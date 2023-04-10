Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: April 1-7

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 1 through April 7, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/01/2023 1025hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check at a residence in Sandy River Plt. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

04/01/2023 1059hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a harassment complaint on the Maxwell Road in Weld.

04/01/2023 1313hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial by a skier.

04/01/2023 1533hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a child at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard at the request of the other parent. The child was found to be okay.

04/01/2023 1822hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to what was originally called in as a harassment complaint. However, the complainant was transported to FMH for a mental health evaluation.

04/01/2023 1855hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an unconscious male on the ground on Bridge Street in Phillips. This turned out to be a drug overdose where an unknown female administered two doses of Narcan to the person. The person was transported to FMH, Phillips Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

04/01/2023 1915hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Mini Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

04/02/2023 0317hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of domestic violence which occurred at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Phillip Deschaines (45) of Auburn was arrested for Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault.

04/02/2023 0921hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a disclosure of a possible sex crime which allegedly occurred several years ago in the town of New Sharon.

04/02/2023 1846hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Kimberly Holt (51) of New Sharon was charged with OAS

04/03/2023 0800hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

04/03/2023 0908hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at Maine Woodturning in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

04/03/2023 0959hrs, Det. Davol and Lt. St. Laurent conducted a speaking engagement at Safe Voices.

04/03/2023 1025hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a deer in the road on the River Road in Avon.

04/03/2023 1039hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment complaint involving teenagers and social media at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

04/03/2023 1050hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Beans Corner Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

04/03/2023 1058hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of an overdue U-Haul truck discovered at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

04/03/2023 1233hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a K-9 to assist Rumford Police with an investigation.

04/03/2023 1447hrs, Det. Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

04/03/2023 1556hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of dogs running at large on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

04/03/2023 1807hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at the town office in Temple.

04/03/2023 1929hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Kelly Reynolds (45) of Vienna was driving a 2022 Chevy Blazer when the collision occurred.

04/03/2023 1950hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Main Street in Strong. Noah Abbott (20) of Farmington was driving a 2016 CMC pickup with the collision occurred.

04/04/2023 0238hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disabled truck on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. A Poland Spring truck was in the roadway and unable to move due to ice on the road. DOT was notified.

04/04/2023 0600hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Weld Road in Phillips. Maureen Seaberg (42) of Phillips was driving a 2004 Volvo southbound towards Weld when she lost control on icy roads and rolled her vehicle over. Phillips Fire responded to the scene to assist. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

04/04/2023 0831hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint between neighbors on the Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

04/04/2023 1310hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/04/2023 1446hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on North Main Street in Strong at the request of a medical provider. Morgan located the person, the person stated they would contact the medical provider.

04/04/2023 1711hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Olde Parkway Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

04/04/2023 1837hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a jail release notification to a person in Phillips.

04/04/2023 1852hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. Eric Munson (32) of Tamworth NH was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma eastbound when the collision occurred.

04/04/2023 2015hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Park Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

04/04/2023 2115hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Dodge Corner Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

04/04/2023 2209hrs, Deputy Morgan received an alarm at the Strong Historical Society. This was a false alarm.

04/04/2023 2248hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call in the area of Sarge’s on Main Street in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

04/05/2023 0333hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Justin Berube (38) of Albion was driving a 2015 GMC pickup westbound when the Operator had a medical issue, crossed the centerline, and rolled the vehicle over. Northstar transported the driver and his passenger to FMH. New Sharon Fire responded to the scene.

04/05/2023 0608hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to the jail to arrest William Michaud (57) of Jay on a Warrant after he had turned himself in.

04/05/2023 0712hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated an alleged vandalism complaint at a residence on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville. There was no evidence at the scene to support the allegation.

04/05/2023 0841hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Hammond Lane in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

04/05/2023 0958hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

04/05/2023 1508hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a counterfeit dollar bill that the manager at the New Sharon Dunkin Donuts received.

04/05/2023 1750hrs, Deputy Morgan responded the Carthage Road in Carthage regarding a report of a woman slouched over behind the steering wheel of a vehicle on the side of the road near a residence there. It turned out that the woman was fine and was just sketching in a book while her husband was doing work around the partially torn down residence.

04/05/2023 1947hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from a residence on Deer Run Drive in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

04/05/2023 2050hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a possible fraud/scam on the complainant at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

04/05/2023 2350hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Carry Road in Rangeley. No charges were filed, alcohol was involved.

04/06/2023 0710hrs Members of the Sheriff’s office as well as officers from Farmington and Wilton police participated in executing a search warrant at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. The investigation began in November of 2022 and eventually generated a warrant. As a result, Dahlon Campbell (33) of Jay was arrested for Possession of Schedule Drugs class C and Violation of Conditions of Release. Also arrested Brett Philbrick (51) of Wilton and Ryan Philbrick (33) of Dixfield both arrested on Warrants for failure to appear for unrelated charges. No further information is available currently because of the ongoing investigation. Detective David Davol and Lt. David St. Laurent started the investigation with information they received from the patrol division.

04/06/2023 0900hrs, Deputy Couture assisted the Phillips ACO with a welfare check on some dogs on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

/06/2023 1427hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-car accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Nathaniel Swartout (24) of Augusta was driving a 2020 GMC pickup southbound following a pack of 3 other vehicles southbound. Andre Burnell (22) of Farmington was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot southbound and was vehicle #2 in the same pack. Swartout attempted to pass the three vehicles ahead of him to continue southbound when the 2nd vehicle in the pack (Burnell Jeep) pulled out simultaneously attempting to pass the lead vehicle. Burnell did not check his mirrors prior to pulling out and struck the passing Swartout pickup, causing both vehicles to spin out crossing over to the northbound side of the road into a ditch. The jeep rolled over when it hit the ditch. The Jeep contained the driver, another adult and two young children, the pickup truck only had the driver as an occupant. One occupant of the jeep was transported by Northstar. The children were checked out by EMS at the scene and were going to be transported later on to followed up upon. New Sharon Fire Dept. & Chesterville Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene. Trooper Randy Hall assisted at the scene.

04/06/2023 1508hrs, Deputy Morgan served a protection order on a person at a residence on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

04/06/2023 1905hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on Blanchard Ave. in Eustis.

04/06/2023 1929hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Joanne Bachelder (42) of Avon was driving a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder southbound when the collision occurred.

04/06/2023 2039hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Poland Springs Bottling Co parking lot where the trucks park regarding a driver acting strangely. The driver was identified, nothing unusual was observed.

04/06/2023 2048hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop in the 35 zone in East Dixfield. As a result of the stop one of the occupants was identified as a Chinese national who was detained by USBP as an undocumented overstay and transported by Richards to the Rangeley Border Patrol station. The other Chinese national was summoned for possession a scheduled X drug.

04/06/2023 2110hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Storer Hill Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

04/07/2023 0935hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville regarding a report of a suicidal person. The person there was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

04/07/2023 0951hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Pillsbury Road in Strong.

04/07/2023 1439hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint on School Street in Eustis.

04/07/2023 1555hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Freeman Ridge Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

04/07/2023 1745hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

04/07/2023 1927hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. KC Moro (35) of Dixfield was driving a 2013 Ford F350 when the collision occurred.

04/07/2023 2349hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Overlook Drive in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 9 building checks and responded to 15 false 911 calls.