Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: April 13 – 19

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for April 13 through April 19, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/13/2024 0521hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a drug overdose at a residence on Spaulding Road in Strong. The person was given Narcan by first responders. The person was transported to FMH.

04/13/2024 0900hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Lowell conducted a speaking engagement at the Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

04/13/2024 1042hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a van being driven at a high rate of speed on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

04/13/2024 1046hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Arnold Trail in Jim Pond Twp.

04/13/2024 1237hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of dogs running at large on the Reed Road in Salem Twp.

04/13/2024 1332hrs Deputy Gray received a complaint where the complainant was upset that they did not receive title to a vehicle purchased from a dealer on Earth’s Way in Carthage. They were informed that it was a civil issue.

04/13/2024 1629hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Caddy Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/13/2024 1635hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of an assault that had occurred at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

04/13/2024 1650hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint about a sex crime that had occurred years ago in Temple. The case was turned over to CID investigators.

04/13/2024 1817hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of animal abuse at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

04/13/2024 1909hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a juvenile threatening suicide at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. The juvenile was transported to FMH for evaluation.

04/13/2024 1948hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of someone on a bicycle riding out behind Pickers Paradise in Avon.

04/14/2024 0248hrs, Deputy Wacome and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Whittier Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

04/14/2024 1312hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an out-of-control juvenile at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Later that day at 1723hrs, Sgt. Bean received a second call regarding the same juvenile. The juvenile was turned over to another parent.

04/14/2024 1459hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residence on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon regarding an alleged theft complaint. This turned out to be a civil issue.

04/14/2024 2309hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in New Sharon. Rodney Sparks (53) of New Sharon was driving in a 2006 Ford Explorer when the collision occurred.

04/15/2024 0842hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Farmington Police Sergeant Parker removing a subject from the hospital.

04/15/2024 1931hrs, Deputy Clement received a business alarm at Rangeley Family Medicine in Rangeley. He located an unlocked door, however no indication of entry.

04/15/2024 0951hrs, Deputy gray received a 911 call on Rangeley Road in Avon. The source of the call was not located.

04/15/2024 1522hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a caller who felt they were being followed since leaving Augusta.

04/15/2024 1548hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. He located the person to be checked, all was okay.

04/15/2024 1621hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong. The complaint was unfounded, the complainant suffers from delusions.

04/15/2024 1649hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a tractor trailer being operated in an erratic manner on Main Street in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

04/16/2024 1026hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residential alarm on Pickford Road in Rangeley. He was canceled before he could arrive.

04/16/2024 1104hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a motorist who was stuck in the mud on Stratton Brook Pond Road in Wyman Twp. A towing company willing to respond to the area responded.

04/16/2024 1138hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on West Branch Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

04/16/2024 1400hrs, Sgt. Close came upon a long line of stopped traffic on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. At issue was a company trying to back a mobile home into a narrow driveway and were unable to accomplish it. They were told to let traffic by and then try again.

04/16/2024 1556hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of an intoxicated person trying to purchase beer at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. The person was located and told to go home, which he did.

04/16/2024 1610hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a request for a K-9 from Wilton Police on Main Street in Wilton.

04/16/2024 1701hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a lost dog in the parking lot of the Rangeley IGA store.

04/17/2024 0759hrs, Det. Davol secured a search warrant for a farmhouse on Route 133 in Jay. Accompanied by Jay Police, DEA, Sheriff’s Deputies, and other federal agencies the warrant was executed. No one was home at the time of the search however evidence of a massive marijuana grow was uncovered. The case is still under investigation.

04/17/2024 1300hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check on a person at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. The person was located and found to be okay.

04/17/2024 1446hrs, Deputy Frost received an ATV complaint on Hennessey Road in Industry.

04/17/2024 1541hrs, Deputy Wacome stopped a car on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Devan Heutz (30) of New Sharon was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

04/17/2024 1657hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted a motorist who was stuck in a ditch on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

04/17/2024 1701hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

04/17/2024 1754hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a civil dispute at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

04/17/2024 1801hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of someone dumping trash on the complainant’s property off Day Mountain Road in Temple.

04/17/2024 1914hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Smith Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop, the passenger Christian Brown (44) of Jay was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail. Once at jail he was charged with Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl, Violating Conditions of Release & Trafficking in Prison Contraband.

04/17/2024 1957hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a motorcycle vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Nathan Myers (31) of Rumford was driving a 2005 Yamaha V Star motorcycle when the collision occurred. He was transported to FMH to be medically evaluated.

04/17/2024 2054hrs, Deputy Clement received a 911 call on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

04/17/2024 2102hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a disturbance call involving a juvenile at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. The juvenile was transported to FMH by the deputy for an evaluation.

04/17/2024 2121hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on a person who was living in Strong. It was determined that the caller was the ex of the person to be checked. The person to be checked did not want any contact with the caller and had moved to another location.

04/17/2024 2311hrs, Det. Richards responded to a car vs. Moose accident on RT 17 in Twp D. Michael Hansen (38) of Roxbury was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

04/18/2024 0004hrs, Deputy Clement received a residential alarm on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a false alarm.

04/18/2024 0609hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a late report of a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Mandy Willis (49) of Strong was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the collision occurred.

04/18/2024 0653hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/18/2024 0851hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residential alarm on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm.

04/18/2024 1352hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a female trespassing on the complainant’s property off Knollwood Drive in Strong.

04/18/2024 1700hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on Francis Pl in Carthage. The person to be checked was okay but suffering from severe dementia.

04/18/2024 2013hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong. This turned out to be a civil issue.

04/18/2024 2030hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. As a result of the investigation Jonah Mitchell (43) of Kingfield was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

04/18/2024 2310hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. Brenda Duncan (54) of Chesterville was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan when the collision occurred.

04/19/2024 0855hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of an assault that occurred within the jail.

04/19/2024 0912hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Dawn Smith (70) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

04/19/2024 1012hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a business alarm at Rangeley Lake Regional School. He was cancelled prior to arrival.

04/19/2024 1434hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. This was an accidental dial.

04/19/2024 1531hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a trespass complaint at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Erik Nicholoplus (45) of New Vineyard was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

04/19/2024 1220hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Kris Walton (55) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2018 Ford Pickup northbound when he lost control, crossing the centerline striking a utility pole. No injuries were reported, Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

04/19/2024 2029hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Rangeley Ave. in Rangeley. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement and a warrant for his arrest was sought for.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 39 building checks and responded to 7 false 911 calls.