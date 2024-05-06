Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: April 27 – May 3

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for April 27 through May 3, 2024

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/27/2024 0751hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call originating from the Kingfield Woodman Restaurant. This was an accidental dial.

04/27/2024 0900hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Lowell participated in a speaking engagement at the Wilton Fish and Game.

04/27/2024 1108hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call originating on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

04/27/2024 1126hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. tree accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman twp. Wayne Eaton (66) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2007 Subaru Outback when he struck a tree that was in the road causing him to run off the roadway. Main Street service removed the vehicle.

04/27/2024 1152hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Christina Oelmann (22) of Waterville was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram westbound and slowing to turn right into the transfer station when her vehicle was hit from behind by a 2012 GMC Sierra Pickup being driven by Cody Cyr (20) of New Portland. Slight injuries were reported.

04/27/2024 1817hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on School Street in Rangeley.

04/27/2024 1945hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a 5-year-old walking down the middle of the road on Route 27 in New Vineyard. A citizen stopped and secured the child in their vehicle until law enforcement could arrive. Once it was determined who the parents were, they were contacted. The case was forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review. DHHS was referred to this case.

04/28/2024 0541hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Eustis. No charges were filed, both parties were given disorderly conduct warnings.

04/28/2024 0609hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of disabled vehicle on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

04/28/2024 0751hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to remove a person staying at the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt.

04/28/2024 1218hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a theft complaint on the Carthage Road in Carthage where it was reported that three dirt bikes had been stolen.

04/28/2024 1343hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of gunshots near a residence on the Wilton Road in Chesterville.

04/28/2024 1505hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a medical emergency on Main Street in Kingfield. Kingfield first responders arrived at the scene and determined the incident to be due to drug use. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

04/28/2024 1630hrs, Deputy Clement received a parking complaint at a building on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/28/2024 1633hrs, Deputy Clement conducted a traffic stop on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield. As a result, the driver Lance Taquet (18) of Gorham was charged with Speeding 30+ over the speed limit.

04/28/2024 2021hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a suspicious person at the boat landing in New Sharon located off Farmington Falls Road. The person was identified, it was determined he was sleeping in his vehicle.

04/28/2024 2051hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a complaint of a possible road rage incident on the Stratton Road in Rangeley.

04/29/2024 0620hrs, Deputy Wacome assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp.

04/29/2024 0621hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a burglary complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage where it was reported that tools were stolen.

04/29/2024 0655hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a counterfeit cash complaint from Peg’s Taxi of Rumford. It was reported that a person was dropped off at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage and paid for the service with counterfeit cash. As a result of the investigation Beth Collins (52) of Carthage was charged with Aggravated Forgery.

04/29/2024 0918hrs, Deputy Gray received what turned out to be a civil complaint regarding a person living in the caller’s camper on Cedar Street in Kingfield.

04/29/2024 0954hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a road rage complaint on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/29/2024 1002hrs, Deputy Gray assisted with a VIN verification at Dutch Gap Auto in Chesterville.

04/29/2024 1126hrs, Deputy Couture took a complaint regarding a Protection from Abuse order from a resident in Strong who had concerns.

04/29/2024 1152hrs, Det. Richards investigated a possible violation of bail conditions at the jail.

04/29/2024 1232hrs, Det. Davol received a complaint of a possible bail violation at a residence in Strong. As a result of the investigation Joseph Wetson (62) of Strong was arrested for Violating Condition of Release and transported to jail.

04/29/2024 1312hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville. The person there was given a warning for misuse of 911.

04/29/2024 1549hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a harassment complaint on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

04/29/2024 1631hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a suspicious person at the head of Clearwater Lake in Industry.

04/29/2024 1641hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/29/2024 1728hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at the bridge job site in Chesterville. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

04/29/2024 1753hrs, Det. Davol responded to Edmunds Market in Phillips regarding a suspicious male walking around the parking lot. The man was identified and warned about his actions in public. No charges were filed. *Patrick Barr

04/29/2024 1815hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 27 in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Ashley McDonald (70) of New Vineyard was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and transported to jail.

04/29/2024 1852hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a person causing damage at the complainant’s private road on Elderberry Road in Carthage. The complainant did not wish to pursue charges against the violator because they were a family member.

04/29/2024 1955hrs, Det Davol investigated a report of juvenile drinking on the trail between the Kingfield Town Office and the Elementary School.

04/30/2024 0626hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a Subaru being driven recklessly on Route 27 in New Vineyard. He was unable to intercept.

04/30/2024 0809hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

04/30/2024 0832hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at the Phillips Elementary School.

04/30/2024 0905hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an online scam complaint at a residence in Phillips.

04/30/2024 0912hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Russell Cove Circle in Rangeley.

04/30/2024 1131hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of speeders near Mt. Abram High School in Salem.

04/30/2024 1409hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence off from the Rangeley Road in Avon.

04/30/2024 1542hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a fraud complaint at a residence on Spencer Drive in Carthage.

04/30/2024 1801hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of suspicious male standing between Dunkin Donuts and the Dollar General Store in New Sharon. The man was gone upon arrival.

04/30/2024 1804hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on the Cedar Swamp Trail in Davis Twp. This was an accidental dial by a hiker.

04/30/2024 2005hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Peggy Huff (49) of Strong was driving a 2022 Lincoln UT when the collision occurred.

05/01/2024 0408hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. Brenda Duncan (54) of Chesterville was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan southbound when she fell asleep, crossed the centerline and ran off the road into a ditch.

05/01/2024 0552hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

05/01/2024 0629hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a dead moose in the ditch on the Stratton Road in Rangeley. The moose had been hit by a tractor trailer which did not stop.

05/01/2024 0649hrs, Det. Davol assisted the State Police Computer Crimes Unit with a search warrant at a residence on Olde Parkway Road in Kingfield.

05/01/2024 0756hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a parking complaint on the Industry Road in Industry.

05/01/2024 0809hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. moose accident on Wilsons Mills Road in Rangeley. Michael Kelley (55) of Avon was driving a 2005 Capri Tractor Trailer when the collision occurred.

05/01/2024 0810hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. The victim was transported to FMH.

05/01/2024 0937hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a fire hydrant being struck by a motor vehicle on Caddy Drive in Rangeley. A report was generated.

05/01/2024 1004hrs, Deputy Couture came upon a disabled vehicle on the Wilton Road in Farmington adjacent to Hannaford’s which was stalled in the middle of the road. He pushed the vehicle out of the travel lane.

05/01/2024 1111hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial that originated from a moving motor vehicle.

05/01/2024 1436hrs, Deputy Morgan stopped a vehicle on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon regarding complaints about how the vehicle was being driven. It was discovered that the driver has medical issues that affect the ability of the driver to operate. An adverse driver’s report was submitted.

05/01/2024 1440hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a mailbox that had been hit by a vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

05/01/2024 1502hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from Norton Hill Road in Strong. It was determined that this was a civil issue, not a theft.

05/01/2024 1514hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Route 27 in New Vineyard. The person was located and identified as this being one of several complaints against the driver. An adverse driver’s report was submitted.

05/01/2024 1533hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated what turned out to be a civil landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

05/01/2024 1537hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Lake Street in New Vineyard.

05/01/2024 1613hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The offending vehicle was not located.

05/01/2024 1907hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of an intoxicated male near Valley Brook Variety in Avon walking in the road. The man was gone upon arrival.

05/01/2024 1943hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a complaint of a suspicious incident at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

05/01/2024 2000hrs, Sgt. Bean provided security at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong while a person there moved out their personal belongings.

05/01/2024 2023hrs, Deputy Elmes received a welfare check request at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. The person to be checked was not there, however Elmes was able to make contact via cell phone.

05/01/2024 2113hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a disabled tractor trailer on a logging road next to Smalls Falls in Twp E.

05/01/2024 2255hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Carry Road in Rangeley regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of the investigation Tyler Philbrick (36) of Rangeley Plt. was arrested for Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault and transported to jail. He was assisted by Det. Richards and a Border Patrol agent.

05/02/2024 0725hrs, Deputy Morgan, Deputy Maccione and Sgt Close responded to a residence on the River Road in Avon regarding the report of a car on fire there. Investigation revealed that this was an arson, so the State Fire Marshal was contacted and took over the investigation. The deputies assisted Investigator Hastings as needed. As a result of the investigation Investigator Hastings arrested Patrick Barr (53) of Avon for Arson and transported him to jail.

05/02/2024 1901hrs, Lt. St. Laurent participated in a speaking engagement at Mt. Blue H.S. in Farmington.

05/02/2024 1027hrs, Deputy Gray investigated what turned out to be a civil landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

05/02/2024 1054hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check on a man who was supposed to be in Rangeley but had not been heard from. Additional information revealed that the missing person’s car was located in Freeport.

05/02/2024 1301hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

05/02/2024 1654hrs, Sgt. Close and Lt. St. Laurent participated in a speaking engagement at the Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

05/02/2024 1726hrs, Deputy Frost provided security at a municipal meeting at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

05/02/2024 1901hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/02/2024 1916hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Mystery Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

05/02/2024 1924hrs, Sgt. Bean arrested Jeromy Merchant (43) of Livermore Falls on a Warrant after Mr. Merchant turned himself in at the jail.

05/02/2024 1938hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This turned out to be a civil issue.

05/02/2024 2016hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. MacKenzie Golder (21) of Fairfield was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze when the collision occurred.

05/02/2024 2052hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a person on a 4-wheeler driving fast on Goodwin Mill Road in Carthage.

05/03/2024 0811hrs, Lt. St. Laurent conducted a speaking engagement at Mt. Blue High School in Farmington.

05/03/2024 0859hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram High School in Salem Twp.

05/03/2024 0-950hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay and not in need of any assistance.

05/03/2024 1411hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a man sleeping in his car on the Carthage Road in Weld. The man was found to be okay, he just needed to rest on his trip.

05/03/2024 1548hrs, Deputy Morgan witnessed a car vs. turkey accident on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. Brian Breton (65) of Mercer was driving a 2018 Jeep eastbound when a turkey flew across the road into the windshield of the vehicle causing significant damage.

05/03/2024 1635hrs, Deputy Clement received a 911 call on Main Street in Carthage. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

05/03/2024 1652hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Sgt. Maccione of Wilton Police with an investigation in Wilton.

05/03/2024 1702hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Ross Ave. in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

05/03/2024 1847hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a Grey Toyota and its occupants acting suspiciously near a business on Main Street in Rangeley. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

05/03/2024 2224hrs, Deputy Davol received a request for a property check to be conducted at a residence on West Mills Road in Industry.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 21 building checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.