Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 9–15, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

10/09/2021 0303hrs, Sgt. Bean received an alarm at a residence on the Dill Road in Phillips. The alarm was false, the place was secure.

10/09/2021 0730hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an attempted scam via email at a residence on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp.

10/09/2021 1047hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Harold McSwain (50) of New Sharon was summonsed on a charge of operating without a license.

10/09/2021 1133hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

10/09/2021 1249hrs. Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on a trail off from Route 27 in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

10/09/2021 1323hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/09/2021 1524hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Forest Hill Road in Temple, this was an accidental dial.

10/09/2021 1623hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 disturbance call at a residence on the Temple road in Weld. An elderly man was upset and confused with his condition. A case worker was set up to meet with the man.

10/09/2021 1731hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency/welfare check request by a family member of a man who lived on Lake Street in New Vineyard. It was reported that a man there was intoxicated and under the influence of some sort of narcotic and acting unusual. The man was checked on but he refused help of any kind.

10/09/2021 1742hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at Cathedral Pines in Eustis, the source of the call was not located.

10/09/2021 1940hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a male unconscious on a lawn near Blanchard Ave. in Eustis. Upon arrival the male was found to be highly intoxicated. The man was identified, and friends were found to remove him from the lawn and take him home.

10/10/2021 0044hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car vs. dog accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. The dog did not die but had a broken leg and was bleeding. The Phillips ACO was located and transported the pup to Scarborough for emergency service. Couture knocked on several doors but could not locate the owner of the dog. The owner was eventually found the next day.

10/10/2021 0706hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of an accident on High Street in Kingfield.

10/10/2021 0900hrs, Deputy Morgan participated in a community policing event (Touch a truck program) at Cape Cod Hill in New Sharon.

10/10/2021 1205hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. This was apparently a pocket dial; the caller appeared to be on an ATV on a trail.

10/10/2021 1235hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint on Beanies Beach road in Strong where it was reported that a boat was parked on the complainant’s property that did not belong to him. He saw it parked there via security cameras while he was out of state. The boat owner was contacted and was going to remove it.

10/10/2021 1354hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of an accident on South Strong Road in Strong. This turned out not to be an accident. The driver pulled too far off the road and slid into the ditch while taking pictures of fall colors.

10/10/2021 1607hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The death appeared to be of natural causes.

10/10/2021 1804hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at Lakeshore Apartments in Eustis, the source of the call was not located.

10/10/2021 1816hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield where a female was in some sort of mental health crises. She was transported to FMH by Northstar.

10/10/2021 2035hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check on an individual who lived on Herbie Welch Trail in Rangeley Pt. The request came from a family member of the man to be checked, the man was not located.

10/10/2021 2342hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

10/11/2021 0650hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of dogs at large on the George Thomas Road in Chesterville.

10/11/2021 0734hrs, Deputy Morgan received a welfare check complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. A local woman had met someone online and went on a date and had not come home. Family members were concerned.

10/11/2021 1042hrs, Deputy Cusson received a barking dog complaint at a residence on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

10/11/2021 1046hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of a gas drive off complaint at Mainely Convenience in Kingfield.

10/11/2021 1159hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on a dirt road near Flagstaff Lake in Eustis. This was an accidental dial by someone on an ATV.

10/11/2021 1330hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call which originated from the golf course on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

10/11/2021 1341hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint that a dump truck had lost three mattresses on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

10/11/2021 1343hrs, Sgt. Close received a civil complaint at a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. A landlord asked for a deputy to be present while an evicted tenant moved out.

10/11/2021 1559hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a dog at large incident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville where he almost hit a dog in the road. The owner was located and warned.

10/11/2021 1818hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. It was reported that a brother and sister in-law were fighting. No charges were filed.

10/12/2021 0903hrs, Deputy Elmes received a theft of alcohol complaint at Mainely Provisions on Main Street in Kingfield.

10/12/2021 1331hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint regarding an inmate at the jail contacting someone on the outside. Davol will be working with jail administration on the investigation.

10/12/2021 1510hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

10/12/2021 1646hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a bus almost being rear-ended on Mile Hill road in New Sharon.

10/12/2021 1707hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/13/2021 0745hrs, Deputy McCormick received a 911 call at a residence on the Miller Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

10/13/2021 1032hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received an alarm at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

10/13/2021 1056hrs, Deputy McCormick participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/13/2021 1018hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a welfare check at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong.

10/13/2021 1153hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a parking lot accident at Poland Spring Bottling Plant in Kingfield.

10/13/2021 1710hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on the Wahl Road in Kingfield, the source of the call was not located.

10/13/2021 1800hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Route 2 in Carthage. Emma Abbott (19) of Wilton was stopped in traffic waiting to turn left, when her 2011 Subaru Forester was struck in the rear by a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 being driven by Horace Graham (38) of Bangor. No injuries were reported.

10/13/2021 2135hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/13/2021 2321hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of drone being flown over the complainant’s residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

10/14/2021 1347hrs, Deputy Elmes received an alarm at a residence on Deer Cliff Run in Sandy River Plt. He was called off prior to arrival, this was an accidental alarm.

10/14/2021 1357hrs, Deputy Elmes received a welfare check on a man at a camp on North Cottage Road in Dallas Plt. at the request of the man’s wife who had not heard from him. The man was located and ok, he did not have his cell on his person while working on the camp.

10/14/2021 1435hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at the Poland Spring Bottling plant in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

10/14/2021 1356hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The caller actually hung up with Somerset but was initially calling for an ambulance. Then they changed their mind and decided to self transport.

10/14/2021 1510hrs, Deputy Davol received a disturbance call at a residence on Cross Road in Avon. As it turned out there was not disturbance, the caller was concerned about a family member and a possible confrontation.

10/14/2021 2322hrs, Deputy Frost received an alarm at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was a false alarm coming from a camper.

10/15/2021 0455htrs, Deputy Davol and Sheriff Nichols responded to a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon for a disturbance call. Deputy Davol transported the woman there who was having a mental health crises to FMH.

10/15/2021 0734hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted keeping the peace at a tenant/landlord complaint at Lake Shore apartments in Eustis.

10/15/2021 1446hrs, Deputy Davol received a theft complaint at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld.

10/15/2021 1511hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Hallowell police by service a trespass notice at a residence on Francis Place in Carthage.

10/15/2021 1814hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a medical emergency on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

10/15/2021 1844hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The two occupants there were intoxicated and arguing over marijuana. No crime was committed, the caller called because she did not wish to continue arguing.

10/15/2021 1957hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a kid riding on Main Street in Strong at night interfering with traffic.

10/15/2021 2000hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a 911 call that was a domestic disturbance at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield. The alleged offender, Benjamin Platner (51) of Kingfield, ran into the woods when he learned that the police were on the way. Lt. Dave Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel were called to the scene to track the man but were unable to locate him. He was later found at a residence on Tufts Pond Road and placed under arrest by Deputy Cusson and transported to jail without incident.

10/15/2021 2006hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Ross Ave in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

10/15/2021 2048hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Glendon Palmer (63) of Temple was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license and transported to jail.

10/15/2021 2102hrs. Deputy Morgan and Farmington police officer Whitney responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington. No disturbance; just owners yelling for their escaped dogs to return home.

Deputies conducted 10 building checks and eight elder checks. Deputies received 17 false 911 calls.