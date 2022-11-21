Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: catalytic convertors stolen in New Sharon

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the week of November 12 through November 18, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

11/12/2022 0441hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main Street next to Poland Springs in Kingfield. Roy Gould (43) of Farmington was driving a 2002 Subaru Forester when the collision occurred.

11/12/2022 0843hrs, Deputy Morgan and Deputy Gray assisted in a funeral detail for Zelwood Gravlin (WWII vet shot down over Romania) in Phillips.

11/12/2022 1152hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call in the area of Mainely Provisions in Kingfield. The source of the call was not located.

11/12/2022 1157hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a complaint of catalytic converters being cut off from three vehicles located at Tuttle’s Auto Sales in New Sharon.

11/12/2022 1332hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted Farmington Police searching for a suspect on a warrant in Farmington.

11/12/2022 1356hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a complaint of a person who stated they were shot at by a pellet gun on School Street in Perkins Twp.

11/12/2022 1456hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Norton Hill Road in Strong. All parties there were intoxicated, one was removed per the complainant’s request.

11/12/2022 1727hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Mills Road in Industry. Taylor Howard (20) of Industry was driving a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the collision occurred.

11/12/2022 1729hrs, Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Perry Road in Eustis. This was an accidental dial.

11/12/2022 1825hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle at a residence on Stewart Drive in Strong.

11/12/2022 1922hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on River Street in Strong. No charges were filed between the boyfriend/girlfriend.

11/12/2022 2019hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Stewart Drive in Strong. Upon finding the vehicle and checking the occupants Daniel Tracy (37) of Chesterville was arrested on a Warrant out of Kennebec County.

11/12/2022 2055hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

11/13/2022 0049hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. No charges were filed.

11/13/2022 1329hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a parking lot backing accident at Poland Springs in Kingfield. Tariek Weaver-Bey (29) of East Hartford CT was backing a 2023 International owned by Western Express when he backed into a parked tractor trailer unit.

11/13/2022 1648hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Eustis. Emily Schellhorn (31) of Rangeley was driving a 2021 Mazda when the collision occurred.

11/13/2022 1750hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at the request of DHHS at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. The person was located and found to be okay.

11/13/2022 1801hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Close responded to a two-car accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. Herbert Mosher (48) of Temple was driving a 2008 Chevy Avalanche south on the Interval Road when his vehicle sideswiped an oncoming 2004 Chevy Suburban being driven by John Ross (53) of Phillips. As a result of the investigation Herbert Mosher was arrested for OUI and Violating Conditions of Release. He was transported to jail without incident.

11/13/2022 2221hrs, Sgt. Close and Deputy Frost responded to a domestic disturbance on Hennessey Road in Industry. No charges were filed.

11/14/2022 1342hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a security escort at a residence on Locke Pond Road in Chesterville.

11/14/2022 1612hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Narrow Gauge Street in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

11/14/2022 1640hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on Rudoph Drive in Rangeley. This was an accidental dial.

11/14/2022 1643hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Clear Water Pond Road in Industry.

11/14/2022 1756hrs, Det. Davol conducted a traffic stop on the Phillips Road in Strong. As a result of the stop the driver Samantha Atwood (31) of Strong was summonsed for OAS and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

11/14/2022 1901hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a traffic stop on Denrock Drive in Avon, as a result of the stop Stephen Haines (49) of Phillips was summonsed for having an expired registration greater than 150 days.

11/15/2022 0651hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a report of a stolen Blue 2010 ford Escape which had been parked at the intersection of Cape Cod Hill Road and the Mercer Road. He later located the vehicle parked about a mile west at the end of Main Street in New Sharon near the boat launch. The vehicle had its catalytic converter removed.

11/15/2022 0904hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident on South Strong Road in Strong. Eric Copeland (60) of Strong was driving a 2020 Ford Edge when the collision occurred.

11/15/2022 1145hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a car vs. deer accident located on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Daniel Aleck (63) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra when the collision occurred.

11/15/2022 1259hrs, Lt. St. Laurent, Det. Davol and Deputy Morgan responded to Day Mountain Regional Middle School in Strong regarding an out-of-control student. The student calmed down eventually.

11/15/2022 1342hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on York Hill Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

11/15/2022 1413hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

11/15/2022 1435hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. The source of the call was not located.

11/15/2022 1621hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of an unpermitted fire on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips.

11/15/2022 1955hrs, Deputy Frost arrested Tristan Ridlon (37) of Rangeley on a Warrant at Ridlon’s residence. He was transported to jail without incident.

11/16/2022 0623hrs, Sgt. Richards conducted a welfare check at the request of the caller/family member on a person who lived on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. The person was located and found to okay.

11/16/2022 0654hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. Robert Taylor (25) of Farmington was driving a 2013 Ford 4 door north bound when he lost control on the snow, traveled into the ditch, and rolled over onto its roof. No injuries were reported.

11/16/2022 0720hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Kyle Lee (26) of Rumford was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta eastbound when he lost control on the snow ran off the road striking a tree. No injuries were reported.

11/16/2022 0755hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of single vehicle accident at the intersection of the Farmington Road and South Main Street in Strong. Rachel Stewart (19) of Strong was driving a 2014 Subaru southbound on South Main Street, slid through the intersection of route 4 landing into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

11/16/2022 0845hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a Honda parked on the side of the road on route 4 in Phillips and interfering with snowplow operations. The owner was hunting in the area returned to remove the vehicle.

11/16/2022 1105hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Industry Road in Industry. Stephon York (24) of Farmington was driving a 2016 Ford Escape eastbound when he slid off the road striking and severing a utility pole. CMP was called to the scene as well as Industry Fire Dept. The road was closed for approximately an hour until lines were cleared by CMP.

11/16/2022 1318hrs, Lt. St. Laurent and Det. Davol arrested Thomas Cook (42) of Jay on a Warrant in the parking lot of Walgreens in Farmington. Cook resisted arrest and was further charged with Refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Sgt. Richards happened to be driving by when the arrest was occurring and assisted.

11/16/2022 1407hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of theft of a homemade travel trailer. Investigation revealed that the trailer was not stolen, it had been moved by the complainant’s hired plowman to make room to plow snow.

11/16/2022 1511hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car down over the embankment at the Overlook in Rangeley. No damage was done to the vehicle, Koob’s pulled it out of the woods.

11/16/2022 1621hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Norcross Hill Road in Chesterville. Leroy Cronkhite (89) of Livermore Falls was driving a 2010 Buick westbound when he lost control on the snow-covered road and crashed into a parked 2004 GMC Yukon owned by James Soule in Soule’s driveway. Leroy sustained minor injuries.

11/16/2022 1708hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a report of a vehicle that had slid off the road on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Lisa Smith (58) of Wilton was driving a 2001 Chevy Cruz when she lost control and slid into the ditch. No damage to the vehicle or injury to the driver. Dutch Gap Auto removed the vehicle.

11/16/2022 1711hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a rollover on Main Street in Rangeley. Joshua Gray (29) of Mashpee Mass was driving a 2008 Ford Ranger north bound on route 4 when he lost control of the pickup going uphill, traveled into the ditch flipping the vehicle onto its roof. No injuries were reported, the vehicle was towed by Koob’s.

11/16/2022 1746hrs, Deputy Sholan received a request for a welfare check on a juvenile at the request of a parent on West Mills Road in Industry. The juvenile was located and found to be okay.

11/16/2022 1804hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call at a residence on White Birch Lane in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

11/16/2022 2354hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Main Street in Phillips. This was some sort of unknown drug overdose where the victim survived. Northstar responded to the scene.

11/17/2022 0702hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report complaint of criminal mischief on the Smith Road in New Sharon. At this point this has turned into a civil issue.

11/17/2022 0845hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a criminal mischief complaint at a residence on the River Road in Strong. It was reported that a man intentionally ran over the complainant’s mailbox.

11/17/2022 1151hrs, Deputy Gray visited the Kingfield Elementary School in Kingfield.

11/17/2022 1219hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Cook Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

11/17/2022 1357hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for welfare check on a person in Rangeley at the request of the caller who is a friend of the person to be checked on. The person was located and found to be okay.

11/17/2022 1520hrs, Deputy Sholan received a complaint of debris in the road on the Wilton Road in Farmington. Sholan was traveling through at the time and did not find the debris.

11/17/2022 1717 Deputy Sholan received a 911 call at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

11/17/2022 2216hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a single vehicle accident on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. Ryan Hawley (33) of New Vineyard was driving a 2016 Chevy Impala when he lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road.

11/18/2022 0345hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at the Poland Springs Bottling Co. in Kingfield. This was an accidental dial.

11/18/2022 0806hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Main Street in Sandy River Plt.

11/18/2022 1028hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street in Strong. As a result of the stop the driver Grayhem Pinkham (22) of Phillips was summonsed for Operating Without A license, the passenger Felicia Bell (38) of Phillips was summoned for Permitting Unlawful Use and Violating Conditions of Release.

11/18/2022 1804hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to the area of Ledge Hill in Chain of Ponds Twp. where it was reported that several large trucks were off the road due to slippery road conditions. DOT was called in to take care of the road, Leonard Heavy rescue came to remove a truck. No damages were reported.

11/18/2022 1926hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Snowy Ridge Road in Phillips. Andri Krochmaluk (78) of Phillips was driving a 2008 Jeep Compass when he became lost and got stuck. While trying to get his vehicle from being stuck it caught on fire. No injuries were reported, Phillips Fire Dept personnel responded to the scene. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

11/18/2022 2121hrs, Deputy Sholan conducted a traffic stop on the Mercer Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Kyle Manning Townsend (25) of Royalton VT was arrested for OUI and transport to jail.

Deputies also conducted 6 elder checks, 5 building checks and responded to 9 false 911 calls.