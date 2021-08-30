Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 21–27, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

08/21/2021 0848hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a security sweep at a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon, so the complainant could remove personal belongings from the residence without the ex-spouse being there.

08/21/2021 0909hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a two-car accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Kelley Brackett (55) of Rangeley was driving a 2018 Dodge pickup and had to stop suddenly. A 2019 GMC pickup being driven by Jeffrey Burke (62) of Athol, Mass., did not stop and hit the Brackett vehicle in the rear. No injuries were reported.

08/21/2021 1126hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a community policing event on Main Street in Phillips.

08/21/2021 1308hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong.

08/21/2021 1312hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 complaint on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located.

08/21/2021 1559hrs, Deputy Elmes received a parking complaint on the Salem Road in Phillips.

08/21/2021 1616hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Marsh Lane in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

08/21/2021 1625hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Pauldunc Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/21/2021 1634hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint regarding people allegedly using hard drugs at a campsite on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

08/21/2021 1821hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the South Strong Road in Strong. Emily McHugh (33) of Kingfield was driving a 2005 Chevy trailblazer when she ran off the road.

08/21/2021 2224hrs, Deputy Kroger investigated a dog bite complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

08/22/2021 0010hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a person and some sort of disturbance at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. Davol gave the person a ride to Farmington to remove him from the residence.

08/22/2021 0151hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a potential domestic disturbance at a residence on the West Mills Road in Industry.

08/22/2021 0744hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a sign being vandalized on the Prairie Road in Salem Twp.

08/22/2021 0745hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Richards responded to a welfare check at a campsite on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. As a result of the check, Cody Parsons (27) of Rangeley was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence terrorizing with priors, and obstructing reporting of a crime. He was transported to jail.

08/22/2021 1039hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a dog bite complaint at a residence on Eustis Parkway in Eustis.

08/22/2021 1232hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a person being injured by a gunshot ricochet while target shooting at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp. No crime was identified, the person was transported to the hospital to be treated.

08/22/2021 1314hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a suspicious person on the Cross Road in Avon.

08/22/2021 1744hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of intoxicated males yelling at each other on Main Street in Eustis.

08/22/2021 2011hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call on Howards Way in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/22/2021 2024hrs, Deputy Kroger and Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the check Jennifer Kennedy (44) of Rangeley was summonsed for a violation of condition of release.

08/23/2021 0941hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Strong. Robert Ladd (22) of Strong was driving a 2009 Ford F250 when the collision occurred.

08/23/2021 1008hrs, Sgt. Close and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a suicidal person on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The person was transported by NorthStar to FMH.

08/23/2021 1211hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Phillips Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

08/23/2021 1312hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a contractor fraud complaint on Birches Beach Road in Rangeley Plt.

08/23/2021 1606hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a business on Main Street in Kingfield.

08/23/2021 1614hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

08/24/2021 0819hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a dead deer on Route 27 in New Vineyard. DOT was notified and it was removed.

08/24/2021 0903hrs, Deputy Morgan received a threatening complaint at a residence on Route 4 in Strong. This turned out to be an issue involving juveniles and pranks.

08/24/2021 1008hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

08/24/2021 1021hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted DHHS with a referral in New Sharon.

08/24/2021 1025hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a possible Sex Offender Registry violation at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

08/24/2021 1217hrs, Deputy Morgan was asked to conduct a welfare check on a person on Mt. View Road in Kingfield. He was called off prior to arrival.

08/24/2021 1154hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint on Storer Hill Road in Carthage.

08/24/2021 1706hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of suspicious vehicles on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

08/24/2021 1810hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

08/24/2021 1835hrs, Deputy Kroger and Deputy Davol arrested Scott Bailey (40) of Wilton after he had turned himself in at the jail.

08/24/2021 1939hrs, Deputy Kroger responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on the Borough Road in Chesterville. The vehicles were gone upon arrival.

08/24/2021 2007hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Rangeley. Dean Walker (59) of Farmington was driving a 2015 Chrysler 4-door when the collision occurred.

08/25/2021 0518hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call at a residence on Federal Row in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

08/25/2021 0638hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips at the request of DHHS.

08/25/2021 0923hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call at a residence on Coyote Lane in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

08/25/2021 0926hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Route 4 in Madrid, this was an accidental dial.

08/25/2021 0926hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on York Hill Road in New Sharon. The source of this call was not located.

08/25/2021 1135hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Kennison Road in Temple. The source of the call was not located.

08/25/2021 1213hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Jesse Longley (45) of Phillips on a violating conditions of release charge and transported him to Jail.

08/25/2021 1223hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington Police Officer Rosie with a disturbance at FMH in Farmington.

08/25/2021 1450hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to Kineowatha Park in Wilton with K-9 Rebel to search for a missing juvenile from Kingfield thought to be in the Wilton area.

08/25/2021 1541hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a road rage incident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The drivers were identified and the case is still under review.

08/25/2021 1555hrs, Lt. Rackliffe, Sgt. Close and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street in Kingfield. This was not a disturbance, only juveniles being disrespectful to a business owner.

08/25/2021 1740hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Haley Circle in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be a barking dog complaint.

08/25/2021 2012hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a possible violation of a protective order at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

08/26/2021 0706hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 complaint at a camp on Cary Rae Lane in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/26/2021 1219hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop Jamie Morgan (48) of Phillips was summonsed on a charge of driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

08/26/2021 1223hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop of a motorcycle on the Fairbanks road in Farmington. As a result of the stop, the driver George Adams (54) of New Vineyard was summonsed for operating a motorcycle without a proper endorsement.

08/26/2021 1324hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Penobscot Sheriff’s Office with a harassment investigation on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

08/26/2021 1345hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a citizen with a civil issue on the River Road in Phillips.

08/26/2021 1639hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Kroger located the juvenile runaway from Kingfield after he called for Deputy Davol. The family was notified.

08/26/2021 1950hrs, Deputy Kroger investigated a late report of an assault which occurred a week prior on North Main Street in Strong.

08/26/2021 2030hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 complaint on Oody’s Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/26/2021 2042hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Wilton PD with a suspicious person complaint on Mill Street.

08/26/2021 2053hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Roy Ivers (77) of Fayette was driving a 2018 Subaru when it ran off the road.

08/26/2021 2106hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of possible gunshots on Carry Road in Rangeley.

08/26/2021 2208hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

08/26/2021 2311hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 complaint on Kempton Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/26/2021 2313hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 complaint on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

08/27/2021 0008hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 complaint on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/27/2021 0158hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Side Road in Weld. Melinda Bridges (40) of Weld was driving a Toyota when the collision occurred.

08/27/2021 0315hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint about rapid gunfire at a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

09/27/2021 0756hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a possible domestic disturbance in a motor vehicle headed toward Oxford County. Oxford Sheriff’s Office was notified.

08/27/2021 0858hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The person being checked was ok.

08/27/2021 0902hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a vandalism complaint at an ice cream shop on North Main Street in Strong. Investigated led to a juvenile being summonsed to court for criminal mischief and trespassing.

08/27/2021 0923hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of ATVs on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard.

08/27/2021 0944hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

08/27/2021 1049hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Cusson responded to a two-car accident near Douin’s Market in New Sharon. Molly Palese (18) of Brunswick was driving a 2008 Hyundai and stopped on Mile Hill Road at the intersection of the Mercer Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto the Mercer Road reportedly failing to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevy pickup operated by Nicholas Bryan (30) of Richmond. No injuries were reported.

08/27/2021 1143hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 complaint on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The source of the call was not located.

08/27/2021 1214hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint on the Pit Road in Salem Twp. which turned out to be civil in nature.

08/27/2021 1252hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The person to be check was ok.

08/27/2021 1337hrs, Sgt. Richards’s received a 911 call on Bourque Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/27/2021 1702hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a possible domestic disturbance in a motor vehicle headed from Phillips to Wilton. No charges were filed.

08/27/2021 1849hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Eustis Parkway in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

08/27/2021 2006hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of a motorcycle accident when occurred on the Fredericks Road in Strong. Miranda Bilodeau (49) of Livermore was not injured but just tipped her bike over on the dirt road and did more damage than what she originally thought.

08/27/2021 2158hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm at the Our Village Market in New Vineyard. The owner believed it was a door that was not closed properly.

Deputies conducted five building checks all were secure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and received 19 accidental 911 calls.