Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: April 15 – 21

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 15 through April 21, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/15/2023 0914hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

04/15/2023 0959hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Louanne Littlefield (66) of Freeman Twp at her residence on a Warrant and transported her to jail.

04/15/2023 1020hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft of a cell phone complaint at a residence on River Street in Strong.

04/15/2023 1103hrs, Deputy Frost investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between relatives at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple.

04/15/2023 1108hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/15/2023 1152hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Number 6 Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

04/15/2023 1417hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at Moose Alley in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/15/2023 1436hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Madison Way in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

04/15/2023 1608hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

04/15/2023 2200hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. No charges were filed as a result of the investigation.

04/15/2023 2343hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Wilton Police with a traffic stop on Main Street in Wilton.

04/15/2023 0905hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/16/2023 0004hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Border Patrol units arrived at the scene where the male operator fled from them prior to Elmes arrival. Timothy Daly (49) of Marlborough Mass owned the 2018 Volvo. The case is still under investigation.

04/16/2023 0726hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Llewellyn Conklin (71) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the collision occurred. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

04/16/2023 0808hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

04/16/2023 0833hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a pickup truck driving at excessive speeds on York Hill Road in New Sharon.

04/16/2023 1013hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of an attempted suicide at a residence on Lexington Road in Kingfield. The person there was transported to FMH by Northstar.

04/16/2023 1235hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Byron Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

04/16/2023 1622hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

04/16/2023 1631hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a dog being shot at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Scott Wilcox (71) of Avon was summoned for Cruelty to Animals Class D & Discharge of Firearm near a dwelling Class E.

04/16/2023 1709hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a fire in the back of a southbound pickup truck in New Vineyard. Sgt. Close deployed his fire extinguisher then waited for New Vineyard Fire dept. personnel to respond to the scene. No significant damage to the pickup.

04/16/2023 1828hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Abdifatah Abdullahi (29) of Columbus OH was driving a 2024 Peterbilt southbound when it crossed the center line of the road and rolled over onto the passenger side. A State Police Commercial Vehicle Trooper was called to the scene. Dutch Gap Auto came to the scene with their heavy hauler to remove the truck. The road was shut down for several hours.

04/16/2023 1835hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Loon Lake Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/16/2023 2018hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

04/16/2023 2107hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. Tina True (57) of Kennebunk was driving a 2015 Subaru when the collision occurred.

04/16/2023 2357hrs, Deputy Morgan, Sgt. Close and Deputy Gray responded to assist Farmington Police regarding a report of a gun at a domestic disturbance call on Barlen Street in Farmington.

04/17/2023 1152hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on Whitney Street in Phillips.

04/17/2023 1201hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to a request for a k-9 at a traffic stop being conducted by Deputy Frost on the Wilton Road in Farmington

04/17/2023 1533hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/18/2023 0803hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

04/18/2023 0820hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a complaint of a possible burglary at a residence on Weymouth Road in Freeman twp.

04/18/2023 0838hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person who lives on Industry Road in Industry. The request came from the caller who is a concerned citizen and friend of the person to be checked. The person was located and found to be okay.

04/18/2023 0903hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim the complainant received by mail. The complainant also reached out to the Maine Unemployment Fraud website identitytheft.gov and the AG’s office that covers fraud.

04/18/2023 0943hrs, Deputy Sholan came upon a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Portland. Brian Harmon (54) of Farmington was driving a 2014 BMC 1500 owned by CMP when the collision occurred. There was no damage to the vehicle. Somerset SO requested Sholan take care of the accident.

04/18/2023 0954rs, Deputy Couture received a request to conduct a welfare check on a person who lives on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. The request came from the caller who is a family member of the person to be checked. The person was located and found to be okay.

04/18/2023 1007hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a vehicle driving aggressively on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The vehicle was not located.

04/18/2023 1849hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint regarding the theft of a moose antler from the Driveway near Rev It Up Sports in Sandy River Plt. where it was reported that the suspect vehicle had Mass tags. As a result of the investigation Brandi Spinney (35) of Attleboro Mass was charged with Theft by Unauthorized Taking Class E.

04/18/2023 2309hrs, Det. Davol, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile at a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard. The juvenile was transported by family members to FMH to be evaluated.

04/19/2023 1527hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/19/2023 1546hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton Police with a request for a K-9 at a residence on Main Street in Wilton.

04/19/2023 1548hrs, Det. Davol transported a juvenile to Long Creek.

04/19/2023 1919hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at Sarges Pub in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/19/2023 2126hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/20/2023 0546hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. Shawn Niles (42) of Eustis was driving a 2010 GMC southbound when the collision occurred.

04/20/2023 0550hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Baker Hill Road in Salem Twp. Sheldon Parent (24) of Saco was driving a 2007 Chevy pickup and doing “burnouts” when he lost control and ran off the road.

04/20/2023 1038hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a parking complaint on Park Street in Phillips.

04/20/2023 1329hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at Edmunds Market in Phillips to assist Northstar with a patient.

04/20/2023 1420hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a vehicle that had rolled into a ditch on the Rangeley Road in Avon after the operator forgot to place it in park.

04/20/2023 1856hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

04/20/2023 1911hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 4 in Phillips. Tony MacNaughton (80) of Rangeley was driving a 2017 Dodge Van when the collision occurred.

04/20/2023 1945hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard.

04/20/2023 2100hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

04/20/2023 2150hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Nelson Malcolm (24) of New Vineyard was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

04/21/2023 0345hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a car vs. deer accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Robyn McCabe (44) of Farmington was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi when the collision occurred.

04/21/2023 0633hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint at a local store in New Sharon.

04/21/2023 0910hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a dead moose in a field off the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The Warden Service was notified.

04/21/2023 1003hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance call at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. No charges were filed.

04/21/2023 1005hrs, Deputy Couture received a theft complaint regarding the possession of a dog at a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. This was a civil issue.

04/21/2023 1552hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips. The request was from a home healthcare provider. The person to be checked was located and okay.

04/21/2023 1642hrs, Deputy Gray received a loud music complaint at a residence on the River Road in Strong.

04/21/2023 1648hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a two-car accident at the intersection of Mile Hill Road and the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Daniel Sweeney (21) of Farmington was driving a 1991 Mazda 2 door and was stopped on Mile Hill Road at the intersection of the Mercer Road when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2015 Honda CRV being driven by Jamie Dillon (25) of Scarborough. No injuries were reported.

04/21/2023 1652hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

04/21/2023 1948hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville.

04/21/2023 2118hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident with minor injury on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Nicholas Giroux (34) of Anson was driving a 2004 Audi too fast for the conditions of the road when he drifted off the road taking out a utility pole and dropping the lines. Instead of stopping, the driver then continued towards Anson which was witnessed by another motorist. Giroux was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash

04/21/2023 2129hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at Moose Alley in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/21/2023 2308hrs, Det. Davol responded to a 911 call initiated by a cell phone indicating a severe car crash somewhere on the Industry Road in New Sharon. There was no answer on the call back which initiated several units to the area to search for the alleged crash. It turned out that the cell phone had been left on top of a vehicle as it traveled down the road and fell off initiating the automatic alert. False call.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 10 building checks and responded to 17 false 911 calls.