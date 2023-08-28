Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: August 19 – 25th

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of August 19 – 25, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

08/19/2023 0737hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of an attempted online fraud at a residence on Gravel Pit Road in Eustis.

08/19/2023 0833hrs, Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event at a Phillips Old Home Days event.

08/19/2023 0922hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on River Street in Strong. This was a missing person complaint who eventually returned home.

08/19/2023 1020hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call off from the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial at the Mud Run in Phillips.

08/19/2023 1058hrs Deputy Gray investigated a report of a hit and run accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Ashton Lord (26) of Dayton was driving a 2017 GMC pickup northbound when a southbound silver pickup crossed the center line striking the driver’s side mirror and the driver’s side bed of the Dayton vehicle. The offending vehicle did not stop.

08/19/2023 1140hrs, Deputy Gray Received a 911 call on Arnold Trail in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

08/19/2023 1149hrs, Deputy Couture received an alarm at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon. This was just a teacher setting up for the new season.

08/19/2023 1240hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Amble Street in Phillips.

08/19/2023 1530hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a vehicle being removed from a residence on School House Road in Freeman Twp. This was a civil repossession issue.

08/19/2023 1648hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check at Cranberry Peak Appartements in Eustis. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

08/19/2023 1704hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of juveniles setting off fireworks on North Main Street in Strong.

08/19/2023 1746hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong. The person was located and found to be okay.

08/19/2023 1829hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a child custody dispute at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp.

08/20/2023 1006hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of an ATV crash on the Cross Road in Avon. Ciera Fidler (24) of Phillips was driving a 2003 Kawaski ATV when she lost control and ran off the road. Phillips Fire responded to the scene as well as Northstar.

08/20/2023 1241hrs, Det. Richards arrested Beth Collins (52) of Carthage on a Warrant while she was at a residence in Carthage.

08/20/2023 1314hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial by a motorist who stopped quickly to avoid hitting an animal causing a cell phone to fall onto the floor activating the alarm.

08/20/2023 1609hrs, Sheriff Nichols investigated a complaint of a person throwing grass clippings from a lawn mower onto the Barker Road in New Vineyard.

08/20/2023 1717hrs, Sheriff Nichols received a motor vehicle complaint on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was gone from the area upon arrival.

08/20/2023 1825hrs, Sheriff Nichols responded to a 911 call at a residence on Bailey Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

08/20/2023 1859hrs, Chief Lowell investigated a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Route 27 in Coplin Plt. Investigation is ongoing.

08/20/2023 2017hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a child in the road on South Main Street in New Vineyard.

08/20/2023 2253hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Stewart Road in New Vineyard. He was canceled before he arrived.

08/21/2023 0746hrs, Sgt. Sholan served a harassment order on a person who lived in an apartment on Taylor Hill Road in Strong.

08/21/2023 0811hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Winthrop PD in an attempt at serving a trespass notice to a person who lives on the East Road in Chesterville.

08/21/2023 1033hrs, Deputy Couture arrested a 15-year-old at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. The juvenile was transported to Long Creek at the request of the Juvenile Corrections Officer.

08/21/2023 1054hrs, Det. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in New Sharon. Shelly Weston (47) of Fayette was driving a 2021 Honda Pilot when the collision occurred. DEW removed the deer from the scene.

08/21/2023 1104hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

08/21/2023 1238hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of theft of diesel fuel from a dump truck at the DOT Garage in Kingfield.

08/21/2023 1249hrs, Det. Richards assisted in seeking help for an addicted person to find help to detox.

08/21/2023 1643hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a dispute between neighbors on Cottage Road in Dallas Plt.

08/21/2023 1851hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Park Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

08/22/2023 0930hrs, Det. Richards assisted Scarborough Police with an investigation in the Franklin County area.

08/22/2023 1141hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Rebecca Haines (44) of Wilton on a Warrant while she was already incarcerated at the Franklin County Jail.

08/22/2023 1302hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an abandoned boat/trailer on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt.

08/22/2023 1439hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a theft complaint at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. A suspect was identified, the investigation continues.

08/22/2023 1727hrs, Det. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Weld Road in Washington Twp.

08/22/2023 1942hrs, Det. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Logan Nutting (39) of Industry was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

08/22/2023 2025hrs, Det. Richards responded to an apartment on North Main Street in Strong regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. No charges were filed.

08/22/2023 2042hrs, Deputy Elmes Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Jenkins Road in Temple. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

08/23/2023 0103hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request of a possible suicidal person on North Main Street in Strong. The alleged suicidal person was not suicidal, just very intoxicated.

08/23/2023 0714hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Amy Peters (45) of Pegram TN was driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty when the collision occurred. No reported damage to the vehicle.

08/23/2023 0915hrs, Lt. St. Laurent charged Brett Philbrick (51) of Wilton and Lindsey Pollis (38) of Wilton both for Theft by Unauthorized use of Property as the result of an ongoing investigation.

08/23/2023 1224hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a suspicious activity complaint on Riverside Street in Kingfield.

08/23/2023 1304hrs, Det. Richards investigated an attempted phone fraud complaint at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. The caller was trying to scam the complainant to giving for an fraudulent autistic foundation.

08/23/2023 1341hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a single vehicle accident on Moose Ridge Road in Dallas Plt. Investigation revealed that Logan Comfort (19) of Canaan was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over. As a result of the investigation the driver was charged with Operating Without a License and Attaching False Plates.

08/23/2023 1407hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check on an elderly man on Main Street in Kingfield. The man to be checked was not located.

08/23/2023 1550hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

08/23/2023 1624hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to a request for a K-9 on Mian Street in Wilton.

08/23/2023 1701hrs, Det. Richards assisted Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance at a residence on Main Street in Wilton.

08/23/2023 1858hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Lakehouse Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

08/23/2023 1912hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of an auto theft in which the vehicle was located on route 2 in Carthage.

08/23/2023 1941hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an alleged theft of registration stickers on Clearwater Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be a misunderstanding not a theft.

08/23/2023 2007hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Nickolas Wills (37) of Chesterville was driving a 2008 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred. The damage was minimal, DEW came to retrieve the deer.

08/23/2023 2024hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver leaving the area of Mainely Provision in Kingfield. The vehicle was not located.

08/23/2023 2146hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on route 4 in Strong. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

08/23/2023 2125hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on Herbie Welch Trial in Rangeley Plt. Bradley Chute (69) of Casco was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported, Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

08/23/2023 2315hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Side Road in Weld where the driver had fled the scene. As a result of the investigation Michael Conant (29) of North Billerica Mass was driving a 2016 Chevy Pickup when he went off the road. Conant was located and arrested for OUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Violating Conditions of Release.

08/24/2023 0614hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind the Looney Moose Café in Eustis. As a result of the investigation Katie Danforth (33) of Fairfield was arrested for Unlawful Possession of schedule Drugs and William Douglass (38) of Fairfield was arrested for Unlawful Possession of schedule Drugs and Violating Conditions of Release. Both were transported to jail.

08/24/2023 0929hrs, Chief Lowell assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Road in Strong.

08/24/2023 1022hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer accident near the point of Entry in Coburn Gore. Luis Bridges Boig (24) of Haines City, FL was driving a 2015 Volvo Tractor Trailer southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went off the road striking a utility pole. Central Maine Power was called to the scene to repair the pole. A wrecker was called from Canada to retrieve the vehicle.

08/24/2023 1523hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of criminal trespass at a residence on Forest Road in Carthage. The evidence did not support the allegation.

08/24/2023 1606hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

08/24/2023 2006hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley. Morris Henderson (74) of Rangeley was driving a 2016 Chevy pickup with the collision occurred.

08/24/2023 2108hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a man walking in camouflage with a rifle on George Thomas Road in New Sharon. This was only a man coyote hunting with permission.

08/24/2023 2235hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 16 in Rangeley. Shelly Simpkins (57) of Collinsville CT was driving a 2013 Audi when the collision occurred.

08/25/2023 1241hrs, Deputy Couture received a missing person complaint from Sillo Way in Rangeley Plt. The mane was located before he could arrive.

08/25/2023 1627hrs, Det. Richards received a 911 call on the Farmington Road in Strong. This originated from a moving vehicle and was an accidental dial.

08/25/2023 1932hrs, Det. Richards responded to a medical emergency on North Main Street in Strong.

08/25/2023 1938hrs, Det. Richard received a complaint of a person in mental health crisis on the Jenkins Road in Temple. He was canceled prior to arrival.

08/25/2023 1941hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint of suspicious activity near the Carthage Dump. This turned out to be non-suspicious.

08/25/2023 1941hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a cow roaming onto a neighbor’s property on Windmill Road in Eustis.

08/25/2023 2105hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

Deputies also conducted 5 elder checks, 9 building checks and responded to 9 false 911 calls.