Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 8–14, 2022:

(All persons are innocent until proven guilty.)

01/08/2022 0141hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a tractor trailer driver whose rig was immobile due to road conditions on the Arnold Trail in Chain of Ponds Twp.

01/08/2022 0237hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt.

01/08/2022 0831hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a theft at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield.

01/08/2022 1247hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-car accident at the entrance of the transfer station in Coplin Plt. Basil Alfaro (22) of Eustis was driving a 2007 Toyota into the transfer station when it lost control and slid into a stopped 2003 Chevy Tahoe operated by Warren Whitney (58) of Eustis. No injuries were reported.

01/08/2022 1737hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in a moving motor vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield. Further investigation revealed this incident actually occurred in Somerset County and was turned over to the State Police.

01/08/2022 1915hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on the Rumford Road in Rangeley.

01/08/2022 2055hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of a suspicious person on Burbank Hill Road in Gray.

01/09/2022 0819hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a shattered front door at Rev-It-Up sports in Sandy River Plt. Case is still under investigation.

01/09/2022 1212hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a possible violation of protection order at a residence on Schoolhouse Road in Freeman Twp. The report was unfounded.

01/09/2022 1702hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a 911 call at a residence on Rangeley Ave. in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

01/09/2022 1720hrs, Deputy Davol responded to an alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

01/09/2022 1723hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley. Ellen Albrecht (65) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Toyota when the accident occurred.

01/10/2022 0600hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a car vs. mailbox on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

01/10/2022 0935hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Border Patrol with an investigation in Farmington.

01/10/2022 1235hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/10/2022 1329hrs, Deputy Elmes received a theft complaint from a residence on the River Road in Phillips. It was reported by the complainant that they received a package from Fed Ex but it was empty. This turned out to be a civil issue.

01/10/2022 1407hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of icy roads on the Salem Road in Phillips.

01/10/2022 1430hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a tire coming off of a northbound tractor trailer on Route 27 New Vineyard and striking a 2016 Chevy impala driving by Sarah Allen (36) of Wilton. No injuries were reported.

01/10/2022 1448hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a tree in the road on the Farmington Road in Strong.

01/10/2022 2100hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a possible disturbance at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

01/10/2022 2234hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Twp. of a yellow lab on the porch of the complainant who was not home but saw it on their security system. As Richards responded to the scene, the complainant called back stating they had located an owner who has retrieved the dog.

01/10/2022 2357hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Farmington Officer Rosie with a domestic disturbance on Pine tree Lane in Farmington.

01/11/2022 0949hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft of a road sign from the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

01/11/2022 0954hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. pole accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Jeffrey Feines (65) of Rangeley was driving a 2002 Ford Excursion westbound when it lost control on a slippery road surface, slid off the road into a utility pole, bringing down the utility lines. Rangeley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene as well as Rangeley Police Chief French. The driver suffered minor injuries. Koob’s hauled the vehicle from the scene. CMP was notified.

01/11/2022 1408hrs, Deputy Frost received a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 4 in Avon. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

01/11/2022 1456hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted MDEA with a bail check of a person on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

01/11/2022 1524hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check on the complainant’s relative who lived at a camp on the Bailey Road in Industry. The relative was not located.

01/11/2022 1533hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of dogs fighting at a residence on the River Road in Madrid Twp.

01/11/2022 1626hrs, Deputy Gray received a missing person’s complaint from the same complainant who was looking for relative on the Bailey Road in Industry.

01/11/2022 1736hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. There was no damage to the vehicle, no report taken.

01/11/2022 1800hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Kevin Stinchfield (53) of Strong was driving a 2011 Ford Focus when the collision occurred.

01/11/2022 1830hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of suspicious activity on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

01/11/2022 2020hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Schoolhouse Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation Nathan Blake (33) of Freeman Twp. was arrested on a warrant and felony domestic violence.

01/12/2022 0858hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Couture was called off after being notified that the person was located by the caller.

01/12/2022 1054hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Yaoting Liang (49) of Phillips was driving a 2021 BMW when it lost control and ran off the road.

01/12/2022 1411hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

01/12/2022 1746hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Fire Lane 27 in Weld. Andrew Demers (24) of Carthage was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger when it lost control and rolled over.

01/12/2022 1751hrs, Sgt. Bean received request from the caller who wanted a welfare check conducted on a parent on Spruce Circle in Dallas Plt. The person was located and found to be ok.

01/12/2022 1801hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what appears to be a civil issue regarding the delivery of fuel oil to the wrong location.

01/12/2022 1854hrs, Sgt. Bean received another request from a caller who wanted a welfare check conducted on a parent on Spruce Circle in Dallas Plt. The person was located and found to be ok.

01/12/2022 2304hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Sgt. Clement with a domestic disturbance on High Street in Farmington.

01/13/2022 0833hrs, Deputy Charles assisted Wilton police with an investigation.

01/13/2022 0902hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Basil Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

01/13/2022 1036hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on School Street in Rangeley.

01/13/2022 1123hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley road in Avon. Joshua Cox (39) of Phillips was driving a 2009 Ford Super duty when it lost control and ran off the road.

01/13/2022 1238hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an alarm at a residence on Poplar Road in Kingfield. The building was secure.

01/13/2022 1457hrs, Kolby Dexter (18) of Strong was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze southbound, when it lost control, crossing the centerline into the path of a 2019 Ford Super duty hauling a trailer being operated by Steven Viles (38) of Salem Twp. The trailer being hauled was reportedly struck by the Chevy Cruze. No injuries were reported.

01/13/2022 1716hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle stuck on an unpaved road off the Pillsbury Road in Strong. This turned out to be a person from Lisbon who followed their GPS down the road and got stuck.

01/13/2022 1853hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. All was secure.

01/13/2022 1932hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Couture conducted a bail check at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. As a result of the check Joshua Hine (28) of Temple was charged with violating conditions of release.

01/13/2022 2111hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

01/13/2022 2224hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of an inmate at the jail tampering with a victim by phone while incarcerated. As a result of the investigation Nathan Blake (33) of Freeman Twp. was charged with violating conditions of release and tampering with a victim.

01/14/2022 0712hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call coming from a vehicle in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/14/2022 0819hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from an unknown location in Sandy River Plt. According to dispatch this appeared to be an accidental dial because of the conversation going on in the background. However the location could not be determined.

01/14/2022 0854hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Kingfield Elementary School to assist staff regarding a student in crisis.

01/14/2022 0949hrs, Detective Charles assisted Wilton police with an investigation regarding an inmate who was contacting a protected person from jail.

01/14/2022 1310hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

01/14/2022 1634hrs, Deputy Davol and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation Joshua Osborne (41) of Industry was charged with assault.

01/14/2022 1702hrs, Deputy Couture served court papers on a person who lives on Freedom Way in New Sharon.

01/14/2022 1738hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Bald Mountain Road in Rangeley. This was a result of a bad line.

01/14/2022 2036hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspected drug overdose on the side of the road in Avon where a female was not breathing. Strong Fire Department first responders and Northstar ambulance personnel revived the patient. Case is under investigation.

01/14/2022 2050hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Elmes investigated a vandalism complaint to a motor vehicle at a residence on Sweets Pond Lane in Strong.

01/14/2022 2109hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a reported theft of an automobile at a residence in on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. As it turned out this was not a theft, the complainant gave the suspect permission to use the car.

Deputies conducted 19 building checks, one building was found not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to eight false 911 calls.