Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report

Weekly Report September 3 – 9, 2022

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty

09/03/2022 0836hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a suspicious incident complaint on True Hill Road in Strong.

09/03/2022 1132hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a disturbance in a pickup truck on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. It was determined that the vehicle was in Anson and that Somerset SO was taking care of the complaint.

09/03/2022 1136hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp. Kingfield Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene as well as Northstar. It was determined that this was a drug overdose, Narcan was administered at the scene by first responders. The victim refused to be transported for evaluation.

09/03/2022 1318hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of firearms from a residence on route 2 in Carthage. The complainant believed that a family member took handguns and a rifle and sold them for drug money. The Case is still under investigation.

09/03/2022 1629hrs, Sgt. Close investigated an alleged violation of protection order at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. During the investigation it was determined that the complaint had been fabricating stories and had lost all credibility. No charges were filed.

09/03/2022 1709hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint from a caller complaining about the other neighbor target practicing on Crystal Vale Road in New Sharon. No complaint.

09/03/2022 1739hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of speeding vehicles on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

09/03/2022 1902hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance all at Dollar General in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation a Mercer man was trespassed from the entire property.

09/03/2022 1954hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a theft complaint from Longfellow’s in Kingfield. It was reported that a cell phone was allegedly taken from inside the restaurant when it was set down. The phone was tracked to a location in Eustis, case is still under investigation.

09/04/2022 0545hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an injured deer on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

09/04/2022 0817hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a medical emergency at a residence on River Street in Strong. This turned out to be a medical issue resulting in the passing of the victim, no suspicious circumstances.

09/03/2022 1803hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on the Airport Road in Jim Pond Twp. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

09/04/2022 0900hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a cell phone that was located on Shore Road in Rangeley. He made arrangements to meet with the owner.

09/04/2022 1353hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property on Old Railroad Driver in Rangeley.

09/04/2022 1310hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a bounced check at a business in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Marcel Nadeau (74) of Farmington was charged with Forgery Class D.

09/04/2022 1507hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Investigation revealed no threat was communicated.

09/04/2022 1644hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of gunshots near a residence on the Nichols Road in Dallas Plt.

09/04/2022 1858hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint from a teenager on Pinkham Hill Road who no longer wanted to follow the rules at home.

09/04/2022 1905hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Michael Bisceglia (37) of Fitchburg Mass was driving a 2016 Cadillac when the collision occurred.

09/04/2022 1959hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Heidi Hayden (46) of Skowhegan was summonsed for Operating with a Suspended License.

09/04/2022 2208hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted Wilton Police with a threatening complaint on depot Street in Wilton.

09/04/2022 2350hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint from a residence on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

that unknown persons had placed a skunk in the caller’s garage. There was no evidence that other people had been around but skunks were in the garage most likely on their own.

09/05/2022 0132hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Connor Dailey (20) of New Vineyard was arrested for Operating without a license and transported to jail.

09/05/2022 0954hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a citizen on Bridge Street in Philips by running the serial number of a firearm.

09/05/2022 1020hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The caller called in to complaint about the state of mind of a friend who was in some sort of mental health crises.

09/05/2022 1022hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. This

was an accidental dial.

09/05/2022 1201hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

09/05/2022 1359hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the River Road in Avon. The person there was in some sort of mental health distress but was adamant that he was not a threat to himself or others. He declined to be examined by Northstar.

09/05/2022 1445hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Front Street in Farmington regarding a report of someone yelling for help in the area of the ball fields.

09/05/2022 1456hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted the driver of a tractor trailer that had broken down on the Rangeley Road in Madrid.

09/05/2022 1505hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

09/06/2022 0535hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Eustis. Leslie Lawrence (37) of Mexico was driving a 2009 Subaru east bound when the collision occurred. The moose ran off, the car was towed away by Koob’s Garage.

09/06/2022 0729hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted at a fire scene on Isle View Lane in Strong.

09/06/2022 0753hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a tractor trailer disabled on route 4 in Letter D Twp. He found the vehicle further north and learned that the truck was overheating while climbing the mountain but had not stopped.

09/06/2022 0754hrs, Det. Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple. The victim had passed away of natural causes with no suspicious circumstances.

09/06/2022 0933hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ferry Landing Road in Eustis. No charges were filed, verbal only.

09/06/2022 1150hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

09/06/2022 1215hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an accident in a driveway off George Thomas Road in Chesterville.

Alycia Stevens (38) of New Sharon backed a 2019 Blue Bird School Bus into the driveway then attempted to drive out. While driving out did not account for the extended part of the bus which struck a parked 2012 Mercedes Benz owned by Seth Harris (40) of Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

09/06/2022 1414hrs, Det. Davol received a sex crime disclosure at the Day Mountain Middle School in Strong. Case is under investigation.

09/06/2022 1422hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a Chevy Pickup being driven erratically on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

09/06/2022 1601hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Catherine Geren was driving a 2014 Scion northbound when it went off the road with two juveniles inside the vehicle who was not secured in car seats. As result of the investigation OUI (1 prior), Violation of Condition of Release, also charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Failing to Report an Accident by Quickest Means David Weber (28) of Industry Endangering the Welfare of a Child and a Warrant.

09/06/2022 1819hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Eric Nichols (61) of Farmington was driving a 2005 Chrysler eastbound when he lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported. Main Street Service removed the vehicle.

09/07/2022 0206hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of dogs at large early in the morning on West Freeman road in Freeman twp. As a result of the investigation Daniel Richardson (68) Freeman Twp. was summonsed for Allowing Dogs to be at Large.

09/07/2022 0657hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a request to remove a person from a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Icie Haines (25) of Carthage was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

09/07/2022 0721hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a pickup being driven erratically on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

09/07/2022 0727hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on River St. in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

09/07/2022 0805hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on Swan Road in New Sharon.

09/07/2022 0846hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint where the caller did not want the neighbor to remove a trailer using her driveway. This was a civil issue.

09/07/2022 1000hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Cohoon Road in Chesterville. Susan Crane (73) of Chesterville was driving a 2019 Chrysler when she went off the road. No injuries were reported.

09/07/2022 1057hrs, Deputy Couture stopped a tractor trailer that had been swerving on the road on route 27 in New Vineyard. The vehicle was stopped on route 27 in New Portland. As a result of the stop Andy Lopez-Rodriguez (31) of Bronx NY was arrested for Driving to Endanger and Operating Without a License. The truck was impounded pending a search warrant.

09/07/2022 1642hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a missing juvenile from a residence on Flag Star Drive in Strong. The juvenile was located.

09/07/2022 1648hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a suspicious vehicle on the Reeds Mills Road in Madrid.

09/07/2022 1709hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial

09/07/2022 1756hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a male on a dirt bike doing “wheelies” on Main Street. He was unable to locate the rider and bike.

09/07/2022 2107hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a burglary on Hinkley Pit. Road in Kingfield.

09/08/2022 0656hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel conducted a drug sniff on an impounded tractor trailer. This was a result of a stop on route 27 in New Portland. The sniff was a positive hit, a search warrant was being applied for.

09/08/2022 1218hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell assisted Farmington Police with a Domestic Disturbance on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

09/08/2022 1528hrs, Deputy Sholan received a late report of a parking lot accident at Poland Springs in Kingfield where a tractor trailer driver backed into the bay.

09/08/2022 1755hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Mateo Lorenz-Lapointe (20) of Dixfield was driving a 2015 Audi when the collision occurred. Carthage Fire dept. assisted at the scene.

09/08/2022 1842hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request from a Carthage resident who was concerned for the welfare of someone who may have disappeared. The complainant did not know where to find the individual they were concerned about.

09/09/2022 1054hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a suspicious male on Avon Valley Road in Avon.

09/09/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

09/09/2022 1519hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged theft of a trailer plate from a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

09/09/2022 1459hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a speeding car on Jersey Ave. in New Sharon.

09/08/2022 1321hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Lakeshore Drive in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

09/08/2022 1707hrs, Deputy Sholan received A 911 at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This was an

accidental dial.

09/09/2022 1654hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

09/09/2022 1702hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted the ACO of Avon with a complaint.

09/09/2022 1707hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on the Libby Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation was arrested for Domestic Violence. He was transported to jail.

09/09/2022 1711hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of children on their bikes riding on Main Street in Strong.

09/09/2022 1654hrs, Deputy Sholan received another 911 call at Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis from the same person. Although this was an accidental dial a warning was issued.

09/09/2022 1814hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a strange looking vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Eustis. This turned out to be a military vehicle on a training exercise.

09/09/2022 1910hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check on a person at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. The caller who is a close friend, was concerned. The person was located and found to be okay.

09/09/2022 2229hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of horses in the road on route 4 in Strong.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 16 building checks and responded to 8 false 911 calls.