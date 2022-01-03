Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: A dozen accidental dials

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Dec. 25–31, 2021:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

12/25/2021 0834hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt. Thomas Sanders (24) of Benton, Maine, was driving a 2011 Subaru Forester westbound when it lost control and ran off the road striking a tree. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested on an operating under the influence charge and transported to jail. Rangeley Fire Dept. personnel assisted at the scene. Koob’s wrecker removed the vehicle.

12/25/2021 1110hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

12/25/2021 1135hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Saddleback access road in Sandy River Plt. Nathan Van Buren (20) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 Jeep southbound when it lost control and ran off the road damaging the side of his vehicle. No injuries were reported, the owner made his own arrangements to be removed from the ditch.

12/25/2021 1155hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical call at a camp in the woods on Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp.

12/25/2021 1214hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call in a moving motor vehicle on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

12/25/2021 1736hrs, Deputy Davol received a 911 call on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

12/25/2021 2106hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a Subaru Impreza doing “doughnuts” at the church parking in New Vineyard. There had been multiple complaints regarding this activity. The offending vehicle and operator were located and warned about this activity.

12/26/2021 0348hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville. The vehicle had not been used for several days which made the fire possibly suspicious. The Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate.

12/26/2021 1312hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of an elderly male taking pictures of the complainant’s property on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. The male was located at a residence on High Street. Using a translation app, Deputy Couture found that he was from China and did not want to offend, he was only taking pictures. He did not understand the culture of owning private property.

12/26/2021 1253hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a burglary complaint at the Orange Cat Café on Main Street in Kingfield. It was reported that cash was stolen from the store.

12/26/2021 1525hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

12/26/2021 1921hrs, Deputy Davol assisted Officer Mutschin with a disturbance call at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in Farmington.

12/27/2021 0925hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Farmington PD with a hit and run accident that occurred at a business on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

12/27/2021 0932hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

12/27/2021 1328hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located.

12/27/2021 1430hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a VIN check at Dutch Gap Auto in Chesterville.

12/27/2021 1517hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft of suboxone at a residence in Carthage.

12/27/2021 1731hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Michelle McIntire (25) of Farmington was driving a 2015 Toyota RAV 4 when the collision occurred.

12/28/2021 0712hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residence on Winter Hill Road in Carthage regarding a welfare check and possible medical call.

12/28/2021 0758hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Kingfield just south of Iron Brooke Road. Winter Ziehler (18) of Kingfield was driving a 2007 Dodge van when it lost control and ran off the road.

12/28/2021 1004hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial from a skier.

12/28/2021 1410hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a compliant of something that had been burned on the Salem Road in Salem.

12/28/2021 1631hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. Rebecca Quinlan Perry (21) of Auburn was driving a 2007 Mazda when it lost control and ran off the road near the cemetery. No injuries were reported. The driver was summonsed on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Bryan’s Auto removed the vehicle.

12/28/2021 1729hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a man walking down the road pulling a suitcase in dark clothing. Elmes found the man and escorted him to his destination to prevent him being hit by traffic.

12/29/2021 1123hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington police with the service of a summons to a female who lived on Park Street in Phillips.

12/29/2021 1715hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Valley Road in Chesterville. Conley Gould (39) of Chesterville was driving a 2019 Dodge pickup when the collision occurred.

12/29/2021 1828hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. Corey Bonnevie (38) of Farmington was driving a 1991 Ford pickup when the collision occurred.

12/29/2021 1845hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This turned out to be a dispute between neighbors.

12/29/2021 1851hrs, Sgt. Close responded to Sawtelle Lane to assist Farmington Officer Mutschin with a disturbance call there. The complaint was of an intoxicated male attacking others. As a result of the investigation Officer Mutschin arrested Daniel Severance (24) of Farmington on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and escape. He was then transported to jail.

12/29/2021 2106hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington. Ian Larsen (33) of Waterville was driving a 2005 GMC pickup when it lost control and ran off the road.

12/29/2021 2253hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of an abandoned 2006 Ford pickup on the Ridge Road in Chesterville registered to a man from Windham. The vehicle was towed by Dutch Gap Auto.

12/30/2021 0801hrs, Deputy Cusson received a parking complaint on the corner of Main Street and the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

12/30/2021 1033hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an assault complaint at the Rangeley elderly apartments on Pleasant Street in Rangeley.

12/30/2021 1106hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a criminal mischief complaint at the jail where Daniel Severance (24) of Farmington was being held. Severance reportedly damaged the inside of his cell. He was charged with criminal mischief.

12/30/2021 1216hrs, Detective Charles assisted Mexico police with an investigation.

12/30/2021 1245hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a complaint of someone impersonating a police officer.

12/30/2021 1346hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of possible illegal drug activity on Church Street in New Vineyard.

12/30/2021 1348hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. Complainant stated a male stole her cell phone. It was determined that the theft actually occurred in Skowhegan.

12/30/2021 1522hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a parking lot accident involving two vehicles at Mainely Provisions in Kingfield.

12/30/2021 1523hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Sabattus police with a hit and run accident where the dump truck involved belonged to a business in Kingfield.

12/30/2021 1537hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a possible criminal mischief complaint at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley.

12/31/2021 0132hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a domestic disturbance on Blanchard Ave in Eustis. No charges were filed, both parties were intoxicated.

12/31/2021 0930hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/31/2021 0943hrs, Deputy Morgan served court papers on a person who lives in Avon for Farmington police.

12/31/2021 1120hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on the Saddleback Access Road in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/31/2021 1320hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of two horses on Route 2 in New Sharon near the Lane Road intersection. The owners found the horses and brought them home.

12/31/2021 1336hrs, Sgt. Close investigated suspicious activity on the South Strong Road in Strong. Discovered were three men hunting partridge.

12/31/2021 1403hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a traffic stop on the Salem Road in Kingfield. As a result of the stop the driver, Sophie Janeway (28) of New Haven, Conn., was summonsed on a charge of operating with an unregistered motor vehicle which had expired in November of 2020.

12/31/2021 1413hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/31/2021 1528hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Perkins Twp. This was an accidental dial.

12/31/2021 1959hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on Route 27 and had pulled over by the Poland Spring plant in Kingfield. Deputy Frost arrived and conducted an investigation with the help of Deputy Gray. As a result the driver, Stephen Thurston (33) of Kingfield, was arrested on an OUI charge and transported to jail.

12/31/2021 2017hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. The operator had fled the scene, the license plates were illegally attached. Case is still under investigation.

12/13/2021 2156hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 call at a residence on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not located but a loud party occurring.

12/31/2021 2302hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a camp on the Camp Waya Awi Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 15 building checks, Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to 12 false 911 calls.