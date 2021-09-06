Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 28 – Sept. 3, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

08/28/2021 0103hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. The complainant thought someone was shooting deer at night.

08/28/2021 0238hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on the Temple Road in Temple. This was a misdial.

08/28/2021 0314hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of juveniles shooting off fireworks at night on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

08/28/2021 0747hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check on a male who was allegedly suicidal on the Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. The person was located in New Portland and was found to be ok and not suicidal.

08/28/2021 1014hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a late report of a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Letter D Township. John King (71) of Wakefield, Mass., was driving a 2015 Subaru when the collision occurred.

08/28/2021 1053hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a vandalism complaint on Currie Street in Coplin Plt. A shed had been broken into, nothing was missing.

08/28/2021 1203hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 27 in Carrabassett.

08/29/2021 1023hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. to conduct a follow up to a complaint from the previous day. As a result of the investigation, Jonathan Ridely (30) of Damariscotta was arrested on charges of aggravated furnishing schedule drugs and furnishing a place for minors to consume or possess liquor.

08/28/2021 2119hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley, as a result of the stop, Bridget Gusler (18) of Phillips was charged with operating without a license.

08/29/2021 1119hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a lost wallet that the caller now believed was stolen by someone from a location on school Street in Weld.

08/29/2021 1310hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil custody issue at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

08/29/2021 1546hrs, Sgt. Richards receive a complaint of ATVs on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid who were allegedly trespassing on the complainant’s property.

08/29/2021 1629hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Willow Drive in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

08/29/2021 1823hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residence on North Main Street in Strong regarding a person who was having a mental health crises.

08/30/2021 0310hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Cusson responded to a disturbance call at a residence on School House Road in Freeman Twp. The caller stated that she called 911 when a male was acting up. Upon arrival the alleged offending party had left and the caller would not cooperate with the deputies.

08/30/2021 0918hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

08/30/2021 1005hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated theft of tail lights from a vehicle at Tuttle’s Auto in New Sharon.

08/30/2021 1030hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 all on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial in a motor vehicle.

08/30/2021 1140hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a threatening complaint on the Adams Road in Chesterville where a woman claimed she was threatened by a man while she was parked on the side of the road. The man denied the accusation.

08/30/2021 1217hrs, Deputy McCormick received an animal complaint on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

08/30/2021 1258hrs, Deputy Cusson, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on the Dustin Road in Avon where two people were treated. As a result of the investigation Robert Green (55) of Farmington was summonsed for violating a condition of release.

08/30/2021 1417hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call off from Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial of a hunter in a tree stand.

08/30/2021 1600hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

08/30/2021 1718hrs, Deputy Couture served a PFA on a person on schoolhouse Road in Freeman twp.

08/30/2021 1830hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

08/30/2021 2058hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. moose accident on Route 27 in Jim Pond Twp. Michael Burnham (53) of Scarborough was driving a 2009 GMC pickup when the collision occurred. Eustis Fire personnel also responded to the scene.

08/30/2021 2239hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Main Street in Eustis. Jerry Norton (39) of Coplin Plt. was driving a 2019 Nissan when he drove off the road, rolling over. He was transported by Northstar to FMH. Eustis Fire personnel were at the scene.

08/31/2021 0717hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a 911 all on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

08/31/2021 0833hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint at Kingfield Wood Products in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

08/31/2021 0839hrs, Deputy Kroger investigated a theft of a catalytic converter at Tuttle’s Garage in New Sharon.

08/31/2021 0905hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield. This was the second accidental dial by the same person.

08/31/2021 0953hrs, Sgt. Close received a residential alarm at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This was a false alarm.

08/31/2021 1051hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of suspicious activity on Bridge Street in Phillips.

08/31/2021 1458hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on West Mills Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

08/31/2021 1505hrs, Deputy Kroger received a harassment complaint via Facebook at a residence on Willow Drive in New Vineyard.

08/31/2021 1829hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of suspicious vehicle near the Corner Store in Chesterville.

08/31/2021 1851hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Officer Brann with a domestic disturbance on Perham Street in Farmington. As a result Officer Brann arrested Joseph Heath (22) of Farmington on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

08/31/2021 1922hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington PD with a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile at a residence on Lucy Knowles road in Farmington.

08/31/2021 2038hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a missing hiker on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington.

08/31/2021 2106hrs, Deputy Frost responded to FMH to assist staff with an out of control juvenile teen.

08/31/2021 2136hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Silver Birch Lane in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

08/31/2021 2224hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton Officer Kyes with a possible break-in progress at Backus Apartments in Wilton.

08/31/2021 2242hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain requested to assist Wilton police with a track at Backus Apartments in Wilton.

09/01/2021 0002hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. moose accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Hailee Rowe (20) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

09/01/2021 0637hrs, Deputy Davol received a report of a disturbance between hunters and a landowner on Weeks Mills road in New Sharon. He and a game warden responded to the complaint.

09/01/2021 0818hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on School Street in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

09/01/2021 0838hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of two men in a car allegedly intoxicated on Main Street in Eustis.

09/01/2021 1629hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Hemlock Hollow Road in New Sharon.

09/01/2021 0842hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Shadagee Lane in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

09/01/2021 1046hrs, Deputy Kroger conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. The person was not there.

09/01/2021 1901hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Ruby Way in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

09/01/2021 1922hrs, Deputy Couture received two ATV complaints on Center Road in Madrid. The caller is upset because the Reeds Mills Road was opened as an ATV route.

09/01/2021 1923hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This turned out to be a medial call but the caller did not want additional medical attention.

09/01/2021 2306hrs, Deputy Frost received a barking dog complaint on the Lake Road in New Vineyard.

09/02/2021 0728hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residential alarm on the Smith Road in Chesterville.

09/02/2021 1310hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a lost cell phone on Main Street in Kingfield.

09/02/2021 1559hrs, Deputy Frost received a trespassing complaint on School Street in Perkins Twp.

09/02/2021 1727hrs, Deputy Frost received a threatening complaint from a residence on Hill Top Road in Chesterville where the complainant had been walking and was upset because another resident who was speeding in his vehicle on the road.

09/03/2021 1018hrs, Deputy Kroger assisted a citizen with a VIN check request on the River Road in Strong.

09/03/2021 1047hrs, Deputy Kroger responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/03/2021 1114hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Connor Savage (24) of New Sharon was driving a 2011 Dodge Van when he swerved to miss a deer and hit the guardrail. No injuries were reported.

09/03/2021 1457hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a community policing event at the Rangeley School in Rangeley.

09/03/2021 1516hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Walker Hill road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

09/03/2021 1611hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a black sport bike speeding on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

09/03/2021 1725hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on Herbie Welch Trail in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

09/03/2021 1841hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a belligerent customer at Anni’s Market in Kingfield. The customer harassed the staff there to the point they had to call 911. The male was located and served a no trespass notice.

09/03/2021 1903hrs, Sgt. Richards’s received a gas drive-off complaint at Mainely Provisions in Kingfield. The person was located and returned to the store.

09/03/2021 2148hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a possible drunk driver on Route 2 in New Sharon.

09/03/2021 2244hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon, as a result of the stop Libby Cole (26) of Liberty was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, attaching false plates, and criminal speed 97/40 mph zone. He was also summonsed for having an open container and no insurance.

Deputies conducted 10 building checks, two were unsecure. Deputies also conducted nine elder checks and received 14 accidental 911 calls.