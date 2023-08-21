Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: August 12 – 18

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of August 12 – 18, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

08/12/2023 0832hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a person who had locked themselves out of their vehicle by Annie’s Market in Kingfield. The issue was taken care of prior to Gray’s arrival.

08/12/2023 0959hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of people doing “burnouts” on Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt.

08/12/2023 1252hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of horses running loose on the Rangeley Road in Lang Twp.

08/12/2023 1530hrs, Sgt. Close and Officer Parker of Farmington Police responded to a residence on Main Street in Farmington regarding a person in mental health crises.

08/12/2023 1549hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted the ACO in Eustis with serving a summons at a residence in Eustis.

08/12/2023 2129hrs, Deputy Morgan received a fireworks complaint on School Street in Stratton.

08/12/2023 2156hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a business alarm at the Corner Store in Chesterville. All was secure.

08/12/2023 2218hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of an ATV that had rolled over on the street near the head of Clearwater Lake in Industry. Upon arrival the rider and the ATV had left the scene.

08/12/2023 1539hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a loose dog on the complaint’s property off Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The dog was transported to the animal shelter.

08/12/2023 1641hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a man walking on Route 4 in Madrid yelling at cars as they pass. The man was not there upon Deputy Couture’s arrival.

08/13/2023 0158hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a suspicious activity complaint on the Lane Road in New Sharon.

08/13/2023 0246hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the Dollar General Store in New Sharon regarding a suspicious person. This was just a Dunkin Donuts employee coming to work.

08/13/2023 1824hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on Ross Ave. in Phillips.

08/13/2023 1825hrs, Sgt. Close responded to residence on Bean’s Corner Road in New Sharon regarding a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence.

08/13/2023 2029hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of suspicious activity off the Eustis Village Roade in Eustis where it was reported that someone was walking behind the complainant’s residence.

08/13/2023 2145hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Farmington at the request of Farmington Police. State Police Trooper Hunter Belanger assisted Sgt. Close with the investigation. Disorderly conduct warnings were issued, no crimes were identified.

08/14/2023 0402hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a business alarm at the Chesterville Corner Store. All was secure, false alarm.

08/14/2023 0540hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant dispute between family members on Ross Ave. in Phillips.

08/14/2023 0843hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of tires being slashed on a car at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

08/14/2023 1206hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Glidden Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

08/14/2023 1415hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in a vehicle on South Strong Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation Hailee Rowe (22) of Phillips was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release and transported to jail.

08/14/2023 1537hrs, Chief Lowell received a request to conduct a welfare check on a man walking on route 17 in Rangeley. The man was located and found to be okay.

08/14/2023 1548hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Forest Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Dwayne Virgin (59) of Carthage was summonsed for Harassment.

08/14/2023 1615hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residence on River Street in Strong regarding a person there making suicidal statements. The person was located, and services were provided to the individual.

08/14/2023 1626hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of a stolen motorcycle (2020 Harley Davidson Road Glide). The bike was parked near the residence on Taylor Hill Road in Strong.

08/14/2023 1815hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint from a patient at the emergency room FMH. The person had a late report of an alleged domestic disturbance which occurred on Maple Street in Temple.

08/14/2023 1922hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the West Kingfield Road in Kingfield where it was reported that a syringe was located on the road.

08/14/2023 2006hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request to conduct a welfare check on a man walking on Route 17 in Rangeley. The man was located and found to be okay although his shoes were in rough shape.

08/14/2023 2316hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Birches Beach Road in Rangeley Plt. No charges were filed, Border Patrol assisted.

08/15/2023 0803hrs, Sgt. Sholan attempted to serve a PFA on a person on the Intervale Road in New Sharon. The person to be served now lives in another county.

08/15/2023 0853hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a civil landlord/tenant dispute on the Intervale Road in Temple.

08/15/2023 0931hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated an attempted fraud complaint at a residence on the Dill Road in Phillips.

08/15/2023 1008hrs, Det. Richards arrested Michael Rowe (40) of Augusta on a Warrant while he was still incarcerated at the jail.

08/15/2023 1204hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The persons to be checked on were located and found to be okay.

08/15/2023 1705hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a vehicle making excessive noise on Franklin Street in Rangeley.

08/15/2023 1945hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on Bear Path in Rangeley. The person was located.

08/15/2023 2000hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call in the Rangeley Area. The source of the call was not located.

08/15/2023 2056hrs, Sgt. Close served trespass notice on a person on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

08/15/2023 2201hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a noise complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. A disorderly conduct warning was issued.

08/16/2023 0812hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a suspicious activity complaint from the public library in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed that the suspicious person was a Deputy doing nightly building checks. No complaint.

08/16/2023 0843hrs, Deputy Gray, Sgt. Close, Chief Lowell and Sheriff Nichols participated in the “coffee with a cop” community policing event in Stratton.

08/16/2023 0926hrs, Deputy Gray received a landlord/tenant dispute complaint which was civil in nature.

08/16/2023 1105hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint between neighbors at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. This is an ongoing situation.

08/16/2023 1118hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at Dummer’s Beach in Weld. The source of the call was not located.

08/16/2023 1720hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Elizabeth Swiney (44) of Rangeley was driving a 2018 Subaru Forrester when the collision occurred.

08/16/2023 1928hrs, Det. Richards arrested Stephen Haines (50) of Phillips at a residence in Phillips on two Warrants for his arrest. He was transported to jail without incident.

08/17/2023 1002hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft of silverware from a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

08/17/2023 1049hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on High Street in Phillips.

08/17/2023 1217hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on School Street in Weld. As a result of the stop the driver Raymond Lane (44) of Wilton was arrested on a Warrant and Charged with OAS. He was transported to jail.

08/17/2023 1238hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a possible theft from a residence on the Phillips Road in Strong.

08/17/2023 1251hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a campground off Route 27 in Wyman. The person to be checked on was not located.

08/17/2023 1354hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a tractor trailer being operated in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

08/17/2023 1401hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at Stratton Lumber in Stratton. This was an accidental dial.

08/17/2023 1410hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a person riding their ATV to work on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

08/17/2023 1410hrs, Deputy Morgan received the same complaint from the same complainant of a person riding their ATV on the road.

08/17/2023 1517hrs, Det. Richards arrested Deidra Messer (36) of Phillips at a residence in Phillips on a Warrant. She was transported to jail.

08/17/2023 1553hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. It was reported that a vehicle was on the road with obvious damage. David Boulette (56) of Farmington was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi southbound when he went off the road and struck a group of trees. As a result of the investigation Mr. Boulette was arrested for OUI, Unlawful Possession of Schedule Drugs, and Violating Conditions of Release.

08/17/2023 1650hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Cross Road in Avon. A juvenile was in crisis and assaulted the parent then ran away. The juvenile was recovered and brought back home. The family councilor was notified.

08/17/2023 1717hrs, Deputy Couture responded to Weeks Mills Road to assist Deputy Morgan at an accident scene regarding a drug search with K-9 Rahka.

08/17/2023 0900hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a request to conduct a welfare check on some children who lived on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. It was determined that the kids were okay.

08/18/2023 0343hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of people outside the residence of the complainant on the Basin Road in New Vineyard. The complainant suffers from mental health issues and consequently hallucinates and makes several calls during an evening.

08/18/2023 0840hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call on Tory Hill Road in West Freeman. This was an accidental dial.

08/18/2023 1003hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint regarding a camper parked in such a manner to hinder the ability of people to see down the road properly when pulling out of a driveway.

08/18/2023 1512hrs, Sgt. Close received a late report of shots being fired on Hennessy Road in Industry.

08/18/2023 1651hrs, Deputy Morgan received a missing person complaint on School Street in Rangeley. The person reported missing was not, he was watching the Phillips Old Home Days parade. Afterwards he returned home.

08/18/2023 1657hrs, Sheriff Nichols, Chief Lowell, Lt. St. Laurent, Sgt. Close, Sgt. Sholan, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Gray participated in Phillips Old Home Days festivities providing security and traffic control.

08/18/2023 1753hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on Silver Birch Lane in Industry. The source of the call was not located.

08/18/2023 1849hrs, Deputy Morgan received what turned out to be a civil complaint on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley.

08/18/2023 1918hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a reported theft of a chain saw at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

08/18/2023 1743hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a lost black lab dog sitting on the side of the road in Avon. The dog was found, owner contacted via number on dog collar.

08/18/2023 2308hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a loud party/noise complaint on Mountain View Road in Eustis.

08/18/2023 2354hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of suspicious males on Pleasant Street in Phillips. They were gone upon arrival.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 18 building checks and responded to 4 false 911 calls.