Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: August 5 – 11

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of August 5 – 11, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

08/05/2023 0922hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on East Kennebago Trail in Eustis. This was just a hiker who dialed accidentally.

08/05/2023 1036hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Bean provided traffic control for the Eustis Parade.

08/05/2023 1217hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a violation of a protection order on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Dillian Burnham (31) of Chesterville was arrested for Violation of a Protective Order and transported to jail.

08/05/2023 1353hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a theft of tools complaint from a camper on West Freeman Road in Strong.

08/05/2023 1548hrs, Deputy Morgan stopped a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Joseph Mosher (20) of Chesterville was charged with Operating Without a license and Failure to register vehicle by current owner.

08/05/2023 1552hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a trespassing complaint on the Weld Road in Phillips.

08/05/2023 1806hrs, Franklin County Dispatch received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Route 4 Rangeley.

08/05/2023 1813hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a runaway juvenile from a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillps. This is an ongoing issue between the juvenile and parents, the juvenile returned home.

08/05/2023 1816hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle at the Dollar General in New Sharon.

08/05/2023 1901hrs, Franklin County Dispatch received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver traveling south on the Weld Road towards Wilton. Deputy Morgan and Wilton Police Officer Charles stopped the vehicle on Main Street. As a result of the stop Paul Suitter (35) of Portland was arrested for OUI and transported to jail.

08/05/2023 2033hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a vehicle tailgating another on Main Street in Rangeley.

08/05/2023 2203hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call on Thompson Bridge Road in Industry. The source of the call was not located.

08/06/2023 1349hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on Bailey Road in Industry.

08/06/2023 1418hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a complaint of multiple storage units being broken into at New Sharon Self Storage located off the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

08/06/2023 1615hrs, Deputy Elmes received a trespass complaint at a residence on Judkins Road in Rangeley.

08/06/2023 1732hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request to conduct a welfare check on an elderly man at Shadagee Senior Housing in Phillips.

08/06/2023 1805hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of suspicious activity on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

08/06/2023 1919hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a child custody dispute at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry.

08/06/2023 1948hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a camp on Kennebago River Road in Stetson Twp.

08/06/2023 2001hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Maple Street in Kingfield where the suspect had fled the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival. As result of the investigation a Warrant for Domestic Violence for the arrest of Benjamin Platner (53) of Kingfield was applied for.

08/06/20232 2330hrs, Deputy Elmes received a business alarm at Flagstaff General Store in Stratton. The build was found to be secure.

08/07/2023 0050hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon regarding a report of suspicious noises outside of the caller’s home.

08/07/2023 0619hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

08/07/2023 0659hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. Mark Gray (49) of NH was driving a 2019 Chevy Equinox eastbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

08/07/2023 0921hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Tufts Pond Road in Kingfield where an assault had previously taken place. As a result of the investigation Benjamin Platner (53) of Kingfield was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and was transported to jail.

08/07/2023 1520hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment by text complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in New Sharon.

08/07/2023 1544hrs, Det. Richards assisted a motorist who had locked themselves out of their car at the Rest Stop near Smalls Falls in Letter E twp.

08/07/2023 1606hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Boston Police in conducting a death notification at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield.

08/07/2023 1709hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

08/07/2023 1744hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an attempted fraud complaint at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

08/07/2023 1824hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Isabella Cain (18) of Phillips was driving a 2007 Ford Focus southbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

08/07/2023 1828hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Cassidy Lane in Avon. The cause of death was due to natural causes, Dand and Scott’s Funeral home responded to the scene.

08/07/2023 2116hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a vehicle being driven left of center on Route 4 in Phillips area. Elmes located and stopped the vehicle, he determined the drive was not impaired.

08/07/2023 2143hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a juvenile in mental health crises at a residence on the Cross Road in Avon. Sgt. Bean interviewed the juvenile and determined there were no suicidal ideation.

08/08/2023 0519hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. Investigation revealed that the victim died of natural causes.

08/08/2023 0746hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of suspicious activity on the Bailey Road in Industry. The caller saw a person walking around the property on camera.

08/08/2023 0931hrs, Det. Richards assisted the Computer Crimes Task Force with an investigation in Eustis.

08/08/2023 1001hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Bradley Jackson (28) of Wilton was driving a 2018 Ford F150 when he swerved to avoid an unidentified animal striking a utility pole. CMP was notified as well as Carthage Fire Dept.

08/08/2023 1206hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

08/08/2023 1325hrs, Det. Richards assisted the Computer Crimes Task Force and Farmington Police with an investigation in Farmington.

08/08/2023 1342hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Pleasant Street in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

08/08/2023 1927hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a complaint of vandalism to windows at an abandoned residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. Investigation revealed that the window was not vandalized, just missing.

08/08/2023 2100hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of the route 4 in Letter E Township by Smalls Falls is washing out due to the excessive rain. DOT was advised.

08/08/2023 2112hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro assisted Farmington PD with a traffic stop on the Whittier Road when it was discovered that a passenger Lindsey Pollis (38) of Farmington was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

08/08/2023 2129hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka assisted Farmington Police with a request for a K-9 on the Lucy Knowles Road in Farmington.

08/08/2023 2228hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a domestic disturbance at a camp located on the Clearwater Pond Road in Industry. No charges were filed against the participants, disorderly conduct warnings were issued to all.

08/09/2023 0640hrs, responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. Albert Hewins (38) of Leeds was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra southbound when he crossed the center line of the road causing his mirrors to strike the mirrors of a northbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 being driven by William Frederic (24) of Starks. No injuries were reported.

08/09/2023 0701hrs, Sgt. Bean while responding to another call, came upon an SUV that was stopped on the Pope Road in Chesterville. The vehicle had crossed the centerline and stopped in the opposite lane; the elderly driver attempted to get out of the vehicle and fell without putting the vehicle into park. Fortunately, the driver kept their foot on the brake until Sgt. Bean could place it in park and shut the vehicle off. NorthStar was called to the scene, however the driver refused help. A family member was located to come and pick up the driver.

08/09/2023 0836hrs, Sgt. Sholan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard. No charges were filed.

08/09/2023 1127hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Tripp Road in Chesterville.

08/09/2023 1302hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on the Flagg Road in New Sharon.

08/09/2023 1358hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a residential alarm on the Temple Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

08/09/2023 1602hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a dead deer on the Valley Road in Chesterville.

08/09/2023 1709hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

08/09/2023 1749hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a complaint of a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The vehicle was located at the Dollar Store in New Sharon, the driver was not impaired.

08/10/2023 0534hrs, Deputy Couture investigated what was reported to be a single vehicle accident off Route 27 in New Vineyard. Investigation revealed that it was not a reportable accident. Taryn Coffin (33) of Kingfield was driving a 2011 Jeep Liberty when it drove off the road.

08/10/2023 0832hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a disturbance call that occurred at 0223hrs in the morning at a residence on Main Street in Carthage.

08/10/2023 0827hrs, Lt. St. Laurent summonsed Kenneth Smith (29) of New Portland for Violation of a Protection Order.

08/10/2023 0848hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of a misplaced firearm from a residence on the River Road in Carthage.

08/10/2023 0857hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry.

08/10/2023 0900hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of a cell phone that was stollen from Annie’s Market in Kingfield. The theft happened two days ago, now the phone was pinging in the Bangor area.

08/10/2023 1123hrs, Deputy Couture was requested by the caller to conduct a car seat inspection at District Court in Farmington.

08/10/2023 1214hrs, Deputy Couture received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. The person was located and found to be okay.

08/10/2023 1557hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a report of a cut lock to a garage door at a residence on George Thomas Road in Chesterville.

08/10/2023 1630hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a misuse of credit card that was stolen from a motor vehicle in New Portland. Investigation revealed that a juvenile male had obtained the card and had made several charges on it. The juvenile was charged with Misue of Identification and theft by unauthorized use of Property.

08/10/2023 1908hrs, Sgt. Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on Fern Gully Ridge in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial by a child.

08/10/2023 1919hrs, Sgt. Sholan investigated a parking lot accident at Our Village Market in New Vineyard. No report was taken.

08/10/2023 1946hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a dead deer on the River Road in Avon.

08/10/2023 2021hrs, Sgt. Sholan assisted Somerset SO with an investigation in New Portland.

08/10/2023 2030hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of a lost credit card located at the White Elephant in Strong. The card was returned to its owner.

08/11/2023 0520hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a road rage incident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

08/11/2023 0620hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Maurice Plog (62) of Rangeley was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

08/11/2023 0703hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call from a residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. This appeared to be a line issue.

08/11/2023 0910hrs, Lt. St. Laurent received a complaint of an alleged auto theft from a residence on Intervale Road in Temple. The vehicle had already been recovered by Farmington Police.

08/11/2023 1227hrs, Det. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard.

08/11/2023 1258hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at the same residence on the Bemis Road in Rangeley Plt. that he has responded to earlier, the line issue persists.

08/11/2023 1318hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Gravel Lane in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

08/11/2023 1355hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a pickup being driven in an erratic manner on Main Street in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

08/11/2023 1442hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a report of a theft of a wheelbarrow from a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This turned out to be a civil issue.

08/11/2023 1530hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of a parking complaint on Main Street in Phillips. Issue was resolved by DiSilvestro.

08/11/2023 1536hrs, Sgt. Close received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. at the request of the complainant. The person was located and found to be okay.

08/11/2023 1632hrs, Det. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville.

08/11/2023 1720hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of an abandoned trailer on South Strong Road in Strong. The responsible party eventually moved it.

08/11/2023 1722hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a report of a suspicious person on Cedar Street in Kingfield.

08/11/20232 1815hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro conducted a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Eustis at the request of the complainant who received a disturbing text from the person to be checked. That person was located and found to be okay.

08/11/2023 2140hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial by children.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 4 building checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.