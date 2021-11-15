Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 6 – 12, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

11/06/2021 0639hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Matthew White (27) of Phillips was driving a 1998 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

11/06/2021 1344hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of lost property in the vicinity of Flagstaff General Store in Eustis.

11/06/2021 1004hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of theft of a road cone that belonged to the town of Chesterville that was allegedly stolen from the Borough Road. The complainant followed the alleged offender. The person who took the cone stated he removed to keep it from getting stolen and was going to return it Monday. The cone was returned.

11/06/2021 1035hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close investigated a report of an unattended death at a residence on Idlewood Drive in Rangeley. This case is still under investigation.

11/06/2021 1145hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on High Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

11/062021 1638hrs, Deputy Cusson received a property dispute regarding the use of a shared road on High Street in New Vineyard. This was a civil issue.

11/06/2021 1857hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Anthony Adams (59) of New Sharon was driving a 2019 Ford Pickup when the collision occurred.

11/06/2021 2251hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

11/07/2021 0728hrs, Deputy Elmes, conducted a welfare check at a residence in Kingfield, as a result Ashli McIntire-Luce (23) of Kingfield was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge.

11/07/2021 0730hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Walker Road in Phillips.

11/07/2021 1302hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Wilton police with a domestic disturbance at a residence on More Acres Road in Wilton.

11/07/2021 1320hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of possible verbal child abuse at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple. As result he conducted a welfare check there.

11/07/2021 1338hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the FMH emergency room regarding an out-of-control 14-year-old.

11/07/2021 1441hrs, Sgt. Close, Deputy Elmes and Sheriff Nichols responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Banyon Carpenter (23) of Waterville was driving a Ford Fiesta westbound on Cape Cod Hill Road when he tried to negotiate a corner at reportedly too high a speed, lost control running off the road down an embankment. The driver was checked at the scene and was not transported. However, Deputy Elmes transported him to FMH to be evaluated. Elmes charged Banyon with operating under the influence.

11/07/2021 1448hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Tea Pond Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

11/07/2021 1501hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Farmington police with a domestic disturbance on Silver Maple Lane in Farmington.

11/07/2021 1610hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of dogs-at-large on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

11/07/2021 1630hrs, Deputy Davol checked a series of camps on the Walker, Richmond and Glen Dill roads because a suspicious male was seen in the area after owners had gone. The camps were secure.

11/07/2021 1927hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint from the caller that his shrub covers had been pulled off from his plants at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

11/07/2021 2059hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Loon Lake Road in Dallas Plt.

11/07/2021 2107hrs, Sgt. Close was already at the emergency room in Farmington when a request was received for assistance for an out-of-control 14-year-old.

11/07/2021 2124hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

11/08/2021 1045hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Farmington Officer Jeff Brann with a domestic disturbance on the Mason Road in Farmington.

11/08/2021 1056hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a two-vehicle minor accident on the Temple Road in Temple.

11/08/2021 1336hrs, Deputy Davol received an ATV complaint at a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

11/08/2021 1515hrs, Deputy Davol received a request for a caller to check on a man who has health issues and lives on School Street in Weld. The man was located and found to be ok.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

11/08/2021 1604hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a pedestrian being hit by the mirror of a pickup truck on the Taylor Road in Rangeley. An older man with white hair driving a silver 4×4 Chevy Quad Cab pickup truck hit the complainant in the chest with the mirrors as he drove too close to the complainant.

11/08/2021 1750hrs, Sgt. Richards received a theft complaint from a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

11/08/2021 1803hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Storer Road in Avon. The vehicle and its owner were identified.

11/08/2021 1806hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. As a result of the check Eric McEwen (44) of Rangeley was arrested on a warrant and violating conditions of release.

11/08/2021 1904hrs, Deputy Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid.

11/08/2021 1935hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a red Jeep Patriot being driven in an erratic manner on the Farmington Road in Strong.

11/08/2021 2018hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to an alarm at the Phillips Town Office in Phillips. All was secure.

11/08/2021 2113hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist who had stopped on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

11/08/2021 2155hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of several gunshots after dark in the area of the George Thomas Road in New Sharon.

11/09/2021 0934hrs, Deputy Frost received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on School Street in Weld. Because the caller waited a day before calling it in a report could not be completed.

11/09/2021 0935hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Oxford SO with serving a summons on a person at a residence in Industry.

11/09/2021 1000hrs, Deputy Frost found a dog running at large in the road on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

11/09/2021 1035hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a possible theft of a shed at a residence on Shaw Hill road in Industry. The complainant suffers from advanced dementia, the entire incident was unfounded.

11/09/2021 1059hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

11/09/2021 1158hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School.

11/09/2021 1334hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of illegal drugs located in a car at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

11/09/2021 1414hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a rental van being driven in an erratic manner southbound on Route 27 from the Kingfield area.

11/09/2021 1643hrs, Sgt. Richards participated in a community policing event at Jordan Lumber in Kingfield.

11/09/2021 1645hrs, Deputy Cusson received a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. The driver and the deer was gone upon arrival.

11/09/2021 1818hrs, Sgt. Richards received an alarm at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp.

11/09/2021 2107hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards received a request to remove two persons from a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

11/10/2021 0914hrs, Sgt. Close received a trespassing complaint at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. Sgt. Austin of Rangeley police made contact with the person to be trespassed.

11/10/2021 1050hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a welfare check at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips at the request of the caller/family member. The person was located and found to be ok.

11/10/2021 1132hrs, Deputy Frost served a PFA on a subject at a residence on the Temple Road in Temple.

11/10/2021 1149hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of garbage in the road on the Rangeley Road in Avon. DOT was notified.

11/10/2021 1344hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Livermore to assist State Police with a traffic stop and K-9 request.

11/10/2021 1646hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a car vs. deer accident on Perham Street in Farmington. Jennifer Vogel (47) of Starks was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

11/10/2021 1654hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Oxford SO with the service of a summons on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

11/10/2021 2036hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver Kalee Broomhall (28) of Rumford was summonsed on charges of operating with a suspended registration and failure to pay turnpike tolls.

11/10/2021 2110hrs, Sgt. Richards received a dog at large complaint on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

11/10/2021 2133hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Reeds Mill Road in Phillips at the request of a utility company. There was no one at the residence, no evidence of foul play.

11/11/2021 0851hrs, Deputy Frost received a trespassing complaint on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. A local man was seen rummaging through the complainant’s trash at night which was caught on camera.

11/11/2021 1414hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial while the caller was hunting.

11/11/2021 1423hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This source of the call was not located.

11/11/2021 1459hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a residence on the Cross Road in Avon regarding a disturbance call. Deputy Frost transported all of the people involved to FMH for an evaluation. No charges were filed.

11/11/2021 1803hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Maple Lane in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

11/11/2021 1931hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. Meghan Bullen (28) of Industry was driving a 2019 Hyundai when the collision occurred.

11/12/2021 0640hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Shane Stanley (25) of Hollis was driving a 2021 Ford pickup with the collision occurred.

11/12/2021 1049hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

11/12/2021 1155hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a camp on the Smith Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

11/21/2021 1211hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Frost traffic control for a funeral service in New Sharon.

11/12/2021 1518hrs, Deputy Cusson participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Fire dept.

11/12/2021 1527hrs, Deputy Cusson received a report of a single vehicle accident on Cushman School Road in Phillips. A 14-year-old was given permission by Margaret Radford (55) of Salem Twp. to drive her 2003 Mercury Sable to a location. The 14-year-old reportedly crashed the vehicle with two other juveniles in the car. Radford was summonsed for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive a motor vehicle. The juvenile was also summonsed on a charge of driving without license.

11/12/2021 1620hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

11/12/2021 1624hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check on a person on the Bailey Road in Industry at the request of a caller. The person was located and ok.

11/12/2021 1922hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Cusson assisted customs officials with an arrest at the port of entry in Coburn Gore. Jermaine Phillips (40) of Brampton, Ontario, and Shanna Brown (37) of Cornwall, Ontario, were both arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking, a Class A offense, and transported to jail.

11/12/2021 1958hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal person on Red Rooster Road in Avon. The person in crises was transported for help.

11/12/2021 2231hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of suspicious activity just after the bridge on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. A person there was identified, no charges were filed.

Deputies conducted 95 building checks, one was found unsecure. Deputies also conducted nine elder checks and responded to seven false 911 calls.