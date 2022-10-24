Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: car versus turkey

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of October 15 through October 21, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

10/15/2022 0337hrs, Deputy Morgan received an alarm at the IGA in Rangeley. This was a false alarm.

10/15/2022 0417hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to an ambulance vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Jared Stinson (49) of Wilton was driving a 2018 Ford E450 for Northstar Ambulance when the collision occurred.

10/15/2022 0558hrs, Chief Lowell received a complaint of suspicious vehicle on Grand View Avenue in Rangeley where it was reported that a car was there with hazard lights engaged. Lowell did not find anything suspicious.

10/15/2022 0744hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. This was a false alarm.

10/15/2022 0800hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell conducted a speaking engagement at the Wilton Fish and Game in Wilton.

10/15/2022 0838hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

10/15/2022 0957hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic detail near the bridge construction site in Chesterville.

10/15/2022 1111hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a wounded deer on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

10/15/2022 1134hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Kim Newell-Wyman (54) of Strong was driving a 2019 Dodge when the collision occurred.

10/15/2022 1148hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of debris on the West Side Road in Weld.

10/15/2022 1246hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Evergreen Lane in Industry. This was an accidental dial.

10/15/2022 1511hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a motorcycle vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. James Quinnam (77) of Wiscasset was driving a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

10/15/2022 1915hrs, Sgt Bean conducted a traffic stop regarding a possible violation of a protection order on Cross street in Chesterville. The suspect exited the vehicle then fled on foot, as a result of the investigation a warrant for the arrest of Michael Gatcomb (38) of Lewiston was issued for VCR and Refusing to submit to arrest.

10/15/2022 1921hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. this was an accidental dial.

10/15/2022 2124hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a vandalism complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

10/15/2022 2339hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. The person was located and transported by Northstar to FMH.

10/16/2022 0118hrs, Deputy Frost received a residential alarm on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt., this was a false alarm. Deputy Gray received a second false alarm at the same location at 0715hrs. Seacoast Security was notified.

10/16/2022 0830hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a parking lot accident at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. Scott Greenleaf (52) of New Sharon was backing a 2009 GMC Canyon backing out from a parking spot when he backed into a 2011 Kia driven by Brian Donaghy (42) of New Sharon who was just driving away from the fuel pumps. No injuries were reported.

10/16/2022 1037hrs, Deputy Gray received a 9111 call on East Madrid Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

10/16/2022 1127hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of stolen fly rods from a pickup on Chestnut Lane in Rangeley.

10/16/2022 1312hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Bean arrested James Lane (38) of New Vineyard at Lane’s residence on a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Somerset County. He was transported without incident.

10/16/2022 1421hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a vehicle swerving in the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. The vehicle and driver were located, it was determined the driver was not intoxicated.

10/16/2022 1626hrs, Deputy Elmes received an alarm on True Hill Road in Strong. This was a false alarm.

10/16/2022 1654hrs, Deputy Elmes received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. The person was located and found to be okay.

10/16/2022 1700hrs, Sheriff Nichols received a trespassing complaint at a residence on Roxy Rand Road in New Sharon.

10/16/2022 1717hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

10/16/2022 1728hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a body located on an ATV trail off Winter Hill Street in Kingfield. Further investigation revealed that the person was not dead but extremely intoxicated.

10/16/2022 1926hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Red Rooster Road in Avon. This turned out to be faulty information and not a disturbance but kids yelling for their dogs to come inside.

10/17/2022 0932hrs, Sgt. Richards provided security during a Probate hearing at court in Farmington.

10/17/2022 1033hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

10/17/2022 1305hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Beans Corner in Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a construction worker and was an accidental dial.

10/17/2022 1314hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of suspicious powder located off the Industry Road in Industry.

10/17/2022 1405hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid. Investigated revealed that the victim died of natural causes.

10/17/2022 1945hrs, Det. Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

10/18/2022 0706hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of theft of a 5hp Mercury outboard from a boat at a residence on Old Dead River Road in Eustis. Further investigation revealed that the motor was not stolen but being repaired by a mechanic that had picked it up.

10/18/2022 0830hrs, Det. Davol assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on route 27 in New Vineyard.

10/18/2022 1003hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a late report of an assault that occurred at Valley Brook Variety in Avon.

10/18/2022 1412hrs, Det. Davol received a DHHS referral regarding a sexual abuse complaint from a juvenile.

10/18/2022 1811hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Eva Howe (46) of Dixfield was driving a 2017 Renegade when the collision occurred.

10/18/2022 0856hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a vandalism complaint which occurred on the Rand Road in Industry. The complainant stated that the windshield of their car was struck by a pellet or BB gun projectile.

10/18/2022 1031hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. Sarah Fenerty (21) of Hampton NH was driving a 2019 Mazda southbound when she stopped suddenly to look at foliage taking a left into a 2001 Chevy Express driven by Timothy Norton (61) of Salem Twp. Norton tried to avoid the vehicle in front of him by swerving to the left to pass when the Mazda turned left into his Chevy Express. No injuries were reported.

10/18/2022 1554hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a minor two vehicle accident on Maine Street in Rangeley. Karin McNeil (68) of Georgia was driving a 2019 Hyundai and Makayla Cookson (18) of St. Albans was driving a 2010 Toyota when the collision occurred.

10/18/2022 1806hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Candace Dunham (56) of Phillips was driving a 2018 Dodge pickup when the collision occurred.

10/18/2022 1857hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to Zions Hill Road in Chesterville regarding a report of two young men in a pickup speeding and doing “donuts” in the road. As a result of the investigation the vehicle was located, and occupants identified. Tyler Meisner (18) of Chesterville was summonsed for Operating a Vehicle without an Inspection certificate and Jacob Morse (19) of Chesterville was charged with Possession of Alcohol by a Minor.

10/19/2022 0240hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. The victim had been on hospice care, no suspicious circumstances. Wiles funeral home responded to the scene.

10/19/2022 0629hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Strong. Abbie Shamp (38) of Strong was driving a 2019 Dodge Pickup when it struck the deer which was not injured and ran off, the pickup was not damaged. No report taken.

10/19/2022 1020hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on Park Street in Phillips. As a result of the stop the driver Russell Bachelder (56) of Phillips was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

10/19/2022 1246hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of where it was reported that someone had left two ceramic urns behind a sign at the height of the land in Letter D Twp.

10/19/2022 1344hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted Farmington Police Sgt. Clement with a missing person’s report in Farmington.

10/19/2022 1429hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. Investigation revealed that there was no protection order in place.

10/19/2022 1638hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at the White Elephant in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

10/19/2022 1655hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close participated in a community policing event on Main Street in Rangeley.

10/19/2022 1837hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Celeste Reid (20) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester when the collision occurred.

10/19/2022 1901hrs, Deputy Sholan assisted Somerset SO with an investigation in New Sharon.

10/19/2022 2212hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a suicidal person in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

10/19/2022 2230hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a tractor trailer driver whose rig was stuck in the mud next to Smalls Falls in Letter E twp.

10/20/2022 0647hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Benjamin Foster (25) of Starks was driving a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 when the collision occurred.

10/20/2022 0917hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of Arnold Trail and the Rangeley Road. Simon Rucker (44) of Portland was driving a 2015 Nissan Frontier and had stopped on Arnold Trail waiting to take a left turn onto the Rangeley Road when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2010 Volvo DOT truck driven by Dennis Oliver (42) of Chesterville. No injuries were reported.

10/20/2022 0948hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint at a residence on Ture Hill Road in Strong where the complainant thought someone had injected superglue into their toothpaste.

10/21/2022 0730hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a car vs. turkey accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Mackenzie Dudley (40) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2022 Nissan when the collision occurred causing reportable damage.

10/21/2022 0738hrs, Deputy Morgan arrested Joshua Hayes (35) on a Warrant at the Hayes residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon and transported him to jail.

10/21/2022 0800hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to the parking lot of the Dollar General store in New Sharon regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked there all night. Morgan identified the occupants who told him they had been they all night in the car. One of the occupants was homeless and picked up by the driver.

10/21/2022 0823hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Fish Hatchery Road in Salem Twp. The people to be checked on were located and found to be okay. DHHS is involved in the case from a previous complaint.

10/21/2022 0925hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil dispute between neighbors on West Mills Road in Industry.

10/21/2022 1034hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated what turned out to be a property line dispute on the Adams Road in Avon.

10/21/2022 1248hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of horses in the road on the Farmington Road in Strong.

10/21/2022 1827hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in Eustis. Tamara Lindsey (61) of Winthrop was driving a 2005 Buick when the collision occurred.

10/21/2022 1938hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a traffic stop on Lucy Knowles Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Marvel Ayotte (19) of Peru was arrested on a Warrant and transported to jail.

10/21/2022 2006hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue regarding neighbors on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage.

10/21/2022 2258hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Daryl Wilson (72) of Strong was driving a 2003 Chevy impala when he missed his turn, stopped and as he backed up, backed into a ditch. No damage was done, no injuries.

10/21/2022 2303hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a pickup parked in a field off South Strong Road in Strong. This turned out to be a vehicle with a flat tire and a note from the owner on it explaining the situation.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 1 building checks and responded to 6 false 911 calls.