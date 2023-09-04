Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: August 26 – September 1

Weekly Report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of August 26 – September 1, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

08/26/2023 1007hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of an unattended death at a camp off from Arnold Trail in Eustis, the cause of death appeared to be the result of a drug overdose. MDEA was advised as well as the Medical Examiner’s Office. Wiles funeral home responded to the scene.

08/26/2023 1423hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a property line dispute on West Side Road in Carthage.

08/26/2023 1527hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a parking lot accident involving two tractor trailers in the truck parking lot of Poland Springs in Kingfield.

08/26/2023 1744hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of an aggressive driver near the bridge construction zone on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

08/26/2023 2059hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Sgt. Close received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on the Dodge Road in Phillips. As a result of the investigation, two juvenile females were charged with Theft by Unauthorized use of Property for taking a vehicle that did not belong to them for a joy ride.

08/26/2023 2128hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

08/26/2023 2133hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on Swenson Drive in New Vineyard.

08/27/2023 0525hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Mill Road in Industry. Benjamin Kane (25) of Skowhegan was driving a 2004 Chevy Malibu when he took a corner too fast, ran off the road rolling over. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle. Industry Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

08/27/2023 0642hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

08/27/2023 0917hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call on State Park Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

08/27/2023 1007hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located but suspected to be an accidental dial from a moving motor vehicle.

08/27/2023 1115hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at Stratton Lumber in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

08/27/2023 1214hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a person sleeping on the side of the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. The person was located and found to be okay.

08/27/2023 1316hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of a loud explosion at a sand pit in Industry.

08/27/2023 1502hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt.

08/27/2023 1554hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a security detail at Samoset Camps in Rangeley Plt. while a civil issue was being conducted.

08/27/2023 1909hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of two juveniles who had taken a rental boat for a joy ride on Rangeley Lake. The juveniles crashed the boat onto some rocks upon returning it and fled the scene.

08/27/2023 1941hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a welfare check request at the Spillover Inn in Eustis. Before he could make the check the person to be checked was located.

08/27/2023 2052hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request to remove an intoxicated individual from a property on Birds Eye Road in Rangeley Plt. The person was removed.

08/27/2023 2318hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Chesterville Town Office. As a result of the investigation, Luke Ogden (44) of Chesterville was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

08/28/2023 0258hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence at Dummer’s Beach in Weld. The cause of death was not suspicious, the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified Meader and Son Funeral Home responded to the scene.

08/28/2023 1242hrs, Deputy Morgan received a missing person complaint from Ellsworth Police, and was requested to check a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Morgan conducted additional checks with local police to find the person. The missing person was eventually located in Ellsworth.

08/28/2023 1422hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Jay Police and Wilton Police with a domestic disturbance investigation that originated in Jay ending up on route 2 East Wilton.

08/28/2023 1503hrs, Lt. Rackliffe assisted Wilton Police with a request for a K-9 to conduct an article search near a vehicle. This is related to a domestic disturbance call.

08/28/2023 1542hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a request to remove people from a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple.

08/28/2023 1546hrs, Det. Richards received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. He was canceled on the call before he could arrive.

08/28/2023 1736hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request to remove unauthorized persons from the caller’s residence on route 2 in Carthage.

08/28/2023 1924hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to the jail at the request of the staff to conduct a drug search.

08/28/2023 2024hrs, Det. Richards received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Industry Road in industry. The person to be checked was located, Richards worked on getting some sort of assistance for the person.

08/28/2023 2135hrs, Det. Richards received a sex crime complaint in Strong involving juveniles.

08/28/2023 2138hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Cottage Lane in Weld. This was an accidental dial.

08/29/2023 0814hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint on Number 6 road in Phillips. The complainant was upset because the crews who were cutting branches for CMP left residue on the caller’s property.

08/29/2023 1111hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a VIN verification at Dutch Gap Auto in Chesterville.

08/29/2023 1244hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a late report of domestic violence at a residence on route 27 in New Vineyard.

08/29/2023 1416hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a landlord/tenant complaint on West Side Road in Carthage.

08/29/2023 1622hrs, Det. Richards participated in a community policing event at Phillips elementary school.

08/29/2023 1811hrs, Det. Richards received a complaint of a pickup passing several stopped vehicles and traveling through the red light by the bridge construction in Farmington Falls.

08/29/2023 2130hrs, Det. Richards conducted a traffic stop on Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Robert Arris (45) of Chesterville was summonsed for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle.

08/30/2023 0919hrs, Deputy Gray, Sgt. Sholan, Lt. St. Laurent, and Det. Richards responded to a report of an unattended death in front of the library in Phillips. This was determined to be a drug overdose.

08/30/2023 1000hrs, Deputy Morgan tried to conduct a welfare check on an elderly man at a residence on the Weld Road in Phillips. The man’s car was there but he was not responding to the door. The man has a habit of hitchhiking to Farmington. The man was located back at his home later that day.

08/30/2023 1324hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint on Pleasant Street in Phillips where one neighbor had concerns about another.

08/30/2023 1400hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon.

08/30/2023 1431hrs, Deputy Morgan received an alleged tampering with a vehicle complaint on Greenwood Brook Road in Industry.

08/30/2023 1543hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro served a no trespass notice to a person at a residence on Kimball Pond Road in New Sharon.

08/30/2023 1637hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

08/31/2023 0833hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a two-vehicle crash located on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon next to Sandy River Farm Supply. Levi Woodard (24) of Portland was driving a 2012 Jeep Patriot westbound and stopped at a construction site when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2011 Honda Pilot being operated by Jordin Hanson (37) of Norridgewock. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene. Dutch Gap Auto responded to the scene as well.

08/31/2023 0857hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a blue 2 door Honda with Canadian plates being driven in an erratic manner on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

08/31/2023 1428hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a complaint of a vehicle almost striking the complainant as they were walking on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

09/01/2023 0613hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a parking lot accident at the Dollar General Store in Kingfield. This was a non-reportable accident.

09/01/2023 0714hrs, Det. Richards conducted a follow up investigation of a theft from a residence on the Huff Road in Avon where it was reported that several snowmobiles and parts were stolen. Investigation revealed that the thefts involved local teenagers and the stolen items were recovered in Phillips. The items will be returned, and the case will be submitted to the Juvenile Case Worker in Franklin County.

09/01/2023 0904hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of a person in a mental health crisis at a residence on Purington Lane in Chesterville. The person was transported to FMH to be evaluated.

09/01/2023 1059hrs, Deputy Couture received a cell phone activation report of a crash which mapped out on Saddleback Lake in Dallas Plt. The source of the call was not located.

09/01/2023 1535hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated an attempted scam call complaint at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple.

09/01/2023 1727hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of suspicious activity on the River Road in Avon. According to the caller, unknown persons in a Hummer type vehicle pulled into the caller’s yard, took pictures then left.

09/01/2023 1924hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a motor vehicle complaint on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The offending vehicle was not located.

09/01/2023 2240hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a 911 call at a camp on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies also conducted 8 elder checks, 12 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.