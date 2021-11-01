Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Oct. 23–29, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

10/23/2021 0834hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on the Webster Road in New Sharon.

10/23/2021 1552hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an assault that occurred on Jackson Mountain Road in Temple where a man was attacked while walking with his wife and child. The offender ran off when law enforcement arrived. Anthony Jordan (31) of Temple was later located in Strong and arrested on charges of assault, terrorizing, violating conditions of release and aggravated assault. He was transported to jail.

10/23/2021 1625hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on the Orris Lamb Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

10/23/2021 1656hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint on Hare Street in Avon where the complainant was hit while riding a bicycle by a car. No injuries were reported to the bike rider. The driver of the 1992 Dodge Ram was Rupert Potter (45) of Phillips. He was charged with operating with a suspended license.

10/23/2021 1847hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Kristopher Thompson (45) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia when the collision occurred.

10/23/2021 1856hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

10/24/2021 0600hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residence on West Mills Road in Industry regarding a report of gunshots being fired at night.

10/24/2021 0919hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Franklin Road in Jay.

10/24/2021 0958hrs, assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Intervale Road in Temple.

10/24/2021 1145hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a juvenile in Strong allegedly abusing a pet and then posting the video on TikTok. Case is still under investigation.

10/24/2021 1632hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage where it was reported that a drug over dose had occurred.

10/24/2021 1642hrs, Det. Charles and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a disturbance call at Lakeshore apartments in Eustis. Investigation revealed there was no disturbance.

10/24/2021 2115hrs, Deputy Elmes received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. The report was made hours after the incident so a report could not be made.

10/25/2021 0455hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

10/25/2021 0624hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. This call actually originated from a motor vehicle where the passenger dropped their phone. Accidental dial.

10/25/2021 1246hrs, Sgt. Bean received a report of a fatal logging accident located beyond the end of the Dump Road in Temple. Investigation revealed that Kenneth Jones (74) of Temple had been working by himself in the woods. At that time he had been cutting a hardwood tree, as it started to fall it snapped the top of another tree. That portion of the other tree fell striking Mr. Jones where he died instantly. Chief Deputy Lowell, Lt. Rackliffe of the Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Temple Fire Dept. and Farmington Fire Dept. assisted at the scene. The medical examiner’s office was notified. The incident is considered an unfortunate accident.

10/25/2021 1303hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Nubble Way in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

10/25/2021 1741hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of loose oxen in the road on Route 4 in Strong.

10/25/2021 1905hrs, Deputy Davol received a car vs. deer accident on School Street in Weld. Lauren Young (28) of Farmington was driving a 2011 Mazda when the collision occurred.

10/25/2021 1914hs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Bunker Ave in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

10/25/2021 1936hrs, Deputy Elmes received a road rage complaint on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp.

10/25/2021 2225hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a report of an alleged suicidal teen at a residence in Freeman Twp.

10/26/2021 0430hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. William Doray (40) of Chesterville was driving a 2017 GMC when the collision occurred. New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene. The deer was turned over to DEW in Mt. Vernon.

10/26/2021 0650hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a tractor trailer vs. car accident on Route 4 in Strong.

10/26/2021 1100hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Birches Beach Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

10/26/2021 1712hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residential alarm on Lakehouse road in Rangeley. The residence was secured.

10/26/2021 1748hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Freeman Chick (24) of Industry was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze when the collision occurred.

10/26/2021 2043hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residential alarm on Haley Circle in Rangeley Plt. Upon arrival the buildings were secure.

10/27/2021 0438hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residence on the Howard Road in Salem Twp. It was reported by the caller that four men were messing with his car. Sgt. Richards did not see any evidence or indication anyone had been there.

10/27/2021 0745hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a Madrid resident’s driving during the morning commute on Route 4.

1/27/2021 0811hrs, Lt. St. Laurent started an investigation into an alleged sex offense at a residence in Rangeley.

10/27/2021 0911hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Jason Velez (42) of Industry at Velez’s residence on a warrant and transported him to jail.

10/27/2021 1100hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Day Mountain Road in Temple. Emily Deming (21) of Strong was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram when she crested a hill to find vehicles stopped in the road. She drove off the road to avoid a collision.

10/27/2021 1705hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Biddeford police with a death notification at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong.

10/27/2021 1407hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Route 4 in Phillips.

10/27/2021 1451hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a two-car accident on School Street in Kingfield. Zekariah Coolong (17) of Kingfield was backing a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer out of a driveway onto School Street and did not see an oncoming 2012 dodge Ram traveling southbound being driven by Russell Dunham (68) of Kingfield. The Coolong vehicle backed into the Dunham vehicle, which reportedly had the right of way.

10/27/2021 1641hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted the ACO in Kingfield at a complaint on West Branch Street.

10/27/2021 1705hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

10/27/2021 1808hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residence in New Sharon reference an out of control teenager. The teen was transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/27/2021 1941hrs, Deputy Elmes received a residential alarm on Haley Circle in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

10/27/2021 2035hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

10/27/2021 2038hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a suspicious person at Valley Brook Variety in Avon.

10/27/2021 2231hrs, Sgt. Close received a harassment at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. The harassment was via text.

10/28/2021 0936hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a trespassing complaint from the town of Phillips selectboard on a resident in Phillips.

10/28/2021 1039hrs, Sgt. Richards received a DHHS referral at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. The case was turned over to CID.

10/28/2021 1111hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a security escort at a residence on the Lambert Hill road in Strong.

10/28/2021 1129hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a residential alarm at Clubhouse Drive in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

10/28/2021 1405hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/28/2021 1506hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

10/28/2021 1757hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. Raymond Lewis (29) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2013 Subaru when the collision occurred.

10/28/2021 1856hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

10/28/2021 1929hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Farmington police with an intoxicated person on Main Street in Farmington.

10/29/2021 0823hrs, Sgt. Close received a report of a car passing a stopped school bus on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

10/29/2021 1047hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Wilsons Mills Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

10/29/2021 1059hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

10/29/2021 1441hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Mendolia Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial at the school.

10/29/2021 1541hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

10/29/2021 2011hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield.

10/29/2021 2248hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

Deputies conducted eight building checks and eight elder checks. Deputies received 11 false 911 calls.