Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Car vs. deer accidents continue

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for April 30-May 6, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

04/30/2022 1101hrs, Deputy Frost received a loud music complaint on Earth Way in Carthage.

04/30/2022 1207hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of a couple juveniles picking on another juvenile on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. All involved parents were contacted and no further action required.

04/30/2022 1220hrs, Deputy Gray participated in the drug take back program.

04/30/2022 1314hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency in the parking lot of the White Elephant in Strong. A male was sitting in his vehicle and having an adverse effect due to illegal narcotics. After being checked out by Northstar the male was transported by Frost to FMH for evaluation.

05/01/2022 0133hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a stolen pickup at a residence on Dodge Road in Phillips. A red 2012 GMC Sierra was taken by an unknown person early in the morning.

05/01/2022 0538hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of an attempted break-in at a residence on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard. Investigation did not provide any evidence of this.

05/01/2022 0822hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of assault at the Rocky Mountain Terrain Park in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Ursula Soobitsky (39) of New Gloucester, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and assault.

05/01/2022 1130hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on a child at a residence on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville after a business in Farmington received a call from the child. The child was found to be ok and had been playing with the phone.

05/01/2022 1227hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. This was an accidental dial.

05/01/2022 1333hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single motorcycle accident on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Larry Reed (64) of Chesterville was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson southbound when he lost control and drifted off the road. The driver sustained minor injuries.

05/01/2022 1636hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint about speeding vehicles on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/01/2022 1833hrs, Deputy Couture investigated complaint of a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred in Avon.

05/02/2022 0041hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence on the Temple road in Weld. This turned out to be an attended death as a result of natural causes.

05/02/2022 0732hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. David Boles (65) of Berwick was driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

05/02/2022 0812hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a commercial alarm at the Strong Area Health Center. This was an accidental alarm.

05/02/2022 1150hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an incident were the caller reported that she was trying to remove a vehicle from an ex-landlord’s property and was having a dispute with the landlord.

05/02/2022 1218hrs, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Travis O’Neill (33) of Farmington on a charge of unlawful sexual contact (Class B felony) as a result of an investigation that was started at the end of March when a juvenile under the age of 17 made a disclosure.

05/02/2022 1400hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle at Sanders Garage on Main Street in Strong. As it turned out the ’93 Cadillac Allantra was stolen out of Oxford County.

05/02/2022 1513hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a suspected drug overdose at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. Upon arrival the person involved was found to be ok and refused medical treatment.

05/02/2022 1754hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Mt. Abram High School.

05/02/2022 2106hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a report of a person in mental health crises at a residence on Jackson Hole Drive in Carthage. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

05/03/2022 0854hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage.

05/03/2022 0916hrs, Deputy Morgan received a motor vehicle complaint on the Industry Road in Industry where it was reported that the complainant was almost forced off the road by a person driving a blue Ford Focus.

05/03/2022 0925hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the Glidden Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

05/03/2022 1354hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Goodwin Road in Carthage.

05/03/2022 1433hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of an assault on a juvenile by another juvenile at Mt. Abram High School in Salem. One of the juveniles involved was charged with assault.

05/03/2022 2013hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Close responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Allen Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be a person in mental health crises. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

05/03/2022 2124hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Zion’s Hill Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be a civil issue, no charges were filed.

05/03/2022 2252hrs, Deputy Couture received a loud music complaint on the Taylor Road in New Sharon.

05/04/2022 0533hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Mt. Blue Pond Road in Avon. Terri White (54) of Avon was driving a 2005 Chevy Equinox northbound when the collision occurred. DEW came to retrieve the deer.

05/04/2022 0539hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. Joshua Bachelder (46) of Phillips was driving a 2019 Chevy pickup northbound when the collision occurred. Phillips Fire dept. personnel assisted at the scene.

05/04/2022 0829hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of a tree that appears to have been intentionally cut to fall onto the Cumming Hill Road in Temple.

05/04/2022 0925hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. No charges were filed.

05/04/2022 1206hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of online fraud at a residence on Baker Hill Road in Salem.

05/04/2022 1236hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a fraud complaint at Valley Brook Variety where someone tried to pass a fake $20 bill.

05/04/2022 1605hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a juvenile in mental health crises and threatening harm at a residence on Bridge Street in Phillips. The juvenile was transported by Det. Davol to FMH for an evaluation.

05/04/2022 1649hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of assault at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. No charges were filed after it was alleged that a female threw a lighter at the complainant who was following her outside.

05/04/2022 1811hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 disturbance call at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage. This turned out to be a civil issue regarding personal property.

05/04/2022 1913hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a dead deer on the side of the road on Route 43 in Industry. DEW was contacted to pick up.

05/04/2022 1957hrs, Deputy Couture received a child custody complaint at a residence on the West Mills Road in Industry.

05/05/2022 0824hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated an assault complaint at a residence on Francis Plaza in Carthage. No charges were filed.

05/05/2022 1042hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of vandalism to a mailbox on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The complainant’s mailbox had sand placed inside his mailbox.

05/05/2022 1242hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a vehicle fire on top of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. Mikki Rice (34) of Freeman Twp., was driving northbound in a 2008 Subaru when the vehicle caught fire. New Sharon Fire dept. responded to the scene and put the fire out. The car was a complete loss.

05/05/2022 1301hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a person on Tom Cross Road in Kingfield at the request of a caller. The person was located and found to be ok.

05/05/2022 1416hrs, Sgt. Richards received a missing teenager complaint at a residence on the Smith Road in New Sharon. The teen had left home and had not gone to school and was located at a residence in Wilton.

05/05/2022 1417hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report from a concerned citizen about exhaust parts found on Sand Hill Loop Road in Strong.

05/05/2022 1703hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

05/05/2022 1918hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a complaint of a domestic disturbance between a parent and adult child at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem. No charges were filed.

05/05/2022 1934hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a dead deer on the side of the road on the Industry road in Industry.

05/05/2022 1938hrs, Deputy Couture assisted the local ACO in Avon regarding assistance in securing a dog for medical treatment at a residence on Whistle Post Way.

05/06/2022 1001hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist who drove off the road and got stuck on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. Khloe Dean (17) of Chesterville was driving a 2014 Ford Escape with when the event happened.

05/06/2022 1034hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of catalytic converters at Tuttle’s Auto Sales in New Sharon. It was reported that two vehicles had their converters removed in the past week.

05/06/2022 1051hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a lot on Number 6 Road in Phillips. This is an ongoing issue regarding a dispute over a gate.

05/06/2022 1058hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of a burglary at a camp on Richmond Lane in Phillips.

05/06/2022 1225hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residential alarm at a residence on the Soper Road in Chesterville. There were no issues at the residence.

05/06/2022 1342hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Salem Road in Phillips. As a result of the stop, Scott Fast (60) of Phillips was arrested on a warrant. He was also charged with operating with a suspended license and failure to register vehicle.

05/06/2022 1434hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2022 1618hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on South Shore Drive in Sandy River Plt. No charges were filed, this turned out to be a dispute on property with a couple recently estranged.

05/06/2022 1900hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint regarding a possible scam at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

05/06/2022 2039hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. James Engel (58) of Phillips was driving a 1967 Ford when the collision occurred.

05/06/2022 2130hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

05/06/2022 2350hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of harassment at a residence on the Paul Road in Chesterville. This turned out to be issues between juveniles at school.

Deputies conducted 10 building checks. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to four false 911 calls.