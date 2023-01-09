Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: accidental 911 calls continue

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 31, 2022 through January 6, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/31/2022 0851hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of theft of a food stamp card from a complainant in Wilton. This was a civil issue and not a theft.

12/31/2022 1151hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a person firing weapons near a residence on Route 16 in Coplin Plt.

12/31/2022 1444hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a late report of a domestic dispute at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. No charges have been filed so far.

12/31/2022 1512hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on the Perry Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

12/31/2022 1531hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on South Shore Drive on Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

12/31/2022 1632hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a disabled vehicle on the Phillips Road in Strong.

12/31/2022 1635hrs, Deputy Silvestro received a request to conduct a welfare check on children at the request of their mother at the other parents’ residence on the Rand Road in Industry. All were safe.

01/01/2023 0020hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The people in the vehicle were identified.

01/01/2023 0243hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residential alarm on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. The residence was secure but an attempt to locate the owner who lives in Hawaii.

01/01/2023 0739hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a late report of an accident which occurred on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. It was called in that a 2021 Nissan was located of the road into the woods with front end damage. Investigation revealed that Dillon Duley (26) of Industry was driving when the accident occurred at 0100hrs and was charged with Failing to Report Accident by Quickest Means.

01/01/2023 1009hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. Investigation revealed that the accident occurred because of a domestic dispute that occurred while the driver was driving down the road. As a result of the investigation the passenger Acacia Tourtelotte (22) of Jay was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

01/01/2023 1104hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a mental health emergency at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple.

01/01/2023 1136hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

01/01/2023 1256hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an alleged theft of an ice shack on the Carthage Road in Carthage. The theft complaint was unfounded.

01/01/2023 1531hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a notification of a jail inmate release at a residence on Purington Lane in Chesterville.

01/01/2023hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon at the request of the complainant/family member.

01/01/2023 1712hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Borough Road in Chesterville. Philip Caldwell (39) of Chesterville was driving a 2006 Subaru Forester eastbound when he lost control and ran off the road.

01/01/2023 1603hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a late report of a domestic disturbance which allegedly occurred at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

01/01/2023 1852hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint to remove a person from a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The person was taken to the Comfort Inn in Wilton.

01/01/2023 2118hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for a K-9 to assist Oxford SO to assist with a search for a domestic violence suspect who was on federal probation. After tracking the suspect, he was located and taken into custody.

01/01/2023 2207hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Beth Collins (51) of Carthage was driving a 2008 Ford box truck from U-Haul when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

01/02/2023 0956hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

01/02/2023 1229hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an alleged theft complaint from a residence on Webb River Acres in Carthage. This turned into a request to have someone trespassed from the property.

01/02/2023 1234hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage Road in Carthage.

01/02/2023 1716hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Phillips. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

01/02/2023 1746hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

01/03/2023 0449hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of suspicious activity on the Phillips Road in Weld.

01/03/2023 0615hrs, Deputy Sholan received a report that a person had hit a dog with a car on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. The ACO was called to assist.

01/03/2023 0808hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

01/03/2023 0813hrs, Deputy Sholan and Det. Davol participated in community policing at the middle school in Strong.

01/03/2023 0830hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. As a result of the stop, he arrested the passenger Brett Philbrick (51) of Dixfield on a Warrant and transported him to jail.

01/03/2023 0927hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on behalf of a concerned neighbor on an elderly man on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. The man was contacted and found to be okay.

01/03/2023 1200hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check on a person at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong at the request of a family member. The person was located and fond to be okay.

01/03/2023 1214hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of an auto theft at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp. This was a vehicle re-possessed by the bank and not a theft.

01/03/2023 1225hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon where it was reported that the school had not seen the children for several weeks. The kids and family were contacted and found to be okay.

01/03/2023 1247hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry after it was reported by a business that the person there had made suicidal statements. Richards spoke with the subject; it was determined that the person had no intention of self-harm.

01/03/2023 1411hes, Deputy Sholan responded to a residential alarm on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. The residence was secure.

01/03/2023 1425hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on West Shore Drive in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

01/03/2023 1521hrs, Deputy Sholan was on routine patrol on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville when he caught a vehicle on radar approaching him traveling 70mph in a 30mph zone. He turned and attempted stop the vehicle of which the driver did not comply. The vehicle eventually stopped by the Corner Store in Chesterville. As a result of the stop the driver Steve Ryan (46) of Chesterville was arrested and charged with Criminal Speeding Class E, Failing to stop for an Officer Class E, Refusing to submit to Arrest Class D and Operating with a Suspended License Class E. He was transported to jail.

01/03/2023 1535hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a phone harassment complaint at a residence on School Street in Weld.

01/03/2023 1601hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

01/03/2023 1627hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

01/03/2023 1743hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an assault complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

01/03/2023 1930hrs, Deputy Gray responded to the area of Edmunds Market in Phillips regarding a disorderly intoxicated person there. Upon arrival the person was gone.

01/03/2023 2019hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. An adult child was concerned for the safety of a parent from the other parent. No charges were filed however a disorderly conduct warning was issued to the male at the residence.

01/03/2023 2115hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a suspicious activity complaint at a residence on School Street in Weld. The complaint was unfounded.

01/03/2023 2122hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close responded to a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon regarding a second report of a disturbance at a residence the Morgan had been to earlier. As a result, Michael Kalchik (41) of New Sharon was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and transported to jail.

01/04/2023 0949hrs, Sgt. Richards made a jail release notification to a victim in New Sharon.

01/04/2023 0956hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Freedom Way in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

01/04/2023 1458hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/04/2023 1552hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

01/04/2023 1747hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on the Cohoon Road in Chesterville regarding a person there who was threating suicide. Morgan transported the person to FMH for evaluation.

01/05/2023 0607hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

01/05/2023 0842hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on West Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

01/05/2023 0958hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Kyle Frey (18) of New Portland was driving a 2013 Buick when he lost control to the right and rolled over onto its roof. No injuries were reported. New Vineyard Fire Dept. responded to the scene; Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

01/05/2023 1012hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a nonprofit with delivering supplies to needy families in Eustis.

01/05/2023 1029hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Whitney Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

01/05/2023 1135hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated a complaint of suspicious persons at a summer residence on the Temple Road in Weld. The suspicious persons were identified, no charges were filed.

01/05/2023 1136hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a trespassing complaint at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield.

01/05/2023 1502hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at Poland Springs in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial by a worker inside the facility.

01/05/2023 1707hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an alleged violation of a court order at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. No violation existed due to no orders being in place.

01/05/2023 2014hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Bailey Shink (16) of Fayette was driving a 2006 Nissan Frontier when he lost control and ran off the road.

01/05/2023 2129hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. A parent had called to have the adult son removed from the residence. No charges were filed, suspect left the residence.

01/06/2023 0456hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Nolan Bateman (29) of Portland was driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra when he lost control and ran off the road rolling over. No injuries were reported. Wing Nut towing removed the vehicle.

01/06/2023 0746hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of suspicious vehicles parked in the parking lot of the Dollar Store in New Sharon.

01/06/2023 0810hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at Absolut Services INC. on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/06/2023 0843hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As a result of the stop Nicholas Rand-Hanson (38) of Corinth was charged with Operating with a Suspended License (Habitual Offender).

01/06/2023 0924hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at Jordan Lumber in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/06/2023 0937hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/06/2023 1138hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a three-vehicle accident on route 4 in the S-Turns in Sandy River Plt, one being a tractor trailer. Nathan Begin (18) of Durham was driving a 2014 Hyundai Tucson southbound when he lost control and crossed the centerline and striking a northbound 2014 International tractor trailer being driven by Benjamin Porter (40) of Freeport. After the first collision a southbound 2020 Volkswagen being driven by Kevin Federle (19) of Cohasset Mass who had three passengers struck the Hyundai. The road was shut down for three and a half hours until first responders and wrecker crews could clear the scene. DEP was called to the scene because of a diesel spill, Rangeley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene as well as Chief Deputy Lowell and Border Patrol units. Koob’s and Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

01/06/2023 1245hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Fletcher Dellavalle (23) of Rangeley was driving a 1999 Subaru when he ran off the road.

01/06/2023 1848hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a hit and run accident at Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. Ian McKendry (24) of Carrabassett Valley had his 2019 Subaru legally parked at the store when his vehicle was struck by a 2021 Ford Explorer that did not stop to process a report. Deputy DiSilvestro located the vehicle and summonsed the registered owner.

01/06/2023 2101hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Nolan Bell (25) of New Vineyard was driving a 2023 Subaru Crossfire when the collision occurred.

01/06/2023 2358hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at the Rangeley Town & Lake in Rangeley. Deputy DiSilvestro transported one of the individuals involved to Saddleback.

Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks, 23 building checks, and responded to 18 false 911 calls.