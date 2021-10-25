Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 16-22, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

10/16/2021 0135hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington Officer Whitney with a domestic violence report at a residence on Tyler Lane in Farmington. The suspect Brayden Tyler (21) of Farmington was located and arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing the report of a crime. He was transported to jail.

10/16/2021 0900hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Lt. St. Laurent participated in a community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

10/16/2021 0907hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a scam via telephone at a camp on Arnold Trail in Eustis.

10/16/2021 1148hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon to follow up from an incident the previous morning. As a result Raymond Sinclair (67) of Nashua, N.H. was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order and transported to jail.

10/16/2021 1619hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield.

10/16/2021 1743hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the New Vineyard Road in Farmington, as a result of the stop Noah Lake (32) of Wyman Twp. was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail.

10/16/2021 2102hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check at the request of the Massachusetts caller to check on his girlfriend who was at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. He has been unable to contact her. Cusson located the person in question who was found to be ok.

10/16/2021 2217hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a trespassing complaint on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

10/16/2021 2121hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a property accident on Greenvale Cove in Sandy River Plt. Audrey Bernier (61) of Rockland was backing a 2008 Toyota 4 Runner out of a driveway, crossed the road and reportedly struck a legally parked 2015 Hyundai owned by Nathan Van Buren (20) of Rangeley.

10/17/2021 1010hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a traffic stop on the River Road in Avon. As a result of the stop Gregory Lundgren (57) of Strong was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release and transported to jail.

10/17/2021 1226hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on Storer Hill Road in Carthage the request of the complainant. The person was located and found to be ok.

10/17/2021 1255hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call that was originating somewhere in the Tumbledown Mountain area of Township 6. The source of the call was not located.

10/17/2021 1321hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Michelle Menner (50) Industry was driving a 2011 Chevy impala southbound on the Industry Road when the passenger side tires “hooked” the shoulder of the road causing the vehicle to drive off the road striking two utility poles which were side by side. Industry Fire responded to the scene to assist.

10/17/2021 1412hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspicious female at Annie’s Market in Kingfield. Trooper Monahan assisted and took the female there to a bus stop.

10/17/2021 1637hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a towing flatbed truck being operated in an erratic manner coming from Somerset County to Franklin County. He was unable to locate the alleged offender.

10/17/2021 1746hrs, Sgt. Richards received a welfare check complaint on Route 4 in Strong where it was reported an elderly man was out walking with his dog several miles from his residence and was concerned. The man was ok and just getting some exercise.

10/17/2021 2039hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to Tyler Lane in Farmington to assist Farmington Officer Brann regarding a report of a disturbance. As a result of the investigation David Tyler (69) of Farmington was arrested on two counts of assault and obstructing the report of a crime and transported to jail.

10/17/2021 2313hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. This was a potential line issue.

10/18/2021 0957hrs, Deputy Davol received a walk in harassment complaint regarding a landlord/tenant issue on South Main Street in Strong.

10/18/2021 1630hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated what turned out to be a civil property dispute on the Farmington Road in Strong.

10/18/2021 1716hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled motor vehicle on the Ridge Road in Chesterville.

10/18/2021 1730hrs, Sgt. Richards received a vandalism complaint to a camp on Old Country Road in Sandy River Plt.

10/18/2021 1945hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Officer Whitney with a reported possible disturbance in a moving motor vehicle on Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington. As it turned out, there was no disturbance other than someone had spilled a drink inside the car.

10/19/2021 0630hrs, Sheriff Nichols assisted a motorist with a disable motor vehicle on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

10/19/2021 0806hrs, Deputy Couture assisted the Northfield, Vermont Police Dept. with a harassment complaint which was originating from a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

10/19/2021 0928hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint at the Dollar Store on Main Street in Kingfield.

10/19/2021 0850hrs, Deputy Couture served paperwork at a residence on Francis Place in Carthage.

10/19/2021 1000hrs, Deputy Charles assisted Farmington police with an investigation.

10/19/2021 1312hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an accident in a parking lot at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was non-reportable.

10/19/2021 1347hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of suspicious vehicles on the complainant’s property. The suspicious vehicles and drivers were identified, no crimes were committed.

10/19/2021 1453hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of what appeared to be an abandoned property off the Farmington Road in Strong with many cats left behind. The local ACO was also notified.

10/19/2021 1623hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a littering complaint off Route 16 in Lang Twp.

10/19/2021 1833hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. Nathaniel Smith (20) of Phillips was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry when the collision occurred.

10/20/2021 0643hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Pierre Barnett (39) of Missouri was summoned for operating with a suspended license.

10/20/2021 0658hrs, Deputy Frost received a late report of a non-reportable car vs. deer accident which occurred on the Industry Road in Industry.

10/20/2021 0844hrs, Deputy Couture received an animal complaint at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. This is an ongoing issue actually between neighbors.

10/20/2021 0908hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Michael Walsh (57) of Farmington was driving a 1999 Jeep Cherokee when it drove off the road into a ditch.

10/20/2021 1408, Detective Charles investigated a walk-in complaint regarding an alleged online fraud.

10/20/2021 1620hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. This was another false call from this location and has been a problem location over the years. No caller has ever been identified.

10/20/2021 1630hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Mark Ditullio (53) of Skowhegan was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

10/20/2021 2001hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington Officer Brann with a domestic disturbance on the Davis Road in Farmington. This was verbal only, no charges were filed.

10/20/2021 2033hrs, Deputy Morgan received what turned out to be a civil complaint from a landlord on Main Street in Strong.

10/21/2021 0310hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Deputy Morgan transported a woman there to FMH for evaluation. This is the second event involving the same woman in the past six days.

10/21/2021 0653hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Donna Farrell (53) of Starks was driving a 2007 Dodge van when the collision occurred.

10/21/2021 1319hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington Police Officer Rosie with an accident on Front Street in Farmington. As a result of the investigation, Officer Rosie arrested Timothy Darnell (43) of Freeman Twp. on OUI and OAS charges and transported him to jail.

10/21/2021 1416hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Webster Road in New Sharon at the request of a medical professional. As a result of the check the person living there was transported to FMH by Northstar for an evaluation.

10/21/2021 1420hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Forest Hutchins (79) of New Portland was traveling southbound when the collision occurred.

10/21/2021 1524hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was a misdial in a moving motor vehicle.

10/21/2021 2045hrs, Deputy Morgan received a barking dog complaint at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

10/22/2021 0726hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence in Fuller Street in Rangeley regarding a male with medical issues and acting violently. he male had calmed down by the time Couture arrived.

10/22/2021 1107hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on what was referred to as the Back Road in Weld. The Back Road does not exist, this was determined to be a line issue.

10/22/2021 1318hrs, Deputy Couture received a gas drive-off complaint from Sandy River Farm Supply in Farmington. The suspect was identified, contacted and agreed to return to pay for the fuel.

10/22/2021 1359hrs, Deputy Frost received a theft of alcohol complaint from Mainely Provisions on Main Street in Kingfield. The suspect was located, the alcohol returned, the suspect was trespassed from the property.

10/22/2021 1418hrs, Detective Charles received a DHHS referral for a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

10/22/2021 1530hrs, Deputy Couture received a report of a lady with two kids walking on Route 41 in Chesterville in the travel lane. Couture did not locate.

10/22/2021 1634hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a child custody dispute at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. DHHS and the courts are involved, a hearing is scheduled for November, civil issue.

10/22/2021 1636hrs, Deputy Davol received a harassment complaint from a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

10/22/2021 1641hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a suspicious male who keeps coming to the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt.

10/22/2021 1829hrs, Deputy Davol received a trespassing complaint on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

10/22/2021 1840hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

10/22/2021 1848hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a fraud complaint where a local plumbing company in Farmington was paid for services with counterfeit cash by a man who lived on the Industry Road in Industry. The man was identified but had left the scene. He was from South Carolina. Investigation continues.

10/22/2021 1852hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a single vehicle accident on the Byron Road in Weld. Jack Dwyer (19) of Springfield, Mass., was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry when he was reportedly distracted and ran off the road striking rocks.

Deputies conducted 67 building checks and seven elder checks. Deputies received five false 911 calls.