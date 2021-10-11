Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 25 – Oct. 8, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

09/25/2021 0806hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Mt Blue Pond Road in Avon.

09/25/2021 1042hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield where it was reported that the complainant’s rear window was shattered while parked.

09/25/2021 1126hrs, Deputy Cusson received a loud music complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

09/25/2021 1336hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on South Strong Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

09/25/2021 1555hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Main Street in Eustis, this was an accidental dial.

09/25/2021 1910hrs, Deputy Morgan found an intoxicated female who was crying on the side of Main Street in Kingfield. The woman would not give details as to what the issue was, she was transported to a residence in Eustis.

09/25/2021 2012hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Nubble Way in Eustis where a patient was acting out violently. The person calmed down and was not transported.

09/26/2021 0722hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a suspicious person near the complainant’s camp on Lady Slipper Lane in Weld. The suspicious person was actually a deputy conducting camp security checks.

09/26/2021 1026hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a complaint of several vehicles driving to endanger on Route 133 in Chesterville.

09/26/2021 1429hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on the Fish Hatchery Road in Salem Twp. As a result of the investigation Joshua Allen (41) of Salem Twp. was arrested on a charge of violation of protection order and transported to jail.

09/16/2021 1440hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of bicycles found on the complainant’s property off Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

09/26/2021 1549hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. This was an accidental dial.

09/26/2021 1744hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a complaint of suspicious activity on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. It was reported that an unknown vehicle was caught on camera in behind the pumps there.

09/26/2021 1827hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Temple Road in Weld where an elderly patient was very upset.

09/26/202 1838hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted the jail in making a notification at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

09/26/2021 1841hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Cross Road in Avon. A 13-year-old juvenile became enraged when told no and reportedly started attacking members of the household. The juvenile was transported to FMH for evaluation.

09/26/2021 2319hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the ballfield by the bridge in Fairbanks. This was a couple that were “parking” and were asked to move on.

09/27/2021 0927hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member on an elderly man on Tim Pond Road in Eustis. The man was ok and was bird hunting.

09/27/2021 1259hrs, Deputy Davol participating in a community policing event at Mt. Blue HS in Farmington.

09/27/2021 1557hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Morgan responded to an ATV accident on Potato Hill Road in Madrid Twp. where the driver of the ATV was severely injured. Sgt. Richards conducted CPR aided by an AED until paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, the driver did not survive his injuries. The Maine Warden Service conducted the investigation.

09/27/2021 1937hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Wilton PD with a burglary investigation in Wilton.

09/27/2021 2024hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of someone trespassing on property on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

09/27/2021 2027hrs, Deputy Cusson and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suicidal teen on Main Street in Strong. The teen was transported to FMH for evaluation.

09/28/2021 1143hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disabled vehicle abandoned on the property of the Davis Farm on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

09/28/2021 1300hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a harassment complaint in Kingfield. This was a tenant/landlord dispute.

09/28/2021 1404hrs, Deputy Couture received what turned out to be a civil issue regarding a former tenant and landlord on Shadagee Lane in Phillips.

09/28/2021 1442hrs, Deputy Couture received a dog-at-large complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips.

09/28/2021 1523hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint in Kingfield involving a landlord and tenant. The complainant was the other half of the earlier complaint that Chief Deputy Lowell took.

09/28/2021 1614hrs, Sgt. Richards received an animal complaint on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

09/28/2021 1630hrs, Deputy Cusson received an animal complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

09/28/2021 2253hrs, Deputy Cusson, Deputy Morgan and Officer Rosie of Farmington PD responded to Pine Tree Lane regarding a disturbance involving an intoxicated male. No charges were filed.

09/29/2021 1140hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a trespassing complaint at Kingfield Elementary School.

09/29/2021 1214hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Roxy Rand Road in New Sharon. The ME’s office will conduct a follow up investigation however the death appears to be of natural causes.

09/29/2021 1255hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Caldwell Lane in Chesterville. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation by Northstar.

09/29/2021 1747hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a bail check at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. As a result Nicholas Hinkley (66) of Strong was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

09/29/2021 1907hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The victim passed away prior to Sgt. Richards’ arrival, due to natural causes.

09/29/2021 1958hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a person from out of state who followed their GPS and became lost in Dallas Plt. The person was asked to dial 911 in order to locate them. The person was located and given instructions of how to find the way out.

09/29/2021 2105hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Stratton Motel.

09/30/2021 0950hrs, Deputy Frost received a criminal mischief complaint at the Kingfield Self Storage on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

09/30/2021 0956hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. The alleged threat was communicated via a mailed letter.

09/30/2021 1049hrs, Deputy Couture served court paperwork at a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon.

09/30/2021 1557hrs, Deputy Davol received an online fraud complaint at the Rangeley Public Library.

09/30/2021 1639hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted the Phillips ACO by serving a summons at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips.

09/30/2021 1719hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on an ATV trail on the Phillips Road in Strong.

09/30/2021 1908hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

09/30/2021 1841hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

09/30/2021 2102hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Rangeley, as a result of the stop Christopher Leland (44) of Hillsborough, N.H. was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

10/01/2021 0742hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to an alleged hit and run accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon near Dunkin Donuts. Case is under investigation.

10/01/2021 0752hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Oxford SO with an investigation on White Drive in Carthage.

10/01/2021 1012hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of cows in the road on the Wilton Road in Chesterville.

10/01/2021 1036hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Silver Birch Lane in Industry. This was a phone issue, the source was not located.

10/01/2021 1113hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle that followed the caller from Madison to Strong. The caller did not obtain a plate number.

10/01/2021 1519hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint via text messages at a residence on Woodcock Lane in Eustis.

10/01/2021 1526hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

10/01/2021 1921hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on the Rumford Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

10/01/2021 2004hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

10/01/2021 2239hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Baker Loop in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 21 building checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and received seven accidental 911 calls.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report for Oct. 2– 8, 2021:

10/02/2021 0702hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the person was actually in Standish, not in Chesterville. Cumberland County SO was asked to conduct a welfare check.

10/02/2021 0804hrs, Deputy Frost responded to what turned out to be a non-reportable accident in the driveway of the complainant on the Cross Road in Avon.

10/02/2021 0846hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Berry Drive in Eustis. This was an accidental dial when the caller was out bird hunting.

10/02/2021 0943hrs, Deputy Frost received an alarm at a residence on Mendolia Road in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

10/02/2021 1134hrs, Deputy Frost assisted the driver of a tractor trailer that was disabled on Route 4 in Phillips.

10/02/2021 1157hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong. As a result of the investigation Gregory Lundgren (57) of Strong was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and transported to jail.

10/02/2021 1229hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/02/2021 1257hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of an unattended death in the woods off from the Rangeley Road in Madrid. The cause of death appeared to be natural. The ME’s office was notified and will continue to investigate.

10/02/2021 1350hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on the Temple Road in Weld. No crime was committed.

10/02/2021 2026hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington PD with a domestic disturbance at Sherwood Apartments in Farmington.

10/02/2021 0748hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Tyler Child (32) of Peru was driving a 2008 Chevy Pickup when the rollover occurred.

10/03/2021 0800hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of an online fraud which occurred at a residence on Baker Hill road in Salem. The complainant paid $500 to an online group who claimed to have kidnapped someone she didn’t even know but had talked to over the phone once. This is a common scam where someone will reach out to a person and talk to them to be friendly. Then a few days later another person will call saying they kidnapped the person because that person owed them money.

10/03/2021 1033hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Birches Beach Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

10/03/2021 1642hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close assisted Farmington PD with a report of an assault at the Farmington Motel on the Farmington Falls Road.

10/03/2021 1904hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an alarm on the Shore Road in Rangeley. All was secure at the residence.

10/03/2021 1107hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to an active domestic disturbance at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Benjamin Hathorne (24) of Eustis was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Officer Wyman of CVPD assisted at the scene.

10/04/2021 0850hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint about a theft at a residence on the Cottage Road in Kingfield.

10/04/2021 0932hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check by a family member for another family member at a residence on Francis Place in Carthage.

10/04/2021 0938hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. dog accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Gary Bryant (63) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Chevy 4-door when the collision occurred.

10/04/2021 1020hrs, Sgt. Bean received two gas drive-off complaints at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

10/04/2021 1627hrs, Deputy Davol assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

10/04/2021 1834hrs, Deputy Davol received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on Scotty Drive in Weld. Susan Storer (64) of Weld was driving a 2011 Honda CRV when she hit the deer on Route 156 in Chesterville.

10/04/2021 2015hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an intoxicated person laying the grass near Sarge’s Pub in Rangeley. The person was transported to a residence in town.

10/04/2021 2031hrs, Deputy McCormick and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal male who was currently on Main Street in New Sharon.

10/04/2021 2024hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Clearwater Road in New Sharon. This was an accident that occurred in the complainant’s parking lot. Joshua Lilly (35) of New Sharon was in his 2009 pickup when the accident occurred.

10/04/2021 2104hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint via telephone at a residence at Lake Shore Apartments in Eustis.

10/05/2021 0802hrs, Sgt. Richards received a report of a dead moose on Route 16 in Lang Twp. He was unable to locate the moose.

10/0502021 0911hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a car passing a stopped school bus halfway up Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The driver was unable to get the plate of the vehicle.

10/05/2021 0930hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage which turned out to be a civil issue.

10/05/2021 1126hrs, Sgt. Richards received a theft complaint on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. Investigation and consultation with prosecutor’s office revealed that this was a civil issue.

10/05/2021 1140hrs, Deputy Cusson received a theft complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Investigation revealed it was a civil issue.

10/05/2021 1620hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of shots fired near a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. Sgt. Close made contact with the complainant and learned that the shot was actually over the 100-yard minimum distance as required by law.

10/05/2021 1645hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/05/2021 1827hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/05/2021 1913hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call from the area of Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

10/05/2021 1929hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a theft complaint from a tip jar at Our Village Market in New Vineyard. The suspect was identified because she was caught on camera.

10/05/2021 2107hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Depot Street in Kingfield at the intersection of School Street. Investigation revealed that a 2003 Toyota Tacoma being operated by Nathan Dodge (18) of Fairfield and a 1999 Chevy 1500 pickup being driven by Gordon Webber (31) of Kingfield, had been traveling together from the Salem area on Route 142 and were approaching the area of Route 142 in the town of Kingfield where the road takes a 90-degree turn left onto Depot street. The Webber Chevy took the left onto Depot Street, however the Dodge Toyota continued straight on the Salem Road then took a left at the next intersection onto School Street. The driver of the Toyota continued on School Street headed to Depot Street. The Toyota reportedly did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Depot Street, as a result it drove through the intersection striking the Chevy pickup in the side. The impact caused both vehicles to come to rest colliding with local dwellings. Riding in the Chevy pickup with Gordon Webber were Nolka Predham, 22, of Kingfield who was a middle passenger and Kim Fish (63) of Kingfield sitting on the far side passenger. Riding in the Toyota with Nathan Dodge was Jazmine Fish, 18, of Kingfield. State Police Trooper Jillian Monahan conducted the initial investigation regarding the crash while Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close conducted interviews at the scene and at FMH. All parties were injured from the accident, some were minor and at least one was critical. Kingfield Fire Department personnel assisted at the scene as well as Northstar Rescue. The crash is still under investigation.

10/06/2021 0901hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries on Route 16 in Coplin Plt near the Nash Stream Road. Investigation revealed that Julie Hunt (59) of New Portland was driving a 2010 Subaru eastbound with her mother Emilyn Warming (83) of Litchfield as a passenger. It is believed that the driver suffered some sort of medical event where she drove straight into the woods while negotiating a corner, striking a tree entrapping and seriously injuring both occupants. The driver was transported via Life Flight, the passenger was transported via NorthStar to FMH. Sgt. Richards was assisted by Eustis Fire and Rescue. Koob’s garage also assisted at the scene.

10/06/2021 0949hrs, Deputy Cusson and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Oquossoc Ave. in Rangeley. All was secure upon arrival.

10/06/2021 1006hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a male in mental health crises at a residence on the Wheeler Hill road in Phillips. The man did not want help from law enforcement and ran off into the woods when they arrived. Deputies cleared the scene and asked the family to call back if they needed additional help.

10/06/2021 1344hrs, Deputy Cusson received an alarm on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was a false alarm.

10/06/2021 1358hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

10/06/2021 1531hrs, Sgt. Richards participated in a community policing event at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the intersection of the Rangeley Road and Weeks Mills Road in Madrid. Phillips Fire Dept. personnel were also at the event.

10/06/2021 1550hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two German shepard dogs which were loose on George Thomas Road in Chesterville.

10/06/2021 1837hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of an intoxicated person at a residence on Schoolhouse Road in Freeman Twp. The person was gone upon arrival.

10/06/2021 1905hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a two-car accident at the intersection of the Industry Road and the New Sharon Road in Industry. Eric Hall (50) of Industry was driving a 2007 GMC west bound on the New Sharon road when a 2006 Subaru Forester being driven by Mark Ancker (74) of Industry reportedly pulled out of a driveway onto the New Sharon Road and failed to yield to the pickup, causing the pickup to collide with the Subaru. No injuries were reported. Industry Fire Dept. Personnel assisted at the scene.

10/06/2021 1919hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Forest Hill Road in Temple.

10/06/2021 1924hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a domestic disturbance with an out of control 12-year-old. Crisis workers were at the scene but unable to control the child. McCormick and Trooper Eric Sucy were able to talk the child into a riding to FMH with Trooper Sucy.

10/06/2021 1941hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal male at a residence on Denrock Drive in Avon. The male was taken into protective custody and transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/06/2021 2040hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a car vs. moose accident on Route 17 in Letter D twp. Oxford Sheriff’s Office covered the accident for us.

10/06/2021 2325hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

10/06/2021 2336hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Craig Brinkman (24) of Farmington was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and a violation of conditions of release and was transported to jail.

10/07/2021 0001hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. Investigation revealed that the man died of natural causes. Kingfield Fire Dept. personnel assisted at the scene.

10/07/2021 0255hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a large truck off the road in a ditch near the Stratton Lumber Mill. This was not reported as an accident and was towed out in the morning.

10/07/2021 0334hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of an alarm at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. The building was secure.

10/07/2021 1158hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Norton Hill Road in Strong. This was a misdial.

10/07/2021 1235hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint via text messages at a residence on Schoolhouse Road in Freeman twp.

10/07/2021 1353hrs, Deputy Cusson received a vandalism complaint at a camp across from Greenville Cove in Sandy River Plt.

10/07/2021 1425hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

10/07/2021 1616hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted Farmington PD with a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Fairbanks road in Farmington.

10/07/2021 1627hrs, Deputy McCormick assisted State Police with a disturbance call at a residence on the Temple Road in Weld.

10/07/2021 1632hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Rangeley Lake in Rangeley. This was a kayaker who misdialed the phone.

10/07/2021 1808hrs, Deputy Davol received an alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. The alarm was tripped by the cleaning company.

10/07/2021 111848hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Gilbert Circle in Rangeley. This was a misdial.

10/07/2021 2051hrs, Deputy Davol received a loud music complaint at a residence on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis.

10/07/2021 1801hrs, Deputy McCormick received a missing person complaint by the White Elephant in Strong. The missing juvenile was riding with his parents (who were long haul truckers from Kentucky) and decided to bail out of the truck when it was stopped. The juvenile was located and returned.

10/08/2021 0745hrs, Sgt. Richards received a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Hinds Road in Wyman Twp.

10/08/2021 1341hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an accident on the Weymouth Road in Freeman Twp. Burton Weymouth (93) of Freeman Twp. was backing his 2015 Jeep Compass out of a driveway and hit the accelerator instead of the brake causing the vehicle to lunge backwards off the other side of the road down an embankment. No injuries were reported. Kingfield Fire assisted at the scene.

10/08/2021 1513hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Weeks Mills road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an online fraud attempt.

10/08/2021 1658hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

10/08/2021 1756hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Cumming Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

10/08/2021 1902hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a motorcycle accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Investigation revealed this was not an accident, the rider was pushing the bike and it fell over.

10/08/2021 1942hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

10/08/2021 2107hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture assisted Oxford SO with a report of an armed male in Dixfield. This turned into an officer involved shooting where an Oxford SO deputy was involved. The AG’s office investigated.

10/08/2021 2231hrs, Deputy Frost and Trooper Hall responded to a report of a fatal motor vehicle accident on Arnold Trail in Eustis. A Eustis man was driving a 2020 GMC southbound then crossed the centerline driving off the road and into the wood line striking several trees and rolling over. The driver died at the scene and was identified as Brian Ricker (58) of Eustis. Eustis Fire assisted at the scene.

Deputies conducted one building check. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and received 13 accidental 911 calls.