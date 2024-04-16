Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: April 6-12

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 6 through 12, 2024.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/06/2024 0001 hrs., to 2359hrs, late season snowstorm continues.

04/06/2024 0006hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a vehicle stuck in the snow on Stoney Brook Road in Wyman Twp. He assisted the motorist.

04/06/2024 0315hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted a motorist who was stuck on Route 27 in Wyman Twp.

04/06/2024 1110hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle by Rangeley Lakes Resort in Rangeley.

04/06/2024 1132hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of multiple vehicles being parked on Staples Pond Road in Temple.

04/06/2024 1138hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

04/06/2024 1614hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a roof rake in the middle of Route 27 in New Vineyard. He removed it.

04/06/2024 1659hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a business owner who had found a set of car keys that he surmised belonged to a patron of the business on Main Street in Rangeley.

04/06/2024 1730hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Route 27 in Wyman Twp. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

04/06/2024 1819hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. No charges were filed.

04/06/2024 1928hrs, Deputy Couture received a request from Maine Crises Line for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Cushman School Road in Phillips. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

04/06/2024 2031hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Braeden Bickford (20) of Vienna was driving a 2015 Kia when the collision occurred.

04/06/2024 2057hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a car vs. deer accident on the River Road in Avon. This turned out to be non-reportable.

04/07/2024 0157hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident with no one around on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley. It was determined that Andrew Walters (27) of Haddonfield NJ was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla when he lost control and ran off the road into a road sign.

04/07/2024 0653hrs, Sgt. Close received a business alarm complaint at the New Sharon Town Office. This turned out to be a false alarm, an operator error.

04/07/2024 1214hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a Toyota Highlander driving on Stratton Brook Pond Road in Wyman which is closed. He was assisted by the Warden Service to locate the offender and remove him from the area.

04/07/2024 1424hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer complaint on Main Street in Rangeley. Justin Lundstrom (34) of Kenduskeag was driving a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the collision occurred.

04/07/2024 1543hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an out-of-control juvenile at a residence on Jenkins Road in Temple.

04/07/2024 1629hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a man driving without a license in Strong.

04/07/2024 1653hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

04/07/2024 1916hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Carry Road in Rangeley. Joseph Cullen (33) of Raymond NH was driving a 2013 Honda Civic when the collision occurred.

04/08/2024 Eclipse Day.

04/08/2024 0501hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

04/08/2024 0909hrs, Sgt. Close received a trespass complaint on the Babb Road in Rangeley involving neighbors.

04/08/2024 0925hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of juveniles throwing snow and ice at the windows of the complainant on Depot Street in Phillips. The parents of the boys were contacted.

04/08/2024 0956hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a request for an escort to a residence in Carthage to remove the personal belongings of the complainant. It was determined that proper civil paperwork had not been served yet.

04/08/2024 1150hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a stuck Kia Sorento with Mass tags on Quimby Pond Road in Rangeley. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

04/08/2024 1200hrs, all available Sheriff’s Deputies as well as the Sheriff participated in traffic control in the Rangeley area and from Kingfield to Coburn Gore.

04/08/2024 1253hrs, Deputy Elmes covered a two-car accident on Main Street in Rangeley. A legally parked 2010 Lexus was struck by a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by Lakewood Peterson (18) of Windham.

04/08/2024 1312hrs, Chief Lowell received a complaint of a German Shepherd left in a vehicle with the windows up on Main Street in Rangeley. He was able to locate the owner and bring the dog some relief.

04/08/2024 1344hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid Twp. This was an accidental dial by kids playing with a phone.

04/08/2024 1501hrs, Deputy Wacome assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 4 in Letter E Twp.

04/08/2024 1617hrs, Deputy Clement investigated a late report of a parking lot accident which occurred at Annie’s Market in Kingfield. Kelly Nadeau (56) of Phillips had parked her 2018 Jeep Compass in the parking lot when it was accidentally struck by Charles Newell (62) of Salem Twp.

04/08/2024 1634hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Green Drake Lane in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

04/08/2024 1714hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner in southbound traffic on Main Street in Kingfield. He located the vehicle and had a conversation with the driver.

04/08/2024 1749hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call from a driver on Route 17 in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

04/08/2024 1800hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a report of a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

04/08/2024 1841hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon regarding a man who thought he saw people in his backyard. All was secure, the elderly man suffers from dementia according to family.

04/08/2024 1844hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Kaitlynn Campbell (31) of VT was driving a 2021 Subaru Forester when she lost control and ran off the road.

04/08/2024 1917hrs, Deputy Clement assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Route 16 in Lang Twp.

04/08/2024 1939hrs, Deputy Wacome assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

04/08/20-24 1945hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an intoxicated man who had fallen into the lake in Rangeley. He located the man on Main Street and called for Northstar to conduct an evaluation.

04/08/2024 2001hrs, Sgt Bean received a complaint of a person losing their cell phone at the State Park in Rangeley Plt.

04/08/2024 2117hrs, Deputy Clement received a 911 call from Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/09/2024 0557hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call from a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/09/2024 0655hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a suspicious activity complaint in Weld.

04/09/2024 0919hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld. The people there stated they had not dialed the emergency number.

04/09/2024 1441hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a phone harassment complaint at a residence on Oak Hill Road in Temple.

04/09/2024 1710hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of suspicious activity on River Street in Strong. The complainant wanted to report that as he and his daughter were out for a walk, a man was taking photographs of them. This turned out to be a misunderstanding between the parties.

04/09/2024 1811hrs, Deputy Clement and Sgt. Sholan arrested Eric Reynolds (37) of Kingfield at Reynolds residence on a warrant issued by the court. He was transported to jail without incident.

04/09/2024 2033hrs, Deputy Clement was flagged down by a person walking on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. The person was given a ride to their residence.

04/09/2024 2317hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a man lying on the side of the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival he found the man who was sleeping near his bicycle and had stopped to rest. He was given water and checked on.

04/10/2024 0706hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an injured moose by Smalls Falls in Sandy River Plt. The moose was gone upon arrival.

04/10/2024 0859hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a visit at Day Mountain Middle School in Strong.

04/10/2024 1053hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School.

04/10/2024 1101hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a road sign being damaged on Dallas hill road in Dallas Plt.

04/10/2024 1201hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of a single vehicle accident which reportedly occurred on Main Street in Rangeley. No report was taken as the accident occurred the day before.

04/10/2024 1229hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of dogs running loose on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

04/10/2024 1302hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at Tory Hill heights apartment complex in Phillips. Chief Lowell and Sholan responded to the scene to find the man having a medical event. Northstar responded to the scene and transported the man to FMH.

04/10/2024 1629hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage. This turned out to be an allegation of child abuse, the case has been submitted to DHHS and is still under investigation.

04/10/2024 1917hrs, Chief Lowell came upon a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Taylor Follette (30) of Talmadge ME was driving a 2022 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

04/10/2024 1943hrs, Deputy Clement received a complaint of a lost German Shorthair Pointer on Deer Meadow Road in Rangeley.

04/11/2024 0956hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a school visit at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon.

04/11/2024 1055hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint at a residence on the Dixfield Road in Weld regarding concerns about the complainant’s cell phone.

04/11/2024 1358hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. This turned out to be a verbal domestic only. One of the parties was brought to the Comfort Inn in Wilton.

04/11/2024 1543hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a two-car accident at a job site off the Starks Road in New Sharon. Mcharland Cotiere (32) of Jamaica NY was backing a 2007 GMC Box van when he backed into a parked 2019 Chevy Van express being operated by Luis Malave Rodriguez (43) of Springfield Mass.

04/11/2024 1610hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

04/11/2024 1840hrs, Deputy Wacome received a possible violation of protection order complaint from a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. There was no evidence of a violation.

04/12/2024 0109hrs, Deputy Clement responded to a residential alarm on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was a false alarm. All secure.

04/12/2024 1054hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carry Road in Rangeley. Jennifer Atwood (60) of Oquossoc was driving a 2014 Subaru and had reportedly struck a guardrail somewhere on the Carry Road.

04/12/2024 1217hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint on Pleasant Street in Rangeley where the complainant thinks somebody tampered with his car.

04/12/2024 1357hrs, Sgt. Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Owen Ogden (19) of Wilton was summonsed for OAS.

04/12/2024 1404hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated the theft of a package that was mailed to the complainant on Savage Road in Kingfield. The package was delivered back to the post office by an unknown person; the complainant received his package.

04/13/2024 1443hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Sunrise View Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

04/12/2024 1536hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the Stratton Plaza to escort the caller to a residence on Main Street in Eustis to retrieve personal belongings.

04/12/2024 1555hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated an online theft complaint from a complainant on Old Ead River Road in Eustis.

04/12/2024 1657hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Jennifer McCormack (57) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado Pickup northbound when the collision occurred.

04/12/2024 1848hrs, Deputy Wacome located and arrested Spencer Chandler (26) of Hartland on a Warrant who was located at a residence in Industry.

04/12/2024 1922hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an accident on the Phillips Road in Strong. Sarah Beal (27) of Strong was driving a 2023 Subaru northbound at slow speed then turned left into a driveway. At that time a 2018 Nissan was approaching from behind being driven by Adam Bilodeau (44) of Avon. Bilodeau tried to pass around the Beal vehicle which did not have its directional signal engaged. Bilodeau tried to take evasive action, turning to the left, glanced off the Beal vehicle then went into the trees.

04/12/2024 1943hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Andrea MacPhee (54) of Readfield was driving a 2018 Honda Civic when the collision occurred.

04/12/2024 2226hrs, Det. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Redington Road in Dallas Plt. Edward Gettis (37) of Barrington NH was driving a 2022 Ford Pickup when he lost control of his vehicle by driving into a washout still full of water submerging his truck.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 68 building checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.