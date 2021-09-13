FARMINGTON – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report for Sept. 4-10, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

09/04/2021 0746hrs, Deputy Elmes received an online fraud complaint on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp.

09/04/2021 1013hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of minors riding ATVs on Main Street in Rangeley without helmets.

09/04/2021 1139hrs, Deputy Kroger, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Cross Road in Avon. It was reported that a 13-year-old was out of control and ran off. The juvenile was located and transported to FMH by Northstar for evaluation.

09/04/2021 1348hrs, Deputy Kroger investigated a possible violation of a protection order on Freedom Way in New Sharon.

09/04/2021 1404hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. The car involved left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.

09/04/2021 1408hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on an ATV trail in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

09/04/2021 1510hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on the Lane Road in New Sharon. This came from a moving motor vehicle and was an accidental dial.

09/04/2021 1531hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of speeding cars on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

09/04/2021 1714hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on Perham Street in Farmington. As a result of the stop the driver David Moores (30) of Madison was summonsed for operating with a suspended license.

09/04/2021 1812hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a medical emergency on Cornforth Road in Industry.

09/04/2021 1714hrs, Deputy Cusson received a suspicious activity complaint at the Laundry Mat on the Farmington Road in Strong.

09/04/2021 1848hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Depot Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

09/04/2021 2014hrs, Deputy Cusson and Deputy McCormick received a child custody complaint on the Paul Road in Chesterville.

09/04/2021 2128hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency on Lake Street in Rangeley.

09/04/2021 2226hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Silver Branch Lane in Industry. The source of the call was not located.

09/04/2021 2301hrs, Sgt. Richards came upon a fight in progress on Broadway in Farmington. No charges were filed, the involved parties went their separate ways.

09/04/2021 2130hrs, Deputy Cusson received a road rage complaint on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

09/05/2021 0021hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a noise complaint at Lakeshore Apartments on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

09/05/2021 0742hrs, Sgt. Close, Deputy Elmes, Deputy Cusson, Deputy Davol and a Farmington officer responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. New Sharon Fire dept. first responders went to a residence there thinking is was a medical call, only to discover a disturbance involving a man allegedly pointing a weapon at his mother. At that point the first responders shut down the road for the responding deputies. As a result of the response by law enforcement and subsequent investigation Eric “Andy” St. Clair (53) of New Sharon was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. He was transported to jail.

09/05/2021 1450hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Depot Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

09/05/2021 1544hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Mary Thomas Way in Rangeley Plt. This was a misdial.

09/05/2021 1642hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call on the Shore of Webb Lake in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

09/05/2021 1705hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Kennebago Ave in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

09/05/2021 1735hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a medical emergency by Edmunds’ Market in Phillips.

09/05/2021 1842hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Church Hill Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Timothy Darnell (44) of Freeman Twp. was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

09/05/2021 1851hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an erratic driver.

09/05/2021 1856hrs, Deputy Kroger received an ATV complaint on the Airport Road in Avon.

09/05/2021 1918hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of Fireworks on the Spring Road in Rangeley. The complainant was upset because neighbors are shooting off fireworks excessively in their opinion.

09/05/2021 2053hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call on the Cohoon Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

09/05/2021 2115hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a 911 call where it was reported that the caller was suicidal at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. Richards transported the person to FMH to be evaluated.

09/05/2021 2210hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

09/05/2021 2226hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy McCormick responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. No charges were initially filed, alcohol involved, the case is to be reviewed by the DA’s office.

09/06/2021 0025hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call and responded to a report of vandalism of a motor vehicle at the White Elephant in Strong. Upon arrival he discovered that this was a false complaint, the suspect phone number was from Old Orchard however the source of the call came from the Pond Road. The case is still under investigation.

09/06/2021 0528hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Cook hill Road in Freeman Twp. The source of the call was not located.

09/06/2021 1151hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of a dog bite on the George Thomas Road in New Sharon. This turned out to have occurred three weeks ago.

09/06/2021 1239hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call on the Flagstaff Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

09/06/2021 1324hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a 911 call on the Pond Road in Strong. Where it was reported that someone allegedly overdosed. Upon arrival the people in the house denied anyone had overdosed, but did admit someone had just left.

09/06/2021 1520hrs, Deputy Kroger responded to a report of found property on Coyote Lane in Carthage.

09/06/2021 1630hrs, Deputy Kroger received a complaint at the Height of the Land in Rangeley Plt. It turned out to be the car of a hiker.

09/06/2021 1658hrs, Sgt. Richards received a trespassing complaint on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt.

09/06/2021 1734hrs, Deputy Kroger responded to a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. Christopher Chick (34) of Lewiston was driving a 2015 VW Jetta when the collision occurred.

09/06/2021 1914hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a man beating a yellow dog outside of an apartment on Depot Street in Kingfield. Richards responded to the apartment but nobody answered the door.

09/07/2021 0943hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a dead deer on the side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

09/07/2021 1234hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Winter Hill Road in Carthage. Justin Dill (17) of Chesterville was driving a 1998 Jeep when he took a corner too fast and ran off the road.

09/07/2021 1243hrs, Sgt. Close received a trespassing complaint at a residence on Gordon Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/07/2021 1432hrs, Deputy Frost received a civil complaint on Mill Pond Road in New Vineyard where the complainant wanted a houseguest removed who has been living there.

09/07/2021 1645hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Dyer Brown road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Brandon Moody (24) of New Sharon was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

09/07/2021 1705hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Byron Road in Weld.

09/07/2021 1734hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a domestic disturbance on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed.

09/07/2021 2105hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As a result of the stop Edwin Woodward (57) of Rangeley was arrested on a charge of violation of probation and transported to jail.

09/08/2021 0445hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Marc James (40) of Phillips was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango when the collision occurred.

09/08/2021 0842hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Stevens Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

09/08/2021 9538hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong which was determined to be of natural causes.

09/08/2021 1019hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a vehicle fire on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. The fire was out before Frost could arrive. A State Trooper came upon the scene and canceled responding fire dept. units.

09/08/2021 1036hrs, Deputy Couture received a welfare check request at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. Before Couture could make contact, the family member/complainant called and stated they had made contact with the person in question.

09/08/2021 1100hrs, Deputy Frost received a landlord/tenant complaint on the Pond Road in Strong. This was a civil issue.

09/08/2021 1115hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a job site on Arnold Trail in Eustis where an 18-foot I beam was stolen.

09/08/2021 1500hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Wilson Mills Road in Rangeley. This was a misdial.

09/08/2021 1625hrs, Deputy Kroger, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Richards responded to a domestic disturbance on South Main Street in Strong. No charges were filed however one of the participants was transported to FMH for an evaluation.

09/08/2021 1727hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of neighbors having issues with each other on Zions Hill road in Chesterville.

09/08/2021 1826hrs, Sgt. Richards received an ATV complaint on the Center Road in Madrid.

09/08/2021 2105hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call in New Sharon, the source of the call was not located.

09/08/2021 2141hrs, Deputy Davol received a report of a car vs. moose accident on West Side Road in Weld. The driver who struck the moose had left the scene, the moose had to be dispatched.

09/09/2021 0644hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Laurie Bridges (35) of Wilton was driving a 2006 Nissan when she lost control and crash into a tree.

09/09/2021 0808hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a suspicious incident complaint at a residence on Tory Hill road in Phillips.

09/09/2021 0815hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a two-car accident on the West Mills Road in Industry. Ava Holt (17) of Industry was driving a 2001 Jeep Liberty westbound when she reportedly crossed the centerline striking an oncoming 2013 Honda CR-V which was driven by Laura Currier (55) of Farmington. Both parties were checked by Northstar but did not require transport, Industry Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene.

09/09/2021 0935hrs, Deputy Frost received a civil complaint between a landlord and tenant on the Pond Road in Strong.

09/09/2021 1045hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of trespassing at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

09/09/2021 1134hrs, Deputy Couture attempted to serve a summons for Wilton PD at a residence in Eustis.

09/09/2021 1155hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/09/2021 1457hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong. This turned out to be an altercation between a landlord and a tenant. No charges were filed.

09/09/2021 1603hrs, Deputy Kroger received a 911 call on Lake Street in New Sharon. This as an accidental dial.

09/09/2021 1704hrs, Deputy Kroger and Deputy Morgan assisted State Police with an investigation on Mile Hill road in New Sharon.

09/09/2021 1849hrs, Deputy Kroger investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

09/09/2021 1910hrs, Deputy Kroger responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Stanley Martell (73) of Phillips was driving a 2009 dodge 4-door when the collision occurred.

09/09/2021 2032hrs, Sgt. Richards stopped a vehicle for speeding on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the stop Eric McEwen (44) of Rangeley was arrested on a OUI charge and transported to jail.

09/10/2021 0118hrs, Deputy Morgan received a welfare check complaint at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips.

09/10/2021 1332hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

09/10/2021 1354hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. No damage was done to the car involved.

09/10/2021 1355hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on the Spaulding Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

09/10/2021 1435hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The source was not located.

09/10/2021 1635hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

09/10/2021 1641hrs, Sgt. Close provided security at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong in order for a landlord to serve an eviction notice.

09/10/2021 1952hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a bail check at a residence on Industry Road in New Sharon.

09/10/2021 2029hrs, Deputy Elmes and Rangeley Sgt. Austin responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Herbie Welch Trial in Rangeley Plt. As a result of the investigation Gregory Lundgren (57) of Rangeley Plt. was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge and transported to jail.

09/10/2021 2108hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a bail check at a residence on Mercer Road in New Sharon.

09/10/2021 2117hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Close investigated suspicious activity near Randy Keach Auto in New Sharon. All was secure.

09/10/2021 2327hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call located on the Wahl Road in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

Deputies conducted 34 building checks, two were unsecure. Deputies also conducted nine elder checks and received 21 accidental 911 calls.