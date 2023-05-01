Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: April 22 – 28

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 22 through April 28, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/22/2023 0002hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on the caller’s adult daughter who was at a residence off the Rangeley Road in Madrid. The person was located and found to be okay.

04/22/2023 0711hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. The person to be checked on was found to be okay and had just slept over.

04/22/2023 0756hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check at Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis. The caller who is a family friend had not heard from the person in 10 days. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

04/22/2023 0920hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips.

04/22/2023 1014hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of suspicious activity at residence on the Hardy Road in Weld. The homeowner called in to report a suspicious vehicle backed into the driveway near the garage. Frost investigated and did not find anything out of the ordinary. The complainant was notified.

04/22/2023 1038hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Calon Drive in Wyman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

04/22/2023 1110hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong. This was a false alarm.

04/22/2023 1325hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated what turned out to be a report of damage to a pickup truck at a parking lot at Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. where a snowmobile being loaded into a trailer kicked up rocks into the side of a pickup truck.

04/22/2023 1340hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a loud music complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/22/2023 1340hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

04/22/2023 1540hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a child custody complaint at a residence on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

04/22/2023 1621hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on Herbie Welch Tail in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

04/22/2023 1623hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a report of a man slumped inside of a pickup truck parked on the access road near the Base lodge of Saddleback. Sholan discovered a man who was intoxicated sleeping it off.

04/22/2023 1820hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on an elderly man who was standing at the intersection of the Weld Road and Rangeley Road in Phillips.

04/22/2023 1909hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Stephens Road in Rangeley Plt. As a result of the investigation one party in the disturbance, Lee Holbrook (34) of Durham ME was arrested on 5 active Warrants and transported to jail.

04/22/2023 2046hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of a hit and run accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Isaiah Dubois (25) of Auburn was reported to have had his vehicle parked/unoccupied on Main Street when it was struck by an unknown vehicle.

04/22/2023 2103hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley. Amy Tarquinio (51) of New Braintree Mass was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram northbound and drove off the road on a corner into rocks. The driver then left the scene and called in the report the next day. Tarquinio was charged with Failure to Report Accident by Quickest Means. Rangeley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

04/22/2023 2159hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a family disturbance call at a residence on route 2 in Carthage.

04/22/2023 0932hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a child custody dispute at the request of Jay Police near McDonalds on Commercial Way in Jay.

04/23/2023 0040hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Richards responded to a request to remove a person from a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. This turned into a civil issue, no criminal charges.

04/23/2023 0824hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a dispute between neighbors on Park Street in Phillips.

04/23/2023 1128hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

04/23/2023 1208hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call off Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/23/2023 1850hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a late report of suspicious activity at a residence on School Street in Kingfield.

04/23/2023 2103hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on the complainant’s family member at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. The person was located and found to be okay.

04/23/2023 2229hrs, Deputy Sholan received a welfare check/missing person complaint at a residence on the Hennessey Road in Industry. The person to be checked on returned home after several hours of being gone. No complaint.

04/23/2023 2245hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint on Main Street in Eustis where a neighbor was complaining about activities of a neighbor.

04/24/2023 0107hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Gray responded to a report of an emergency mental health complaint on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The person there in crisis was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

04/24/2023 0942hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong. The person to be checked on was found to be okay.

04/24/2023 1017hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a complaint from Naval NCIS regarding an investigation.

04/24/2023 1114hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

04/24/2023 1209hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. As a result of the investigation a juvenile was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

04/24/2023 1217hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. This is a frequent occurrence in this location and the source is never determined.

04/24/2023 1357hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted DHHS with the relocation of a juvenile in Carthage.

04/24/2023 1536hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a phone fraud complaint at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

04/24/2023 1752hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Wahl Road in Kingfield.

04/24/2023 2002hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a person in mental health crises at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong.

04/24/2023 2100hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

04/25/2023 0102hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Hailee Rowe (22) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault.

04/25/2023 0803hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial by a child on a school bus.

04/25/2023 1043hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at New England Wire Products in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial by an employee.

04/25/2023 1147hrs, Deputy Morgan participated in a community policing event at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

04/25/2023 1305hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of damage being done to the Adams Road in Chesterfield.

04/25/2023 1547hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft complaint on Francis PL in Carthage.

04/25/2023 1734hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

04/25/2023 2000hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of vandalism to a van’s window on the River Road in Phillips.

04/25/2023 2244hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated harassment by text complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/25/2023 2350hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street in New Sharon.

04/26/2023 0001hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a summer residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. No charges were filed; however, the male participant was issued a no trespass notice.

04/26/2023 0549hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Fall Road in New Sharon. Elizabeth Buckley (45) of Phillips was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi when the collision occurred.

04/26/2023 0804hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a man driving without a license on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

04/26/2023 1208hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Rumford Police by serving a harassment complaint on a person to be at court. The person was located and served.

04/26/2023 1444hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Elderberry Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

04/26/2023 1548hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint regarding a parking lot accident at a garage on the Phillips Road in Strong. A theft was also reported.

04/26/2023 1551hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

04/26/2023 1635hrs, Deputy Elmes received a late report of a parking lot accident which allegedly occurred in the parking lot of Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt.

04/26/2023 1711hrs, Sgt. Bean, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Gray assisted Waterville Police in an attempt to locate a person with an active warrant in the Eustis area.

04/26/2023 2029hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of an intoxicated male driving on Day Mountain Road in Temple.

04/26/2023 2156hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon.

04/27/2023 0836hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong at the request of the complainant. The person to be checked was found and okay.

04/27/2023 1056hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to a request for a K-9 at a traffic stop for Sgt. Richards on South Main Street in Strong.

04/27/2023 1134hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

04/27/2023 1137hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka assisted Sgt. Richards with a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

04/27/2023 1433hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint against CMP workers at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

04/27/2023 1440hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to an animal complaint on Reed Road in Salem Twp. The caller stated he had corralled two pigs that were tearing up his lawn. The owners were located and responded.

04/27/2023 1801hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of two German Shepard dogs running at large on Wheeler Hill Road in Phillips.

04/27/2023 1841hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/27/2023 1854hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp, at the request of the complainant who is a family friend. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

04/27/2023 1946hrs, Sgt. Richards arrested Kirsten Kelley (54) of Salem Twp on a Warrant and transported her to jail.

04/28/2023 0633hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Timothy Haines (50) of Chesterville was driving a 2020 International Postal Service vehicle northbound when a dog ran out in front of the vehicle causing the driver to go off the road to the right to avoid the dog. The vehicle tipped over on its side on the corner south of the intersection of South Main Street in Strong. No injuries were reported.

04/28/2023 0841hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

04/28/2023 1656hrs, Deputy Morgan served a PFA at a residence on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville.

Deputies also conducted 11 elder checks, 8 building checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.