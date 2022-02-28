Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Catalytic converter thefts

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 19–25, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

02/19/2022 0134hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 27 in New Vineyard. Mallory Lewis (29) of Farmington was driving a 2010 Toyota when she lost control on the ice, ran off the road hitting a mailbox along the way. No injuries were reported. Bryan’s Auto was called to remove the vehicle.

02/19/2022 0232hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a residential alarm on the Smith Road in Chesterville. This was a false alarm.

02/19/2022 1232hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a complaint of a theft of a dog from a residence on Narrow Gauge Road in Coplin Plt.

02/19/2022 1316hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on the Adams Road in Chesterville. This was a snowmobiler who accidentally dialed.

02/19/2022 1353hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Wahl Road in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

02/19/2022 1356hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Baker Hill Road in Freeman Twp. this was an accidental dial.

02/19/2022 1607hrs, Deputy Morgan received a business alarm at Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

02/19/2022 1733hrs, Deputy Cusson arrested Kristopher Woodward (45) of Eustis on a warrant on Main Street in Eustis.

02/19/2022 1742hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of South Shore Road and the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. David Bowie (74) of Westbrook was driving a 2009 Jeep when it ran off the road.

02/19/2022 1812hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Whip Willow Farm Road in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

02/19/2022 2045hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of suspicious activity on Swains Road in Rangeley Plt.

02/19/2022 2154hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a driver afraid to drive because of whiteout conditions on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt.

02/19/2022 2340hrs, Deputy Cusson received an alarm at a residence on Poplar Road in Kingfield. This was a false alarm.

02/20/2022 0618hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon. Investigation revealed that nobody was around, the complainant was having hallucinations.

02/20/2022 0637hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a tractor trailer driver who was stuck north of Smalls Falls in Letter E Twp.

02/20/2022 0838hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a landlord/tenant dispute at an apartment complex in South Main Street in Strong.

02/20/2022 0841hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 16 in Dallas Plt. Rose Hall (21) of New York, N.Y., was driving a 2020 Subaru Outback when it lost control and ran off the road down an embankment. Koob’s garage removed the vehicle.

02/20/2022 0844hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged assault at a residence on Fish Hatchery Road in Salem Twp.

02/20/2022 0907hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. Heather Henderson (37) of Carthage was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue when it lost control and ran off the road rolling over. No injuries were reported, Rangeley Fire and rescue responded to the scene.

02/20/2022 1125hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Crowell Pond in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial while people were ice fishing.

02/20/2022 1134hrs, Deputy Couture and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

02/20/2022 1427hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle at the Height of the Land parking lot in Rangeley Plt.

02/20/2022 1812hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Fairway Ave. in Rangeley. Juveniles were playing with the phone, accidental dial.

02/20/2022 1853hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a residence on Arnold Trail where a residence there thought she had a situation going on where she was staying but would not share what the issue was. Upon arrival it was determined that there was nothing wrong with the complainant other than suffering from possible mental health issues.

02/20/2022 2015hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint on Deer Run Drive in Avon.

02/20/2022 2041hrs, Deputy Cusson responded back to a residence on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis where the complainant was calling 911 about her house again. The caller was put in touch with her councilor through FMH and was transported there.

02/20/2022 2102hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical call at a residence in Eustis regarding an attempted suicide.

02/21/2022 0606hrs, Deputy Elmes covered a car vs. deer accident on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. William Barker (37) was driving a 2014 Ford pickup when the collision occurred.

02/21/2022 1502hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This was an accidental dial.

02/21/2022 0957hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a disturbance at the Strong Area Health Center. No charges were filed however trespass notices were issued to the respondent.

02/21/2022 1014hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Brookside Terrace in Madrid Twp.

02/21/2022 1221hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of a catalytic converter theft from a pickup that was parked over the weekend at a parking area near the Height of the Land.

02/21/2022 1515hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plt. Matthew Stout (19) of Rangeley was driving a 2015 Chevy Colorado when it lost control and ran off the road striking a tree. No injuries were reported, Koob’s wrecker removed the vehicle.

02/21/2022 1729hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call on Old Boston Drive in Strong. This was a false call and is an ongoing issue.

02/21/2022 1853hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/21/2022 2004hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Phillips Road in Weld. Before Deputy Morgan could arrive the complainant called back to inform that they had made contact and were all set.

02/21/2022 2159hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. No charges were filed, verbal only.

02/22/2022 0457hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a structure fire on the Basin Road in Carthage.

02/22/2022 0619hrs, Sheriff Nichols conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop the driver, David Cantu (26) of McComb, Mississippi, was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail without incident.

02/22/2022 1148hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on Avon Valley Road in Avon where a child called 911 to report that an unknown male had entered the house. As it turned out it was a parent of the child.

02/22/2022 1250hrs, Deputy Frost, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Side Road in Carthage. As a result of the investigation Spencer Knox (27) of Carthage was arrested in Carthage and transported to jail.

02/22/2022 1319hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Saddleback Mountain Road in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/22/2022 1816hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a hit and run accident on Main Street in Rangeley. Quinn Prentice (17) of Nobleboro, driving a 2018 Jeep Compass, was attempting to turn onto Lake Street when an unknown vehicle struck his vehicle and did not stop.

02/22/2022 1901hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of icy roads on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt.

02/22/2022 1943hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Main Street in Kingfield south of Iron Bridge Road. Jean Bonnafoux (46) of Brookline, Mass., was driving a 2017 Mercedes when it lost control on the icy road and rolled his vehicle over.

02/22/2022 1948hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of an accident on the Farmington Road in Strong. He was unable to find the accident where the complainant stated it had occurred.

02/22/2022 2014hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Rangeley Inn on Main Street in Rangeley. This turned out to be an issue between juveniles staying at the Inn. No charges were filed.

02/22/2022 2136hrs, Deputy Morgan removed a portion of a tree from the road on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

02/22/2022 2347hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call from a cellphone from an unknown location; the caller called back and stated they were ok, it was accidental dial.

02/23/2022 0436hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a vehicle off the road on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. Connor Stanley (20) of Farmington was driving a 2001 Toyota corolla when it lost control on the icy road and ran off the road. Main Street Service removed the vehicle.

02/23/2022 1229hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Hillside Drive in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

02/23/2022 1229hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check on a person at a residence on School Street in Kingfield. Sgt. Bean had to force his way into the residence and found the person there had died of apparent natural causes. The family members were notified and made further arrangements.

02/23/2022 1744hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of lines down on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard.

02/23/2022 1902hrs, Deputy Cusson received an alarm at the Stanley Museum in Kingfield, this was a false alarm. He received a second alarm at 2159hrs, this is the result of high winds in the area.

02/23/2022 2033hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of power lines down and arcing on the Salem Road in Salem twp.

02/23/2022 2052hrs, Sgt. Richards reported several trees and power lines down on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp. blocking the road.

02/23/2022 2230hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. No charges were filed.

02/24/2022 0423hrs, Deputy Frost received a residential alarm on Pine Point Drive in New Vineyard. This was a result of lines that had fallen due to the wind.

02/24/2022 0927hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked near Height of the Land in Rangeley Plt.

02/24/2022 1516hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Hill Top Road in Chesterville, the source of this call was not located.

02/24/2022 2032hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Park Street in Phillips where a 1997 Dodge Ram was parked in a driveway on an incline it rolled down the driveway across the street into a stream. Sean Haley (39) of Phillips was the last known driver.

02/24/2022 1615hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a truck off the side of the road on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon.

02/25/2022 1706hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call from Saddleback Mountain Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/25/2022 1707hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

02/25/2022 1958hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Izac Morin (28) of Farmington was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma when it ran off the road rolling the vehicle on its side. No injuries were reported. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

02/25/2022 2006hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Osgood Lane in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

02/25/2022 2032hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at the Height of the Land in Rangeley Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/25/2022 1706hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call from Rock Pond Road in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 65 building checks, one building was found to be not secure. Deputies also conducted seven elder checks and responded to 17 false 911 calls.