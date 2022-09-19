Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Ammo found in Phillips park

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 10- 16, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

09/10/2022 0950hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

09/10/2022 1020hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a two-car accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Kevin Schneider (46) of Bar Harbor was driving a 2020 Subaru and stopped at the intersection of the Lexington Road and Main Street in Kingfield waiting to make a right turn onto Main Street when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2005 Honda driven by Tanya Prime (53) of Philadelphia, Penn. No injuries were reported.

09/10/2022 1123hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Further investigation revealed that no one at the residence was suicidal.

09/10/2022 1316hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street in Phillips.

09/10/2022 1406hrs, Deputy Alan Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence located on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. Eric Werthman (81) of Glenford, N.Y., told his wife he was going for a swim in Mooselookmeguntic Lake, located off the Bemis Road next to their residence. When he did not return, his wife found him face down in the water. She pulled him to shore, alerted 911 and started CPR until Rangeley Fire Dept. first responders arrived. It was determined that the victim died accidentally. Rangeley police as well as a Maine Warden assisted at the scene.

09/10/2022 1423hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on South Strong Road in Strong.

09/10/2022 1618hrs, Deputy Sholan received a noise complaint on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

09/10/2022 1632hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Main Street in Kingfield.

09/10/2022 1757hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

09/10/2022 2150hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a steer in the complainant’s driveway at a residence.

09/11/2022 0145hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Old Strong Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

09/11/2022 1019hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a dog at large on the Intervale Road in Temple.

09/11/2022 1352hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. The person there passed away as a result of ongoing medical issues. Wiles Funeral Home came to the scene.

09/11/2022 2105hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon regarding a person in mental health crises.

09/11/2022 0253hrs, Deputy Sholan received a residential alarm on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. This was a false alarm.

09/11/2022 1052hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

09/11/2022 1057hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint via Facebook at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

09/11/2022 1130hrs, Deputy Gray received an alarm at Franklin Somerset Credit Union on Main Street in Kingfield. This was unfounded.

09/11/2022 1507hrs, Sgt. Bean received a disturbance call at Francis Place in Carthage. This turned out to be unfounded; the caller had made up the event.

09/11/2022 2303hrs, Deputy Elmes received a noise complaint at a residence on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

09/12/2022 0646hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a complaint of a person in mental health crises at a residence on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

09/12/2022 0659hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs deer accident on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Christian Whitney (25) of Industry was driving a 2021 Ford pickup when the collision occurred.

09/12/2022 0825hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

09/12/2022 0924hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Orchard Drive in Temple. Investigation revealed that the person at the residence had passed away of natural causes. Wiles Funeral Home was called to assist.

09/12/2022 1022hrs, Deputy Cusson received a missing teen complaint from a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple.

09/12/2022 1200hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a property dispute at a residence on Temple Road in Temple. This turned out to be a civil issue.

09/12/2022 1238hrs, Sgt. Richards, Sgt. Close, Deputy Cusson assisted Farmington police and UMF Public Safety Dept. with an investigation involving teens who were involved in a series of thefts in Farmington. Sgt. Richards transported one juvenile to Long Creek where the teen had recently been released.

09/12/2022 1313hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted Farmington police with a search on Lake Ave in Farmington.

09/12/2022 1341hrs, Sgt. Richards received an animal complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

09/12/2022 1612hrs, Deputy Elmes received a trespass complaint at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. This turned out to be a civil issue between a man and woman who were in the process of a divorce.

09/13/2022 0557hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Justin Stinchfield (40) of Strong was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus when the collision occurred.

09/13/2022 1139hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a state liquor investigator with an investigation in Sandy River Plt.

09/13/2022 1503hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a dead deer on Arkies Road in Eustis.

09/13/2022 1703hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the West Road in Chesterville. Information revealed during the investigation also led to a sex crimes investigation.

09/13/2022 1805hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle driving aggressively on the Farmington Road in Strong.

09/13/2022 2023hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call that originated in Temple. After speaking with the caller, he was advised that the caller had dialed 911 on the Crash Road in Jay to report that a vehicle passed by the caller at a high rate of speed and apparently crashed into the woods. Jay police were notified and located the scene of the crash however the suspected dark-colored pickup had extricated itself from the woods and left the scene.

09/14/2022 0655hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Brian Twitchell (55) of Kingfield was driving a 2012 Toyota when the collision occurred.

09/14/2022 0722hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm at Dollar General in Kingfield. This was only an employee.

09/14/2022 0848hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School in Phillips.

09/14/2022 1046hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Regional School in Strong.

09/14/2022 1109hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram High School in Salem.

09/14/2022 1157hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a school visit at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

09/14/2022 1200hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of a student with marijuana at Day Mountain Regional School in Strong.

09/14/2022 1637hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

09/15/2022 0728hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint regarding a tractor trailer illegally parked at the scenic turnout in Eustis.

09/15/2022 1014hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted Farmington police Sgt. Boyd with a traffic stop on Town Farm Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Felicia Bell (38) of Phillips and Glendon Ladd (33) of Freeman Twp. were arrested. Deputy Cusson assisted Sgt. Boyd with the transport to jail.

09/15/2022 1043hrs, Deputy Gray arrested Brandon Ryder (39) of Weld on a warrant after Mr. Ryder turned himself in at the jail.

09/15/2022 1124hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on York Hill Road in New Sharon. The source of the call was not located.

09/15/2022 1407hrs, Deputy Gray received a complain to of fraud at an ATM in Phillips.

09/15/2022 1446hrs, Deputy Cusson received a harassment complaint at a residence in Strong. The complainant stated they were being harassed via social media.

09/15/2022 1536hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of alleged illegal substances at a camp on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

09/15/2022 1815hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint to remove a person from the Salem Fire Dept. in Salem.

09/15/2022 1953hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon at the request of the caller. The person was located, found to be very intoxicated but not in jeopardy.

09/15/2022 2220hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Farmington police with a request for a K-9 at a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

09/16/2022 0605hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of .22 caliber ammo found at the park in Phillips. He recovered the ammo.

09/16/2022 0621hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Zachary Trafton (22) of Rangeley was driving a 2009 Honda accord when the collision occurred. DEW came to retrieve the deer carcass.

09/16/2022 1024hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. No charges were filed.

09/16/2022 1110hrs, Sgt. Richards received a landlord/tenant complaint on Day Mountain Road in Temple. This was a civil issue.

09/16/2022 1227hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of vandalism at a farm on Bridge Street in Phillips.

09/16/2022 1844hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

09/16/2022 1926hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Eric Moffitt (51) of Palmer, Alaska, was charged with failure to register a motor vehicle.

09/16/2022 1943hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of suspicious activity on Cross Road in Avon. Further information revealed that the complainant was calling on behalf of a friend in the UK who was having trouble. They were advised to call their local Constabulary.

09/16/2022 2113hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a disturbance and request to remove a person from the Stratton Plaza in Eustis. A hiker was reportedly being unruly and had broken a window there. No charges were filed. The hiker from East Lansing, MIichigan, was removed.

09/16/2022 2208hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to an ATV accident on Depot Street in Kingfield. Michael Dubois (16) of Lincoln, R.I. was riding an ATV following another rider when he lost control of his machine and rolled over. Northstar Rescue and Kingfield fire responded to the scene.

09/16/2022 2246hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of domestic disturbance at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid. It was reported that the offending party had left the residence. After receiving the initial information Richards went looking for the alleged offender and eventually located him in a driveway in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Richard Pelletier Jr. (55) of Phillips was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence assault and charged with failing to notify police of a motor vehicle accident. He was transported to jail.

Deputies also conducted eight elder checks, 10 building checks and responded to four false 911 calls.