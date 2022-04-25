Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Accidental 911 calls continue

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 16-22, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

04/16/2022 1057hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

04/16/2022 1343hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint from parent in New Hampshire of a missing person from a residence on School Street in Phillips. Cusson located the missing adult who was ok but did not want to be in contact with his family.

04/16/2022 1413hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a possible drug overdose at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. The victim refused to be transported.

04/16/2022 1617hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. The origin of this call was not located.

04/16/2022 1825hrs, Deputy Gray received a second missing person complaint regarding a person on School Street in Phillips. The caller was briefed on the result from five hours earlier. The same complainant called again on the 17th and was told that the “missing person” was located and ok.

04/16/2022 2356hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the White Elephant in Strong. It was kids watching TikTok videos.

04/17/2022 0929hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Close arrested Roger Briscoe III (43) on a warrant at his residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

04/17/2022 1527hrs, Deputy Morgan summonsed Joshua Hine (29) of Temple on charges of theft by deception and violating a condition of release regarding an incident from the previous week.

04/17/2022 1812hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on North Ross Ave in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

04/17/2022 1846hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Jessie Walker (40) of Kingfield was driving a 2014 Ford Escape northbound when the collision occurred.

04/17/2022 2223hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. No charges were filed, this appeared to be a verbal fight fueled by apparent substances.

04/18/2022 0719hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Route 2 in Carthage. As a result of the stop the driver John Gessner (59) of Augusta was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

04/18/2022 0855hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on West Shore Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

04/18/2022 0902hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

04/18/2022 0923hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. Adults there again engaged in verbally abusing each other. No charges were filed, disorderly conduct warnings were issued.

0418/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Cusson received a dog bite complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

04/18/2022 1250hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Ridge Road n Chesterville. As a result of the stop Stone Delgado (20) of Chesterville was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

04/18/2022 1832hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an abandoned camper on the complainant’s property on Hare Street in Avon.

04/18/2022 2105hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Jordan Smith (23) of Phillips was driving a 2015 Nissan when the collision occurred.

04/18/2022 2257hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Center Hill Road in Weld. Orlando Palacios (34) of Kissimmee, Florida, was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala when it drove off the road and got stuck in the mud. While attempting to free his vehicle from the mud, it caught the grass on fire, fully engulfing the car as well as a portion of the field. Members of the Phillips and Weld fire departments responded to the scene. Deputy Frost charged the driver with operating under the influence and took him home.

04/19/2022 0808hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Randy Road in Industry. Edward Boyd (55) of Industry was driving a 2011 Ford Edge when it lost control due to slushy conditions and rolled his vehicle onto its side.

04/19/2022 0820hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Bethany Patterson (32) of Strong was parked on the side of the road facing eastbound in a 2005 Ford Explorer when it was struck from behind by a 2021 Buick Encore driven by Marc Maria (54) of Temple when his vehicle lost control in the slush in an attempt to avoid striking the parked vehicle.

04/19/2022 0823hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Lucy Perkins (19) of Madison was traveling westbound in a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner when it ran off the road to the right due to slushy road conditions and striking a tree.

04/19/2022 1025hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of vandalism to mailboxes and a sign on Hill Top Road in Chesterville.

04/19/2022 1532hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint regarding tax issues between a husband and wife at a residence on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. This was a civil issue.

04/19/2022 1602hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a mailbox being struck by a black Dodge Ram Pickup truck. The truck was identified by surveillance cameras.

04/19/2022 2002hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

04/20/2022 1019hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an auto theft from a complainant on Main Street in New Sharon. Investigation revealed that this was not a theft, but the complainant’s vehicle was somewhere in Androscoggin County and the caller had forgotten where he left it.

04/20/2022 1036hrs, Sgt. Close received a child custody complaint at a residence in Weld. As a result of the investigation, trespass notices were served on some of the parties involved.

04/20/2022 1040hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of catalytic converters on two vehicles in the lot of Tuttle’s Auto Sales in New Sharon.

04/20/2022 1048hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a residential alarm on the River Road in Carthage.

04/20/2022 1105hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the River Road in Avon. Brandice Dotolo (39) of Avon was driving a 2004 Volvo eastbound on the River Road when it lost control, ran off the road and rolling the vehicle over. The operator was transported by Northstar to FMH for evaluation, Phillips Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

04/20/2022 1127hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a loud noise complaint on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

04/20/2022 1152hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on Wyman Farm Road in Wyman Twp. this was a false alarm.

04/20/2022 1437hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

04/20/2022 1522hrs, Deputy Couture came upon four Fed Ex boxes on the Whitter Road in Farmington. They were transported to the local post office.

04/20/2022 1527hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at the request of the caller for his mother at a residence on the River Road in Madrid. The mother was located and found to be ok.

04/20/2022 1802hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Phillips Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

04/20/2022 2255hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a large oak tree across the road on the Ridge Road. Chesterville fire dept. responded to the scene first then called for a deputy because further inspection revealed that the tree had apparently been intentionally cut down.

04/21/2022 1228hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Mt Blue Pond Road in Avon. No charges were filed, this was just a verbal dispute between two males.

04/21/2022 1702hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a loud music complaint at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

04/21/2022 2129hrs, Det. Davol and Deputy Gray responded to a report of suspicious juveniles at the Stanley Museum in Kingfield. Upon arrival they found three teenage boys smoking marijuana by the museum. All three were turned over their parents.

04/22/2022 0526hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Route 2 in Wilton. As a result of the stop the driver Daniel Hatfield (63) of Mexico was charged with operating under the influence with one prior and operating with a suspended license.

04/22/2022 0845hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on the loop Road in Dallas Plt.

04/22/2022 1418hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be a death by natural causes.

04/22/2022 1537hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a reported vandalism to a flag and holder at a residence in Strong. It appeared that someone had ripped the flag pole off from the residence.

04/22/2022 1904hrs, Deputy Morgan received a loud party complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/22/2022 2059hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a vandalism complaint to a mailbox at a residence on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

04/22/2022 2140hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at a residence on Freeman Ridge Road in Freeman Twp.

Deputies conducted 17 building checks. Deputies also conducted five elder checks and responded to seven false 911 calls.