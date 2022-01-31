Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Car vs. deer accidents

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Jan. 22–28, 2022:

(All persons charged are considered innocent until proven guilty.)

01/22/2022 0708hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to the jail to help with an unruly inmate.

01/22/2022 0950hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a landlord tenant dispute at a residence on Main Street in Eustis.

01/22/2022 1006hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a welfare check of a person on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon at the request of the manager at the Dollar store in New Sharon. The person was located and found to be ok.

01/22/2022 1029hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. As a result of the investigation a person there in mental health crises was transported to FMH for evaluation.

01/22/2022 1148hrs, Deputy Cusson received a harassment complaint from a person from Vienna who received the complaint while in Wilton.

01/22/2022 1228hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a camp on Leon’s Road in Eustis. The source of the call was not located.

01/22/2022 1231hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a landlord/tenant complaint on South Main Street in Strong.

01/22/2022 1315hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a business alarm at the CMP garage on Main Street in Eustis. All was secure.

01/22/2022 1401hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a camp off the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/22/2022 1642hs, Deputy Couture responded to a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on the Industry Road in Industry.

01/22/2022 1645hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of a parking lot accident on Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. where one vehicle backed into another parked vehicle.

01/22/2022 1838hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

01/22/2022 1850hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of an abandoned snowmobile trailer on the Rumford Road in Rangeley.

01/22/2022 1850hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Ansley McClachrie (30) of Bar Harbor was driving a 2009 Subaru Forester southbound when the collision occurred.

01/22/2022 2204hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Rangeley Officer Austin with a fight in progress involving multiple people at Sarge’s Pub in Rangeley.

01/22/2022 2227hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Leigha Boyd (26) of Wilton was driving a 2012 Jeep when the collision occurred.

01/23/2022 0933hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a landlord/tenant dispute at a residence on South Main Street in Strong. After completing the first call, a second complaint came in from the same participants.

01/23/2022 0950hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at Saddleback Mountain Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

01/23/2022 1015hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a disturbance in a van on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. This was a dispute between a mother and daughter over seatbelts.

01/23/2022 1500hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a report of found luggage that had apparently fallen off a vehicle on Route 4 south of Rangeley. The items were recovered.

01/23/2022 1522hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Thomas Lillis (59) of Rangeley was driving a 2019 GMC Canyon when the collision occurred.

01/23/2022 1706hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a stranded motorist at a driveway in Eustis.

01/23/2022 2043hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Bambi Breingan-York (34) of New Vineyard was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief and transported to jail.

01/24/2022 0619hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Alan Stewart (56) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2016 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred.

01/24/2022 0724hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on West Freeman Toad in Freeman Twp. This was an accidental dial.

01/24/2022 0831hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle off the road on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. This turned out to have been dispute between a former husband and wife now divorced. The husband was upset, drove off quickly lost control and ran into the ditch.

01/24/2022 0905hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. Joshua Goulette (35) of New Sharon was driving a 1997 GMC pickup when, slowed down in traffic, his vehicle was struck in the rear by a 1997 Lincoln 4-door driven by Christie Shire (45) of Farmington No injuries were reported. Farmington Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene.

01/24/2022 0916hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at the Post Office in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/24/2022 1021hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the West Mills Road in Industry at the request of the person’s employer. The person was located and found to be ok.

01/24/2022 1258hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted Deputy Frost with a traffic stop on Norton Hill Road in Strong.

01/24/2022 1334hrs, Deputy Frost stood by a residence while a woman removed personal property from a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard.

01/24/2022 1548hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on York Hill Road in New Sharon. This is an ongoing issue on York Hill Road with false 911 calls.

01/24/2022 1600hrs, Deputy Gray received a theft complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Investigation revealed he was reporting missing firearms that were missing from towns outside of Franklin County.

01/24/2022 1613hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on the Arnold Trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

01/24/2022 1629hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of criminal mischief at the jail in Farmington. Eric Boncore (46) of Weld was charged with criminal mischief for damaging the inside of his cell.

01/24/2022 1904hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a motorist who was stranded on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard.

01/25/2022 0414hrs, Deputy Gray received a report of a car vs. dog accident on Route 4 in Avon. Richard Ellrich (53) of Madrid was driving a 2019 Dodge when the collision occurred. The dog died at the scene, the ACO was notified to locate the owner.

01/25/2022 0900hrs, Lt. St. Laurent, Detective Charles, Sgt. Close and Deputy Couture responded to a report of a structure fire and suspected arson case on Center Hill Road in Weld.

01/25/2022 1000hrs Detective Charles arrested Eric Boncore (46) of Weld on a charge of violation of conditions of release and transported him to jail. Once at jail Boncore, was also charged with trafficking in prison contraband.

01/25/2022 1155hrs, Deputy Gray assisted Farmington police with an investigation that extended to Industry.

01/25/2022 1200hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an ongoing landlord tenant dispute on South Main Street in Strong.

01/25/2022 1541hrs, Deputy Frost was asked to conduct a welfare check on the caller’s mother at a residence on Sandborn Hill Road in Chesterville. As a result of the check Norman Lewis (37) of Chesterville was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice and transported to jail. The person to be checked on was located and ok.

01/25/2022 1721hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Craig Pinkham (52) of Kingfield was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

01/25/2022 1756hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a car off the road on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Shayne Oliver (21) of Anson was driving a 2000 Ford explorer when it ran off the road.

01/25/2022 2216hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. Anna Hyde (17) of Temple was driving a 2018 Ford escape when it lost control and slid off the road. Collins Wrecker removed the vehicle.

01/26/2022 1043hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Levi Libby (22) of New Vineyard was summonsed on a charge of violating condition of release.

01/26/2022 1235hrs, Deputy Couture investigated and alleged theft at a residence on the River Road in Carthage. The complainant stated he lent another friend a handgun, then the friend sold the weapon. Investigation revealed this actually occurred in the town of Mexico.

01/26/2022 1240hrs, Deputy Frost served a PFA on a male at a residence on Lake Street in New Vineyard.

01/26/2022 1459hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a dispute regarding property between a boyfriend and girlfriend who were separating at a residence on Withey road in New Vineyard.

01/26/2022 1530hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. Richard Toothaker (79) of Weld was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram when it lost control and went off the road. Bryans Auto removed the vehicle.

01/26/2022 1536hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a landlord/tenant dispute over property left behind at an apartment on the Dodge Road in Phillips.

01/26/2022 1751hrs, Deputy Frost and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Intervale Road in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

01/27/2022 0718hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a minor accident which occurred on Route 27 in New Vineyard. No report was taken.

01/27/2022 1232hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

01/27/2022 1423hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

01/27/2022 1539hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of loggers cutting wood on the complainant’s property on the Lexington Road in Kingfield and had not paid the complainant for the wood. This was a civil issue.

01/27/2022 1626hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of a possible violation of conditions of release at a residence on the Lake Road in New Vineyard. As a result of the investigation Bambi Breingan-York (34) of New Vineyard was summonsed on a charge of violating a condition of release.

01/27/2022 1705hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a truck driving erratically on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Sgt. Bean did not observe and erratic driving.

01/27/2022 1748hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon.

01/27/2022 1758hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Road in Madrid Twp. Zachary Parker (21) of Wilton was driving a 2018 Ford F450 truck when the collision occurred.

01/27/2022 1947hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call originating from Annie’s Market in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial from a car in the parking lot.

01/27/2022 2149hrs, Deputy Gray received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. The person was located and found to be ok.

01/28/2022 0905hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an ongoing landlord/tenant harassment complaint at a residence on South Main Street in Strong.

01/28/2022 0911hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment via Facebook complaint at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp.

01/28/2022 0958hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Farmington Fall Road in New Sharon.

01/28/2022 1000hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Flag Star Drive in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

01/28/2022 1043hrs, Deputy Couture responded to an alarm at the town office/fire dept. in New Sharon. This was set off by the fire fighters.

01/28/2022 1109hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a residence in New Vineyard where it was reported that a person there was in mental health crises. Richards stood by until Northstar transported the individual to FMH.

01/28/2022 1558hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a 4-vehicle accident on Lake Street in New Vineyard. Brayden Tyler (21) of Farmington was driving a 1991 Chevy Pickup eastbound when it lost control, slid sideways into a legally parked 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by Ronald Bonsaint (38) of Lisbon Falls, which in turn slid into a legally parked 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Adam Phillips (27) of Strong which was forced into a legally parked 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Malcolm Phillips (58) of Chesterville. The Tyler vehicle came to rest on its side. Fire Dept. personnel assisted at the scene. A Northstar ambulance crew also assisted at the scene.

01/28/2022 1828hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft complaint at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

01/28/2022 1905hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check at a residence on Carrabassett Driver in Coplin Plt. at the request of a friend of the family. The family was checked on and found to be ok.

01/28/2022 1933hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a single vehicle accident in the S turns area of Sandy River Plt. Jarid Leonard (25) of Hampden was driving a 2016 Ford pickup when it lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 368 building checks; one building was found to be not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.