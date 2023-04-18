Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: April 8 – 14

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of April 8 through April 14, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

04/08/2023 1513hrs, Deputy Couture received a noise complaint at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. 04/08/2023 1528hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of harassment at a residence on Cornforth Road in Industry.

04/08/2023 1647hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a vehicle making bad passes on Main Street in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the offending vehicle.

04/08/2023 1713hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Lawrence Sherrer (59) of Rangeley was driving a 2004 Honda Accord southbound when it went off the roadway to the right striking a utility pole and a stump where it came to rest. Strong Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

04/08/2023 1917hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a car vs deer complaint on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Joseph Murray (59) of Billerica Mass was driving a 2022 GMC pickup when the collision occurred.

04/08/2023 2036hrs, Sgt. Bean received a welfare check request to be conducted on a child at a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard. The child was located, the case was referred to DHHS.

04/08/2023 2110hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disturbance involving a teenager at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. No charges were filed, the teen is under a doctor’s care.

04/08/2023 2308hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial made from a moving motor vehicle.

04/08/2023 2309hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Pope Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/09/2023 1016hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a vehicle doing “burnouts” on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

04/09/2023 1316hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Aaron Johnson (25) of New Vineyard was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue when the collision occurred.

04/09/2023 1331hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated an alleged theft from a Motel in Wyman Twp.

04/09/2023 1338hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Child Protective Services with an investigation on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville.

04/09/2023 2325hrs, Sgt. Bean received a report of a stray dog in the area of Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. A message was left with local ACO and was unable to relocate the dog.

04/10/2023 0647hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a school bus vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp. Shawn Niles (32) of Eustis was driving a Flagstaff RSU school bus when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported, no damage to the bus. The deer ran off.

04/10/2023 0917hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of dogs running at large at a residence on Parlin Road in Phillips.

04/10/2023 1025hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint at a residence on Time Square Road in Industry. The complainant there complained that an ex-girlfriend had his car keys. This was a civil issue.

04/10/2023 1039hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road of Coplin Plt. The source of the call was not located.

04/10/2023 1133hrs, Deputy Frost investigated the theft of vehicle parts from a residence on West Side Road in Carthage.

04/10/2023 1331hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

04/10/2023 1502hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a reported missing firearm from a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon. The complainant called back later to report that the firearm was located.

04/10/2023 1717hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint regarding the ownership of a vehicle at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This was a civil issue.

04/10/2023 1907hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of someone doing “burnouts” on West Freeman Road in Strong in a dark colored GMC pickup. The case is still under investigation.

04/11/2023 0116hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of a stolen tractor from a residence on Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. The person who called in the complaint suffers from dementia and was hallucinating.

04/11/2023 0704hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Annah Bean (42) of New Vineyard was driving a 2014 Subaru when the collision occurred.

04/11/2023 0757hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

04/11/2023 0957hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed that the person to be checked on had moved out of the area.

04/11/2023 1119hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a dead dog in the wood near the complainant’s residence on Parlin Road in Phillips.

04/11/2023 1343hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt., the source of the call was not located.

04/11/2023 1430hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Webb River Acres in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

04/11/2023 1454hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding the ownership of a dog on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips.

04/11/2023 1510hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated a harassment complaint regarding an inmate at the jail and possible violation of bail conditions.

04/11/2023 1530hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

04/11/2023 1945hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 2 in Wilton at the request of Wilton Police who were busy with another complaint. Troy Giroux (54) of Rumford was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when the collision occurred.

04/12/2023 1141hrs, Lt. Rackliffe investigated an ongoing complaint of dogs at large on the Parlin Road in Phillips.

04/12/2023 1236hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted an odometer check for title purposes at Dutch Gap Auto in Chesterville.

04/12/2023 1337hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a suspicious incident complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

04/12/2023 1439hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Trestle Ave. in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

04/12/2023 1755hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop of a motorcycle on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Ryan Davis (36) of Vienna was charged with Attaching False Plates and Operating without a M/C endorsement.

04/13/2023 0620hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call on Orchard Hill Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial by a motorist.

04/13/2023 0621hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint regarding the custody of a dog from a couple who had broken up with each other. This is a civil complaint that originated on Pinkham Hill Road in Phillips.

04/13/2023 0655hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Cole Yates (28) of New Sharon was arrested for Aggravated Assault and transported to jail.

04/13/2023 1358hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call from the Byron Road in Weld. This was an accidental dial by a hiker on the trail to Tumbledown.

04/13/2023 1404hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a possible “silver alert” complaint at a residence in Kingfield. The spouse of the caller suffers from signs of dementia and had driven off in a car. The caller called back 50 minutes later reporting the person had returned home. No complaint.

04/13/2023 1439hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel responded to a request for a K-9 at a location on East Dixfield Road in Jay.

04/13/2023 1440hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Pond Road in Strong. The person to be checked on was not home.

04/13/2023 1537hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft of gas complaint at a residence on the Hennessey Road in Industry.

04/13/2023 1556hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft of a filing cabinet from a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

04/13/2023 1651hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted the local ACO in Dallas Plt.

04/13/2023 1754hrs, Deputy Morgan received a child custody complaint from a parent at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. This turned out to be a civil issue.

04/13/2023 1758hrs, Deputy Elmes received a welfare check complaint on children at a residence on High Street in Kingfield at the request of Child Protective Services.

04/13/2023 2104hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the parking lot of Douin’s Market in New Sharon regarding a person there in some sort of mental health crisis. The person agreed to go to FMH for an evaluation.

04/14/2023 0931hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a person who was having suicidal ideations at a camp on West Brook Road in Weld. Couture interviewed the person there and determined that the person there was not suicidal. Later on, that day after another complaint Couture transported the person to Dixfield.

04/14/2023 1010hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Winter Hill Road in Carthage.

04/14/2023 1121hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Evergreen Lane in Industry.

04/14/2023 1616hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call from a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/14/2023 1724hrs, Deputy Elmes received a noise complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

04/14/2023 1811hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of shots being fired or fireworks on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley.

04/14/2023 2316hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call from a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 10 elder checks, 26 building checks and responded to 12 false 911 calls.