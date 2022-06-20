Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Car vs. deer accidents

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 11-17, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

06/11/2022 1036hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence off the Cross Road in Avon. No charges were filed, verbal only.

06/11/2022 1518hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a harassment/trespassing complaint at a residence on Dad’s Way in Sandy River Plt.

06/11/2022 1827hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close assisted Chief Charles of Farmington PD with a terrorizing complaint at a residence on the Knowlton Corner Road in Farmington.

06/11/2022 2030hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Albert Moreau (64) of Rangeley Plt. was driving a Honda Civic when the collision occurred. The driver was evaluated by Northstar ambulance personnel; Rangeley Fire dept. assisted at the scene.

06/11/2022 2236hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Cross Road in Avon. Colby Ranger (19) of Farmington was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

06/12/2022 0823hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Ross Ave. in Phillips. It was determined no crime was committed.

06/12/2022 1108hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

06/12/2022 1505hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Nancy Lee Spencer (74) of Rangeley was driving a 2021 Honda CR-V when it ran off the road. The driver sustained minor injuries. Phillips Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene.

06/12/2022 1611hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of an alleged assault at an accident scene on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

06/12/2022 1605hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on the Archer Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

06/12/2022 1906hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a theft complaint at a residence on the Rangeley road in Avon. This occurred between a man and woman who were no longer dating. This turned out to be a civil issue.

06/12/2022 1946hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the S-turns in Sandy River Plt. near the AT trail. Richard Mitchell (60) of Phillips was driving a 2008 Ford pickup when it ran off the road and into the ditch. No injuries were reported. Rangeley Fire dept. assisted at the scene.

06/12/2022 1946hrs, Sgt. Bean received a road rage complaint on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Sgt. Bean was unable to locate the parties involved.

06/12/2022 2210hrs, Deputy Couture received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville. The person to be checked on was not found.

06/12/2022 2315hrs, Deputy Elmes received a loud music complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

06/12/2022 2238hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville between 8 – 10 individuals. Alcohol was involved as well as uncooperative participants. No charges were filed.

06/13/2022 0034hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop, Bailey Crosby (22) of Jay, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and criminal speed and transported to jail.

06/13/2022 0913hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at the elementary school in Phillips that was caught on camera. It was reported a silver/gray Subaru Outback drove around the school at 1:30 a.m.

06/13/2022 1131hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an alleged theft of drugs complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

06/13/2022 1515hrs, Sgt. Close assisted Somerset SO with an investigation in New Sharon.

06/13/2022 1634hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an ATV traveling on the Fredericks Road in Strong.

06/13/2022 1742hrs, Deputy Couture assisted Wilton police with a complaint on Main Street in Wilton. While there he arrested Christopher Veilleux (34) of Farmington on a warrant and transported him to jail.

06/13/2022 1759hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Jenkins Road in Temple at the request of the complainant. The person was located and found to be ok.

06/13/2022 2310rs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed.

06/13/2022 1808hrs, Deputy Elmes, Sgt. Close and Det. Charles responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Eustis where the victim had passed away. Due to the nature of the incident, the State Police Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate.

06/14/2022 0952hrs, Deputy Morgan summonsed Jonathan Beaulieu (50) of Augusta who is staying in a camper in Starks, on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, three counts of negotiating a worthless instrument and violating conditions of release. All charges stemming from an investigation regarding a gas drive-off from the Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon.

06/14/2022 1201hrs, Det. Davol investigated a possible violation of a protection from abuse order. Concerned citizens at a residence in New Sharon called the Sheriff’s Office to report a suspicious couple who were looking for firearms to purchase. Information obtained from the complainants indicated that an active PFA existed between the man and woman.

06/15/2022 0110hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Daniel Flores (39) of Salem Twp. was driving a 2001 Isuzu when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

06/15/2022 1132hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call which appeared to come from someone on an ATV on Dallas Plt. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

06/16/2022 1246hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a parking lot accident between two vehicles in Kingfield. Leah Ross (45) of Carrabassett Valley was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey and attempting to pull into the parking lot of Anni’s Market from Main Street when the front of her vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Volvo that was being backed out of a parking spot being driven by Nancy Johnson (82) of Industry. No injuries were reported, both drivers were districted by an unattended child walking in the parking lot as both were maneuvering their vehicles.

06/16/2022 1404hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a two-car accident on Main Street in Kingfield.

06/15/2022 1731hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm at the Chesterville Town Office, building was secure as it was an accidental alarm.

06/15/2022 1812hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call from a tower in Phillips, the source of the call was not located. Accidental dial.

06/15/2022 2052hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Route 27 in New Portland. No charges were filed. Issues with a juvenile there.

06/15/2022 2210hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a tractor trailer rollover accident on Route 27 in Kingfield.

06/16/2022 0301hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of dogs at large on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp. The dogs were captured and brought to the animal shelter.

06/16/2022 0811hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of vandalism to Daggett’s Garage in Wilton where it was reported that person(s) unknown had broken windows at the business.

06/16/2022 0825hrs, Det. Charles assisted MDEA with an investigation and interviews in Northern Franklin County.

06/16/2022 0840hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of possible child abuse at a residence on Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. DHHS was notified as well.

06/16/2022 0840hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Cusson responded to a residence in New Sharon regarding a possible suicidal female. Investigation revealed that the subject was not suicidal. Later on that day the person agreed to go to be evaluated.

06/16/2022 1010hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the George Thomas Road in New Sharon at the caller’s request. The person was located and found to be ok and had just shut their phone off.

06/16/2022 1637hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a suicidal female complaint at a residence in Phillips. The person there agreed to be evaluated at FMH.

06/16/2022 1659hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Cusson investigated a disturbance call on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. As a result of the investigation, James Boutilier (62) of Sandy River Plt. was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

06/16/2022 2013hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an intoxicated female staggering while walking down the middle of the Norton Road in Chesterville.

06/16/2022 2039hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of theft from a contractor’s job site on Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard were various tools were taken.

06/16/2022 2144hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Cushman School Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

06/17/2022 0447hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a van which appeared to be “camped out” in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong. The person was identified and moved on.

06/17/2022 1012hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

06/17/2022 1127hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of online fraud at a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

06/17/2022 1213hrs, Deputy Morgan participated in a community policing event on the Byron Road in Weld.

06/17/2022 1236hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of trespassing at a residence on Russell Drive in Carthage.

06/17/2022 1304hrs, Sgt. Richards worked on finding housing for a domestic violence victim from Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

06/17/2022 1400hrs, Deputy Lowell assisted a driver with a disabled motor vehicle on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

06/17/2022 1424hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist with disabled vehicle in Phillips.

06/17/2022 1436hrs, Det. Davol investigated what turned out to be a civil issue on Francis Place in Carthage.

06/17/2022 1437hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check on juveniles at a residence on Sawyer Street in Phillips, at the request of the caller who was a family member. The kids were found and ok.

06/17/2022 1527hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Post Office Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

06/17/2022 2008hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist with a disabled motor vehicle on the Borough Road in Chesterville.

06/17/2022 2159hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain assisted Farmington and UMF’s Public Safety Dept. in seeking a person who had run from them. Bain reportedly found the man hiding in some bushes. He was identified as Richard S. Down, 20, of Wayne, and was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, obstructing government administration and violating a condition of release.

Deputies conducted building four checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to seven false 911 calls.