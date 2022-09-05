Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Catalytic converter theft

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

08/27/2022 0551hrs, Deputy Gray received a residential alarm on Cummings Hill Road in Temple. This turned out to be a false alarm.

08/27/2022 0857hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a trespassing complaint on the Adams Road in Avon. This is an ongoing civil issue.

08/27/2022 0946hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Crystal Pineau (69) of Jay was driving a 2016 Honda CR-V westbound when the collision occurred.

08/27/2022 1005hrs, Sgt. Richards was flagged down by a person walking on the Dixfield Road in Weld. The person wanted to complain about speeders on the road.

08/27/2022 1103hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

08/27/2022 1108hrs, Sgt. Close conducted a traffic detail at the intersection of the Weld Road and Rangeley Road in Phillips.

08/27/2022 1640hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of a lost phone at Mt. Blue State Park. Using the find my phone app, the complainant was able to track it to a residence on the Judkins Road in Avon.

08/27/2022 1647hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on the Libby Road in Carthage. No charges were filed.

08/27/2022 1757hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a trespass complaint at a residence on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. The parties involved were caught on camera being at the camp. They were gone by the time Deputy Sholan received the complaint.

08/27/2022 2201hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a request for a K-9 by Wilton police where the Wilton officer had stopped a vehicle but the driver fled the scene. K-9 Bain was able to find the missing driver.

08/27/2022 2329hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Road in Strong. As a result of the stop Samantha Whiting (32) of Jay was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail.

08/28/2022 1052hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on Greenvale Cove in Sandy River Plt.

08/28/2022 1218hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a vandalism complaint on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. It appeared that the side window of the complainant’s car had either been shot out with an air gun or a rock had broken it. No evidence inside the vehicle to confirm either.

08/28/2022 1316hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Old Skiway Road in Rangeley. The source of the call was not located.

08/28/2022 1357hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver on Morrison Hill Road in Farmington. He was unable to make contact.

08/28/2022 1438hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/28/2022 1604hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a theft of catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on West Mills Road in Industry.

08/28/2022 1642hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint regarding marital property between caller and ex-husband on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

08/28/2022 2039hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Birds Eye Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/29/2022 0625hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. Donna Olsen (74) of Oquossoc was traveling on Route 4 when her windshield fogged up to the point she could not see. As she attempted to pull over to clear it, she struck the guardrail. No injuries were reported, minor damage to the vehicle.

08/29/2022 0722hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a sex crime from a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

08/29/2022 0905hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on School Street in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

08/29/2022 1142hrs, Sgt. Richards received a request to conduct a welfare check on an individual on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. The person was not located.

08/29/2022 1213hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a trespass complaint at a company on Norton Hill Road in Strong where an employee was fired and they wanted the person served. Skowhegan police located the person and served the notice.

08/29/2022 1226hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on the Winston Road in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

08/29/2022 1335hrs, Deputy Gray received a disturbance call at Smalls Falls in Twp. E. It was reported that the driver was having difficulty with an upset juvenile who refused to get into the family vehicle. Gray was able to speak with the child and he agreed to leave with the family. DHHS was notified regarding the child who is a ward of the state.

08/29/2022 1345hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

08/29/2022 1716hrs, Sgt. Richards stopped a white van for a traffic violation on Depot Street in Kingfield. The driver presented two different types of identification one from New York and one from Massachusetts, both with different names. The other four individuals inside the van were undocumented as well and had been contracted with a local builder. Border Patrol arrived on the scene and took custody of the individuals.

08/29/2022 1852hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Kristi Viles (44) of New Sharon was driving a 2017 Kia when the collision occurred.

08/29/2022 2123hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. Randall McNear (61) of Wayne was driving a 2006 Chevy pickup when the collision occurred. Farmington Towing responded to the scene to retrieve the truck.

08/30/2022 0856hrs, Deputy Cusson received a late report of a parking lot accident at South Branch Condos at Saddleback.

08/30/2022 1104hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on the Norton Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Hillary Hemminger (32) of Livermore Falls was charged with operating with a suspended license.

08/30/2022 1355hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a report of theft of prescription drugs from a residence on Sandy River Trailer Park Road in Avon.

08/30/2022 1456hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a traffic stop on the Pope Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop Jesse Hiscock (40) of Jay was arrested on a charge of possession of firearm by prohibited person and transported to jail.

08/30/2022 1532hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a person driving a blue Dodge Ram “burning tires” on the New Sharon Road in Industry.

08/30/2022 1614hrs, Deputy Elmes took a report of a handgun theft from a motor vehicle at Angle Falls in Letter D Twp.

08/30/2022 1833hrs, Sgt. Richards had an abandoned vehicle removed by Farmington Towing that was partially in the road on Route 4 in Avon. The 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo had no plates on it.

08/30/2022 1835hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Elmes arrested Anthony Marion (38) of Carthage on a warrant at a residence on Tainter Corner Road in Carthage.

08/30/2022 1854hrs, Det. Davol conducted a search at a residence on Zammuto Drive in Eustis. As a result of the search Kristopher Woodward (46) of Stratton was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

08/30/2022 1925hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a disturbance call outside of the Pine’s Market in Eustis.

08/30/2022 2028hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Jenny Couture (40) of Dixfield was driving a 2018 Nissan southbound when the collision occurred. Minor injuries were reported. Carthage Fire dept. personnel responded to the scene.

08/30/2022 2048hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on the Stratton Road in Rangeley where it was reported by the caller that there was a person in his house with a knife. The caller’s story changed several times. Upon arrival there was no evidence of a crime.

08/30/2022 2312hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call between a mother and daughter on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

08/30/2022 2317hrs, Sgt. Close investigated suspicious activity at the Town Garage in Strong.

08/30/2022 2334hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to another disturbance on the Stratton Road in Rangeley call near the one he responded to earlier in the evening. This time involved two females who had been fighting over alcohol. Elmes transported one of them to Wilton to separate those involved. Neither party wanted to file charges.

08/31/2022 0415hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. It was reported that Ian Mowatt (32) of Kingfield was traveling westbound when the vehicle went off the road. The driver stated he was not consuming alcohol but cannot remember how he crashed. The driver was transported to FMH to be evaluated. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

08/31/2022 0836hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of barking dogs on West Freeman Road in Freeman Twp.

08/31/2022 1234hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a VIN check at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

08/31/2022 1546hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a child custody complaint on Flag Star Drive in Strong.

08/31/2022 1805hrs, Deputy Morgan received a residential alarm on Iisalo Road in Temple. This was a false alarm.

09/01/2022 0447hrs, Lt. Rackliffe received a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

09/01/2022 0448hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Mile Hill Road near the poultry farm. Philips Quezada (31) of Farmington was driving a 2014 Subaru when it lost control and ran off the road. Northstar rescue came to the scene to evaluate the driver, New Sharon Fire dept. responded as well. As a result of the investigation Phillip Quezada was charged with operating under the influence.

09/01/2022 0825hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at the Kingfield Elementary School.

09/01/2022 0907hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Mt. Abram High School.

09/01/2022 1001hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Phillips Elementary School.

09/01/2022 1005hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a possible online fraud complaint against the elderly at a residence on Edelheid Road in Sandy River Plt.

09/01/2022 1107hrs, Det. Davol conducted a school visit at Strong Middle School.

09/01/2022 1214hrs, Deputy Cusson received a harassment complaint on Flag Star Drive in Strong.

09/01/2022 1409hrs, Deputy Cusson issued trespass and harassment notices to a person on Gilkey Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

09/01/2022 1420hrs, Det. Davol received a DHHS referral in Stratton.

09/01/2022 1611hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a concerned citizen. The person was located and found to be ok, they had their phone shut off.

09/01/2022 1626hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of shots being fired on the Look Road in New Vineyard.

09/01/2022 1747hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a landlord on his tenants on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard. The people were found to be ok.

09/01/2022 1800hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check on a family living in a camper off the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The family was from out of state and found to be ok.

09/01/2022 1820hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a motorist whose vehicle had run off the road on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

09/01/2022 1827hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call near the laundromat on Main Street in Sandy River Plt. The source of the call was not locate.

09/01/2022 2256hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of harassment at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

09/02/2022 0001hrs, Deputy Cusson received a vandalism complaint on Mt. View Ave. in Avon. This turned out to be an unfounded complaint.

09/02/2022 0957hrs, Deputy Gray responded to Maple Street in Kingfield where the caller stated she accidentally locked her child in a car seat with the keys in the car. Mountainside wrecker arrived at the scene before Gray could arrive and unlocked the car. The child was ok and did not require medical assistance.

0902/2022 1059hrs, Lt. St. Laurent and Deputy Couture assisted Sgt. Kyes with a disturbance call on Knapp Street in Wilton.

09/02/2022 1122hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a visit at the Kingfield Elementary School.

09/02/2022 1339hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 complaint on the Carthage Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

09/02/2022 1433hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a disturbance call at the Kingfield town office. The offender was gone upon arrival but has been identified.

09/02/2022 1507hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil issue at a residence on East Shore Road in Chesterville. A lumber company truck damaged a driveway while delivering.

09/02/2022 1549hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

09/02/2022 1617hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to the Poland Spring Bottling Company regarding a parking lot accident involving a tractor trailer.

09/02/2022 1742hrs. Sgt. Close investigated a landlord/tenant complaint at a residence on the Farmington Road in Strong.

09/02/2022 1821hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a car doing “donuts” at the intersection of Industry Road and New Sharon Road in Industry. The offending violator was not located.

09/02/2022 1847hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avn. Cynthia Rose (69) of Smithfield was driving a 2010 Ford Focus northbound when the collision occurred.

Deputies also conducted seven elder checks, 20 building checks and responded to 10 false 911 calls.