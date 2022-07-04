Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Catalytic converters thefts reported

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for June 25-July 1, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

06/25/2022 0844hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of suspicious activity at E.L. Vining & Son in Farmington.

06/25/2022 0950hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a loud music complaint at a camp on Blue Rock Road in Industry on Clearwater Lake.

06/25/2022 1015hrs, Chief Lowell and Deputy Elmes assisted with traffic control at the parade in Eustis.

06/25/2022 1016hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on Route 4 in Sandy River Plt. Nicole Lund (43) of Rangeley was driving a 2014 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

06/25/2022 1109hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated theft of catalytic converters from a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The thefts had occurred sometime in the last seven months.

06/25/2022 1111hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between a truck driver and the trucks owner at the Poland Spring Bottling Co.

06/25/2022 1139hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

06/25/2022 1342hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at the Saddleback Base Lodge in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

06/25/2022 1835hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial during the Kingfield Pops event.

06/25/2022 1855hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield.

06/25/2022 2235hrs, Deputy Cusson received a report of intoxicated males by the public library on Depot Street in Kingfield.

06/25/2022 2259hrs, St. Close responded to a report of possible trespassing at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. This turned out to be a family member of the complainant. No further action.

06/25/2022 2307hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Cusson responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Saddleback Motor Inn in Rangeley. No charges were filed.

06/26/2022 0907hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Route 2 in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

06/26/2022 1620hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville near the Corner Store. This turned out to be young boys with nerf guns shooting at siblings who did not want to play.

06/26/2022 1632hrs, Deputy Elmes received a disturbance call at a residence on Times Square Road in Industry. As a result of the investigation a person was trespassed from the property, other charges are pending.

06/26/2022 1656hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rumford Road in Rangeley Plt. John Allen (43) of Waterboro was driving a 2015 Kia south bound when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

06/27/2022 0844hrs, Deputy Cusson received a threatening complaint at a residence on the Chick Road in Industry.

06/27/2022 1017hrs, Sheriff Nichols received a complaint from a caller on Route 2 east in Wilton who stated that a rifle appeared in the cab of his pickup over the past couple days. An email was forwarded out to all agencies in the area as well as ATF was notified to identify the original owner. The caller contacted Wilton police the next day and advised them that the rifle was left there by the caller’s employee.

06/27/2022 1150hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint from a complainant on the Ridge Road in Chesterville regarding a title issue with a vehicle that was purchased in South Paris.

06/27/2022 1245hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. No charges were filed.

06/27/2022 1321hrs, Deputy Cusson conducted a VIN verification at a residence on East Shore Drive in New Vineyard.

06/27/2022 1329hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of drug activity on the Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

06/27/2022 1715hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a report of an intoxicated male who appeared to be slumped over a rock in the swimming area off the Lake Road on Wilson Lake. The person did not provide his correct name and address initially however after speaking with Sgt. Close he finally identified himself. The male, Treva Moors (32) of Wilton was arrested on a warrant and transported to jail.

06/27/2022 1724hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on East Madrid Road in Phillips. This was two children playing with an old phone.

06/28/2022 0136hrs, Sgt. Bean received a complaint of kids near the White Elephant in Strong had ran out in front of a tractor trailer unit causing the driver to lock up his brakes. It is thought the same kids had put construction barrels all the way across the bridge making it look like the bridge was closed.

06/28/2022 1019hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Main Street in Strong. Benjermyn Starbird (19) of Strong was driving a 2014 Subaru legacy southbound when he experienced a medical emergency causing him to drift to the opposite side of the road into a tree, no passengers were in the vehicle. Strong Fire Dept. personnel responded to the scene as well as Northstar rescue, Main Street service removed the vehicle. He was transported to FMH.

06/28/2022 1132hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. This was this was an accidental dial.

06/28/2022 1142hrs, Deputy Cusson was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Route 4 in Madrid. After Cusson and other first responders searched the area nothing was located. An alarm monitoring company advised of the crash.

06/28/2022 1750hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a lost dog on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. He identified the owner and returned the pup.

06/28/2022 1756hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 call at a residence on Silver Birch Lane in Industry. This was a phone issue.

06/28/2022 2110hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Old Dead River Road in Eustis. No charges were filed, it was determined that the actual event occurred in Somerset County.

06/28/2022 2140hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover accident on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips before the intersection of the Rangeley Road. The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta was owned by Mitchell Haines (23) of Avon. The driver and the passengers were seen leaving the scene of the accident prior to law enforcement arrival. The case is still under investigation

06/29/2022 0852hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on Lower Vose Road in Kingfield at the request of the caller who is a family member. The person was located and found to ok, was sleeping with the phone off.

06/29/2022 1151hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a complaint of damage to a car on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The complainant stated a person with a bush hog threw rocks into their car as they passed by.

06/29/2022 1428hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial by a motorist.

06/29/2022 1432hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a complaint at Our Village Market in New Vineyard where a customer decided to throw a jar of urine at the store. The customer was identified and trespassed from the establishment, the proprietor decided not to pursue charges.

06/29/2022 1147hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Saddleback Mtn. Road in Sandy River Plt. this was an accidental dial.

06/29/2022 1452hrs, Chief Lowell assisted a motorist with a disabled motor vehicle on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt.

06/29/2022 1458hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the Hanscomb Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

06/29/2022 1847hrs, Sgt. Close investigated what turned out to be a civil issue between two people regarding possession of a puppy on the Barker Road in New Vineyard.

06/29/2022 2055hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon where a 2015 Chevy Equinox struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

06/30/2022 0842hrs, Det. Davol investigated a possible violation of bail conditions at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid twp.

06/30/2022 0859hrs, Deputy Gray and Chief Lowell responded to a medical emergency at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon which turned out to be an unattended death. This appeared to be of natural causes.

06/30/2022 0938hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a harassment complaint at a residence of the Temple Road in Temple. Sgt. Richards served PFH order on suspects.

06/30/2022 1000hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check on an elderly male at a residence on Calvin Gray Road in Madrid Twp. at the request of a family member. The person to be checked on was found and ok.

06/30/2022 1147hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

06/30/2022 1602hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a threatening complaint on Evergreen Circle in Dallas Plt.

07/01/2022 0806hrs, Deputy Couture received an animal complaint at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt.

07/01/2022 0830hrs, Sheriff Nichols participated in a speaking engagement with Mt. Blue TV at UMF.

07/01/2022 0850hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a landlord/tenant dispute on School Street in Eustis. The landlord is in the process of eviction.

07/01/2022 1055hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at Poland Spring in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

07/01/2022 1315hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an ATV driving on the Fredericks Road in Strong.

07/01/2022 1445hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Route 2 in Carthage. Sean McKenzie (50) of Mexico was driving a 2005 Chevy Astro van westbound when it crossed the centerline and ran off the road on the opposite side of the road. East Dixfield and Wilton Fire Dept. personnel assisted at the scene. The driver was transported by Med Care out of Rumford to CMMC. The accident is still under investigation. Hilltop garage removed the vehicle.

07/01/2022 1653hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of an older white paddle boat with green trim was at a camp on Blue Rock Road in Industry and that it went missing overnight. The caller stated they searched the lake and did not find it floating about and that it is possibly stolen.

07/01/2022 1814hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a motorcycle traveling and an excessively high rate of speed traveling north bound on Route 4 in Madrid passing multiple cars in the process.

07/01/2022 1819hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

07/01/2022 2026hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Close responded to a bridge on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville where an individual there was in mental health crises. Sgt. Close transported the individual to FMH for an evaluation.

07/01/2022 2117hrs, Deputy Elmes received a report of possible gunshots coming from the area of Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

Deputies conducted three elder checks and responded to 13 false 911 calls.