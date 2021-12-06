Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Nov. 27–Dec. 3, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

11/27/2021 0017hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not identified.

11/27/2021 0731hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call at a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

11/27/2021 1032hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Somerset SO with an alleged hit and run accident that occurred in Madison where the alleged perpetrator lived in Madrid Twp.

11/27/2021 1037hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a 911 call at a residence in Phillips. He discovered an out-of-control juvenile who was assaultive to the parents for refusing to do chores. The child was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

11/27/2021 1131hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Lynn Way in Rangeley. Shaun Stoothoff (25) of Gorham lost control and slid off the road when exiting his driveway and it ran off the opposite side of the road.

11/27/2021 1346hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Robert Howard (79) of Salem Township was driving northbound when he lost control on a patch of ice, slid across the road running into the ditch. The passenger (Sheila Howard) and Robert were taken by Northstar to be evaluated for injuries.

11/27/2021 1434hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Waterville police with an investigation into an alleged verbal child abuse case that was witnessed at the Marden’s parking lot in Waterville. Deputy Close conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

11/27/2021 1522hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a snowmobile crash that occurred on a side road in Jim Pond Twp. where two young people on a snowmobile struck the side of a truck on the trail. The case was turned over to the Warden Service.

11/27/2021 1546hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of criminal mischief at a camp on Main Street in Eustis where the complainant reported windows shot out with a BB gun.

11/27/2021 2021hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. Rackeem Borges (26) of North Easton, Mass., was driving a 2017 Honda Accord when he lost control and slid off into the ditch.

11/27/2021 2043hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Marion Drive in Rangeley. Emily Schellhorn (30) of Rangeley was driving a 2021 Mazda and it lost control on a corner and ran off the road.

11/28/2021 0857hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp. Connor Dolan (21) of Stratton was driving a 2001 Ford F350 when the collision occurred.

11/28/2021 1119hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley Twp. This source of the call was not identified.

11/28/2021 1345hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. No charges were filed, this turned out to be civil in nature.

11/28/2021 1403hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a birthday parade at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

11/28/2021 1656hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville. The person in question was contacted by phone and stated he was ok.

11/28/2021 1831hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to an alarm at a residence on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. All was secure.

11/28/2021 2235hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Jas Savage (28) of Kingfield was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

11/29/2021 0623hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Barbara Josselyn (56) of Farmington was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty when the accident occurred.

11/29/2021 1201hrs, Deputy Davol arrested Riley Soha (18) of Chesterville on charges of unlawful possession of Scheduled Drugs, violating conditions of release and Alizah Maley (19) of Bingham on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs after assisting Wilton Police Chief Wilcox on a case in Wilton. Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted with the investigation.

11/29/2021 1433hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested John Raymond (34) of Lang Twp. in Farmington on three counts of burglary and violating conditions of release.

11/29/2021 2025hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a cow on the Industry Road in Industry.

11/30/2021 0801hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a motorist with a vehicle that was stranded on Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington.

11/30/2021 0843hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of bullying at Mt. Abram High School from a complainant at a residence in Phillips.

11/30/2021 1440hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint on Sandy Pond Road in Chesterville. It is alleged that the complainant is trying to sell property but every time a buyer comes by to look at property a neighbor harasses them.

11/30/2021 1100hrs, Deputy Couture received a trespassing complaint on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

11/30/2021 1459hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted Jay police with a search at a residence on Lake School Road in North Jay.

11/30/2021 1533hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a suspicious incident at a residence in Kingfield on School Street where the complainant left home with the dog inside, only to return to find the dog outside and the basement door was open. Nothing was taken.

11/30/2021 1644hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley.

11/30/2021 1835hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on at Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

11/30/2021 1930hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of suspicious activity by Valley Brook Variety on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

11/30/2021 2202hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Richard Osden (42) of New Sharon was driving a 2012 Nissan Rouge when the collision occurred.

12/01/2021 0613hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Wahl Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

12/01/2021 0845hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a theft complaint at Little Kennebago in Stetson Twp. at a camp.

12/01/2021 0902hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the complainant’s driveway at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

12/01/2021 1000hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel were requested for a drug sniff of a package at the Sheriff’s Office that a MDEA agent had in his possession.

12/01/2021 1049hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

12/01/2021 1405hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle accident 2 miles south of the port of entry in Coburn Gore. Melanie Skidgel (52) of Randolph was driving a 2007 Mercury 4-door when it slid off the road.

12/01/2021 1433hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of theft on the Judkins Road in Carthage. This turned out to be a civil issue.

12/01/2021 1520hrs, Deputy Couture served a trespass notice on a man on the Sand Pond Road in Chesterville. This case is a follow-up from a complaint the day before.

12/01/2021 1710hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint about a suspect who was allegedly selling stolen items from a residence in Temple.

12/01/2021 1920hrs, Deputy Morgan Sgt. Richards, Deputy Cusson assisted State Police Corporal Hardy and State Police Sgt. Michaud with a case out of Kennebec County. A suspect from a domestic violence stabbing incident was at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. Deputies and troopers located the man (Richard Sears (34) of South China) at the residence who was then arrested by the troopers on the charges from Kennebec County.

12/01/2021 2229hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington police Officer Brann with an accident on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington where it was reported that the occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene of the accident. Alisha Buck (30) of Winthrop was arrested on a warrant.

12/01/2021 2359hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The source of the call was not located.

12/02/2021 0256hrs, Sgt. Richards received a residential alarm on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. There were no signs of forced entry, building was secure.

12/02/2021 0641hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial from an I-watch.

12/02/2021 0719hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of an accident on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. Brittany York (32) of Kingfield was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango when it lost control and slid off the road.

12/02/2021 0857hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Michaela McNally (23) of Jay was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when she lost control and slid off the road.

12/02/2021 0932hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a trucker who reportedly drives aggressively in a tractor trailer in Kingfield.

12/02/2021 1133hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. William Fay (70) of Farmington was traveling south when the vehicle lost control and rolled over in the ditch. He was not injured in the crash. Phillips Fire dept. personnel assisted at the scene, Main Street Towing removed the vehicle.

12/02/2021 1259hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a jack-knifed tractor trailer on the Mercer Road in New Sharon east of the Mile Hill Road intersection. Victor Sanches (44) of Scranton, Penn., was driving a 2021 Freightliner owned by New Prime Inc. hauling a box trailer westbound when he lost control and slid off

the right side of the road into the tree line. No injuries were reported. New Sharon Fire dept. personnel assisted at the scene, Dutch Gap Auto responded with the large truck unit to haul away the unit. State Police Commercial Motor vehicle Trooper Campbell assisted at the scene.

12/02/2021 1628hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a trespassing complaint on School Street in Kingfield.

12/02/2021 1812hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This was a line issue.

12/02/2021 2025hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Gilbert Circle in Rangeley. This was also a line issue.

12/02/2021 2321hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Kennebago Road in Lang Twp. Donald Lecours (58) of Lang Twp. was driving a 2007 Ford Ranger when it lost control and slid off the road into a utility pole.

12/03/2021 0106hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a reported of a single vehicle accident at the bottom of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Gwenivere Lombard (19) of Farmingdale was driving a 2006 Toyota matrix northbound when it lost control and ran off the road into the trees.

12/03/2021 0624hrs, Deputy Couture received a welfare check request at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon.

12/03/021 0726hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of vandalism to a mailbox on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

12/03/2021 0801hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of online fraud at a residence on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp.

12/03/2021 1443hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell assisted the ACO of Phillips regarding a report of emaciated dogs at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips. Upon arrival concerns were raised about the living conditions of the children there. DHHS was involved.

12/03/2021 1623hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Cameron Abbott (26) of Industry was driving a 2015 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

12/03/2021 2209hrs, Deputy Davol investigated an assault complaint on the Adams Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed.

12/03/2021 2249hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check and possible disturbance at a residence on the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

12/03/2355hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Hymie Norton Road in Industry.

Deputies conducted 69 building checks, Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.