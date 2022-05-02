Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Bad food not a crime

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 23–29, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

04/23/2022 0900hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Lowell participated in a speaking engagement at Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

04/23/2022 1027hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

04/23/2022 1412hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Melissa Woodard (54) of Solon was driving a 2007 Subaru westbound when she slowed down in traffic at which time her Subaru was struck from behind by a 2011 Honda CRV being driven by Willie Murray (24) of Boston, Mass. No injuries were reported. New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene.

04/23/2022 1625hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a reported violation of a protection order at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

04/23/2022 1726hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Mile Square Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

04/23/2022 1745hrs, Deputy Morgan received a report of a possible intoxicated driver on Horseshoe Pond Road in Chesterville.

04/23/2022 1753hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

04/23/2022 1809hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on Swett Brook Lane in Weld. The patient refused treatment.

04/23/2022 1928hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on Mile Square Road in Avon. This was a bicycle accident involving injury.

04/23/2022 1959hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Sandborn Hill road in Chesterville. No charges were filed, a disorderly conduct warning was issued.

04/23/2022 2159hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a burglary at a residence on the Withey Road in New Vineyard. The investigation suggested that only property from a person who used to live there was taken. The case is still under investigation.

04/23/2022 1001hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. Upon arrival there was evidence that the person being checked on had not left the property. Deputy Elmes gained entry into the residence with the help of the Kingfield Fire Dept. to discover the person to be checked on had passed away. The cause was determined to be of natural causes, not suspicious.

04/23/2022 2326hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

04/24/2022 1131hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

04/24/2022 1533hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at the wind development facility in Chain of Ponds Twp. this was a false alarm.

04/24/2022 1725hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Auger Drive in Phillips.

04/24/2022 1754hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Keegan Donegan (17) of Yarmouth was driving a 2013 Honda when the collision occurred.

04/24/2022 2145hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on family member of the complainant at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. The person was located and found to be ok.

04/24/2022 2240hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a dead deer on Route 2 in Carthage.

04/25/2022 1257hrs, Deputy Elms received a request for a welfare check on a person near the bridge on Main Street in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the person.

04/25/2022 1419hrs, Deputy Couture arrested Katelynn Giasson (33) of Andover on a warrant after she turned herself in at the jail.

04/25/2022 1621hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Crosstown Road in Rangeley Plt.

04/25/2022 1648hrs, Deputy Morgan received a dog-at-large complaint on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon.

04/25/2022 1820hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Borough Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/25/2022 1826hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to an alarm at the Strong Area Health Center in Strong this was a false alarm.

04/25/2022 1931hrs, Detective Davol arrested John Mills (43) of New Vineyard on a. charge of gross sexual assault regarding an ongoing investigation and transported to jail without incident.

04/26/2022 0430hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint at the parking lot of the Dollar General Store in New Sharon.

04/26/2022 0556hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a harassment via Facebook complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

04/26/2022 0819hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on South Main Street in Strong.

04/26/2022 1533hrs, Deputy Cusson served a protective order on a person on a male in Eustis.

04/26/2022 1605hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Old Boston Drive in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

04/26/2022 1845hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call on the Ridge Road in Chesterville where it was reported that a child was out of control and being violent. It was worked out to have the child transported to FMH for evaluation.

04/26/2022 1852hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint from a person at a residence on the River Road in Avon. The person wanted a refund from a restaurant because they did not like the food they were served. He was advised this was a civil issue and not a crime.

04/26/2022 1930hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a domestic disturbance call on Route 43 in Wilton. One of the parties involved was transported to FMH for an evaluation. No charges were filed.

04/26/2022 1944hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Felicia Audet (29) of Vienna was driving a 2021 Toyota when the collision occurred.

04/27/2022 0916hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a camp break-in which was reported to have occurred sometime last year. It was reported that a couple gas lanterns and a rusted single shot shotgun were taken.

04/27/2022 1214hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Mt Abram High School to act as security regarding the potential for a disturbance that may occur. There were no issues.

04/27/2022 1619hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of a car passing a stopped school bus on the Salem Road in Salem.

04/27/2022 1629hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/27/2022 1903hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Mingo Loop Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

04/28/2022 0526hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Mark Kilpatrick (33) of Auburn was driving a 2018 Chevy pickup northbound when the collision occurred. DEW came to retrieve the deer.

04/28/2022 1247hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on Route 2 in Carthage. The driver Perez Braile Hernandez (25) was from the Dominican Republic and did not speak English. Border Patrol came to the scene and after their evaluation took the driver into custody and transported to Rangeley to be processed. The passenger in the vehicle did have a Massachusetts driver’s license and followed the agent.

04/28/2022 1719hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of a possible trespass at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong. This turned out to be a civil issue between family members.

04/28/2022 1811hrs, Sgt. Richards’s received a 911 call on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

04/22/2022 2023hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Wyatt Sieminski (17) of Madrid was driving a 2002 Honda Accord when the collision occurred. The vehicle was able to be driven away.

04/29/2022 2238hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Jazmine Fish (18) of Kingfield was driving a 2010 Hyundai southbound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported, New Sharon Fire Dept. responded to the scene. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

Deputies conducted 40 building checks. Deputies also conducted eight elder checks and responded to nine false 911 calls.