19/2021 1337hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted at a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong.

08/19/2021 1502hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Donald Laflin (44) of Scarborough was driving a 2018 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

08/19/2021 1506hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a white car passing other cars in an unsafe manner on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

08/19/2021 1642hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

08/19/2021 1717hrs, Deputy McCormick received a harassment complaint at a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. This turned out to be an ongoing dispute between two men who call the police on each other for a variety of reasons.

08/19/2021 1809hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 complaint at the white Elephant in Strong. This was an accidental dial by a patron.

08/19/2021 1832hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards received a 911 complaint at a residence on Five Corners Road in New Sharon. This was a group of RV folks, one of whom accidentally dialed.

08/19/2021 2006hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Clear View Lane in Eustis.

08/19/2021 2140hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a disturbance call on Taylor Hill Road in Strong. There were no charges filed, verbal only.

08/19/2021 2229hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

08/20/2021 0235hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. The person was transported to FMH.

08/20/2021 0705hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a suspicious person on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

08/20/2021 0828hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

08/20/2021 0828hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a runaway teen at a residence on the Hinkley Pit Road in Kingfield.

08/20/2021 0947hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a theft on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This turned out to be civil in nature.

08/20/2021 1003hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Douglas Gould (19) of New Vineyard was driving a 2008 Hyundai when he became distracted and ran off the road striking a utility pole. CMP was called to the scene to repair the pole, New Vineyard Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

08/20/2021 1312hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Susan Sterling (59) of Phillips was driving a 1999 Honda when she just drove off the road.

08/20/2021 1448hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call in the area of Loon Lake Road and Cross Street in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

08/20/2021 1516hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Kroger responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

08/20/2021 1524hrs, Deputy Elmes received a compliant of a lost dog near the Cascade Trailhead in Sandy River Plt.

08/20/2021 1700hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Chief Deputy Lowell, Lt. St. Laurent and Lt. Rackliffe provided security at the Phillips Old Homes Day street dance.

08/20/2021 1722hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a late report of an accident. The caller did not know where it actually occurred. It was determined to have occurred in Somerset County. Somerset SO was notified.

08/20/2021 1849hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at the Oquossoc Grocery in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/20/2021 1932hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a dead moose in the road on Route 16 between Rangeley and Coplin Plt. The moose was not located.

08/20/2021 1095hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm on Clubhouse Drive in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

08/20/2021 1945hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call on Park Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

08/20/2021 2035hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an SUV in the ditch north of Kingfield. He along with Chief Lopez of CVPD searched the immediate area and did not locate the vehicle.

Deputies conducted 22 building checks, two were not secure. Deputies also conducted nine elder checks and received 18 accidental non-emergency 911 calls.