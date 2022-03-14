Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Accidental dials continue

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for March 5-11, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

03/05/20222 0132hrs, Deputy Gray and a game warden assisted a motorist who was stuck in a field off West Side Road in Weld.

03/05/2022 0155hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a dead deer in the road on Route 27 in Wyman Twp.

03/05/2022 0920hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Cottage Ave. in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/05/2022 1146hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of an attempted phone fraud at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

03/05/2022 1242hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial from a snowmobile.

03/05/2022 1317hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint on South Main Street in Strong.

03/05/2022 1331hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Sillanpaa’s Trading Post with an investigation in Kingfield.

03/05/2022 1426hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of an abandoned camper on a property off gravel Lane in Phillips.

03/05/2022 1614hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was a accidental dial by a skier.

03/05/2022 1632hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on a trail in Lang Twp. This was an accidental dial by a snowmobiler.

03/05/2022 1752hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of some sort of disturbance in a vehicle on the Valley Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a verbal altercation between a parent and a 9-year-old. No charges filed.

03/05/2022 1853hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a potential intoxicated driver headed north on Route 4 in Strong. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

03/05/2022 2009hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Route 4 in Avon. The offending vehicle was located but was parked.

03/06/2022 0154hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain conducted a track for Farmington police at the scene of a burglary.

03/06/2022 0314hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Darryl Forgione (39) of New Sharon was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, Class B, and two counts of criminal mischief, Class D and transported to jail.

03/06/2022 1002hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner south bound on Route 4 in Strong. The offending vehicle was not located.

03/06/2022 1211hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Joshua DeFazio (26) of Lunenburg, Mass., was driving a 2016 Chevy.

03/06/2022 1357hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Ski Loop Road in Wyman Twp.

03/06/2022 1421hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated an accident in a driveway on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was non reportable.

03/07/2022 0928hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. As a result of the stop Patrick Mullin (29) of Coplin Plt. was charged with operating with a suspended license and failure to register motor vehicle.

03/07/2022 1001hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Janes Donatelli of Boothbay Harbor was charged with operating with a suspended license.

03/07/2022 1102hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an unauthorized use of a debit card complaint from a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple.

03/07/2022 1347hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Fox Farm Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

03/08/2022 0401hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm on the Weymouth Road in Freeman Twp.

03/08/2022 0742hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suspicious male near Fotter’s Market in Eustis.

03/08/2022 0914hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Shawn Allard (40) of Bradford was driving a 2020 Ford Transit Van northbound on the Ridge Road in Chesterville when it lost control on the ice and ran off the road into the trees rolling over onto its side. Dutch Gap Auto was called to the scene as well as the Chesterville Fire Department.

03/08/2022 1141hrs, Deputy Elmes received a parking complaint on the Carrabassett Road in Wyman Twp.

03/08/2022 1238hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a potential disturbance call at a residence on White School House Road in Weld.

03/08/2022 1430hrs, Deputy Gray served a protection order on a person who lives on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp.

03/08/2022 2055hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a security escort at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

03/09/2022 0330hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Jason Haberstick (49) of Industry was driving a 2018 Forde Edge south bound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

03/09/2022 0957hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon. The source was not located.

03/09/2022 1410hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a late report of an assault that occurred at a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard.

03/09/2022 1504hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in Avon. As a result of the stop David Eaton (61) of Madrid was summonsed for illegal attachments of plates, driving and uninspected vehicle. The vehicle was towed by Bryans Auto.

03/09/2022 1807hrs Deputy Frost received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Frost was unable to make contact.

03/09/2022 2219hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

03/09/2022 2155hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an accident on the Carry Road in Rangeley. Richard Choi (66) of Paris was driving a 2019 Nissan Murano when it lost control, crashed through the caller’s fence and became stuck on the ice.

03/10/2022 0833hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple. This as an accidental dial.

03/10/2022 0849hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a disturbance call which turned into a trespassing complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

03/10/2022 1056hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

03/10/2022 1417hrs, Det. Davol investigated a report of a sex crime at a residence on the River Road in Avon.

03/10/2022 1620hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a threatening complaint where the complainant called to report that he had stopped by the wrong residence to pick up some wood blocks in New Vineyard and was threatened by the home owner.

03/10/2022 1722hrs, Sgt. Bean, Sgt. Close, Deputy Gray and Deputy Frost responded to a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage and to assist DHHS with the removal of a juvenile from a residence there.

03/10/2022 2159hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to assist a citizen who had lost their power on Lambert Hill Road in Strong.

03/10/2022 2247hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Virgin Drive in Carthage. Teena Gusler (39) of Sandy River Plt. was driving a 2014 Ford F150 when the collision occurred.

03/11/2022 0935hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

03/11/2022 1151hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon at the request of the complainant who is a family member. The person to be checked on was in the hospital and not home; the complainant was informed.

03/11/2022 2022hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a jail release notification at a residence on the River Road in Strong.

Deputies conducted 37 building checks, one building was found to not be secure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to nine false 911 calls.