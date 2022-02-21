Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Counterfeit bill complaints

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Feb. 12-18, 2022:

(All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.)

02/12/2022 0844hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a threatening complaint on the Adams Road in Chesterville. The investigation determined that this was a domestic violence terrorizing complaint which started in Chesterville but the responded had left the scene. Sgt. Richards and Deputy Morgan located while he was in walking in Wilton and arrested Andrew Tibbetts (32) of Washington Twp. on a charge of terrorizing. He was transported to jail without incident.

02/12/2022 0905hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to assist Somerset SO with a complaint of an attempted arson on Anson Valley Road in Anson. It was reported that a person was hallucinating and attempting to burn the demons out of his motorcycle by using gasoline. The motorcycle was next to the complainant’s house and was afraid the house would catch fire.

02/12/2022 1050hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call on Route 27 in New Vineyard. This originated from a moving vehicle on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

02/12/2022 1052hrs, Sgt. Richards received a complaint of a possible violation of a protective order by a jail inmate on a protected person. The case was turned over to CID for investigation.

02/12/2022 1148hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call on the Flagstaff connector trail in Eustis. This was an accidental dial by a person on a snowmobile.

02/12/2022 1232hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a propane truck driver whose vehicle was disabled on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

02/12/2022 1345hrs, Sgt. Richards received a child custody complaint at a residence in Kingfield.

02/12/2022 1403hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/12/2022 1403hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards received a request for a welfare check on a person in Dallas Plt. Upon making contact it was determined that the person there was suicidal and transported to FMH for evaluation.

02/12/2022 1545hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Grover Bridge Road in Carthage. This was an accidental dial.

02/12/2022 1546hrs, Sgt. Richards received a 911 call at a residence on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/12/2022 1644hrs, Deputy Gray and Deputy Morgan arrested Kelly Cote (51) of Kingfield on a warrant and transported to jail without incident.

02/12/202 1810hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Lexington Road in Kingfield. Scott Kimball (67) of Ellsworth was driving a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the collision occurred.

02/12/2022 1822hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a medical emergency at a residence on Placid Road in Avon.

02/12/2022 1903hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near the driveway of the complainant on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As it turned out, the complainant called back and stated that the car had actually broken down and not a threat.

02/12/2022 1909hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a camp on Mad Mountain Drive in Avon. This was an accidental dial.

02/12/2022 2049hrs, Deputy Gray received a 911 call on Magalloway Loop in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/12/2022 2351hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a suspicious vehicle parked near Edmunds’ Market in Phillips. This was only a vehicle out of fuel.

02/13/2022 0237hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. Andrew LeBlanc (36) of Augusta was driving a 2019 Honda when it drove off the road. As a result of the investigation the driver, Andrew LeBlanc was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to jail. A dog traveling with him was brought to the animal shelter for temporary care.

02/13/2022 1602hrs, Deputy Gray assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle on Oakes Street in Farmington.

02/13/2022 1806hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. This call originated from a moving vehicle and was an accidental dial.

02/13/2022 1822hrs, Deputy Frost responded in Perkins Twp. to conduct a welfare check on a teen at a residence there who was in crises. The teen was transported to FMH by a parent for evaluation.

02/13/2022 2357hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on the Barker Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

02/14/2022 0730hrs, Deputy Cusson received a complaint of a Subaru being driven in an erratic manner in Kingfield.

02/14/2022 1057hrs, Lt. St. Laurent investigated an assault that occurred in the jail.

02/14/2022 1126hrs, Sgt. Richards and Deputy Cusson assisted Waterville police with a search for a person wanted in Waterville on a warrant. Mark Tracy (24) of Augusta was apprehended on their warrant and then transported to New Sharon where Tracy was turned over to Waterville police who took custody and transported to Kennebec SO.

02/14/2022 1236hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a two-car accident on Broadway in Farmington near the Dug Out restaurant. Stanley Wilcox (39) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 that belongs to the town of Farmington and had stopped on Broadway when a 2011 Toyota Corolla struck it in the rear which was driven by Cynthia Duvall (76) of Farmington. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were able to drive away.

02/14/2022 1258hrs, Sgt. Richards assisted CVPD with an accident on Route 27 in Carrabassett Valley.

02/14/2022 1456hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a gas drive-off complaint on Main Street in Kingfield at Mainely Convenience.

02/14/2022 1810hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a report of road rage on the Rangeley Road in Phillips.

02/14/2022 2152hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Wilton Road in Farmington. As a result of the stop Norman Lewis (37) of Chesterville was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and fugitive from justice. He was transported to jail without incident.

02/15/2022 0814hrs, Sgt. Close investigated a theft complaint involving counterfeit $100 bill that was used at a store on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As a result of the investigation Heather Suffoletto (35) of Strong was arrested on a charge of aggravated forgery after allegedly attempting and failing to pass the fake bill at the White Elephant in Strong. However, she was successful at Valley Brook Variety in Avon. This case is still open pending information from other establishments which may have received the fake currency.

02/15/2022 1252hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a report of damage to a car at a residence on the Adams Road in Chesterville.

02/15/2022 1402hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of counterfeit cash at the Local Bull in Phillips. This is may be related to Sgt. Close’s investigation in Avon.

02/15/2022 1430hrs, Lt. St. Laurent arrested Norman Lewis after he turned himself in at the county jail in Farmington.

02/15/2022 1748hrs, Deputy Frost responded to an alarm at a residence on Church Street in New Vineyard. This was a false alarm.

02/15/2022 1753hrs, Deputy Frost responded to the Post Office in New Vineyard regarding a report of a suspicious vehicle parked there. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

02/15/2022 1842hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an alleged trespassing complaint at a residence on Russell Drive in Carthage. The complainant stated someone was entering the house through the attic of the house. The person had been hallucinating but did not require further assistance.

02/15/2022 2204hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. No charges were filed, this was verbal only.

02/15/2022 2212hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a bail check at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. As a result of the check and investigation, Joshua Hine (29) of Temple was arrested on charges of violation of conditions of release and was also charged with operating after suspension, attaching false plates and operating a defective motor vehicle.

02/16/2022 0615hrs, Sgt. Close and Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Axis Mundi road in Eustis.

02/16/2022 0705hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a loud music complaint at an apartment complex on South Main Street in Strong.

02/16/2022 0832hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on West Mill Road in Industry.

02/16/2022 0905hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on Church Street in Industry.

02/16/2022 0927hrs, Deputy Couture investigated an alleged theft of a handgun complaint at a residence on the Intervale Road in Temple. The complainant refused to give details of the theft.

02/16/2022 1428hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. As a result of the stop Leon Moulton (39) of Norridgewock was summonsed on charges of attaching false plates and operating after suspension.

02/16/2022 1723hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. No charges were filed, the involved persons were arguing over cigarettes.

02/16/2022 1900hrs, Deputy Frost, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Gray responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Weeks Mills Road in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation, Dakota Phifer (26) of New Sharon was arrested on a warrant out of Texas on a fugitive from justice charge and transported to jail.

02/16/2022 2227hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle on the Dowd Road in Eustis.

02/17/2022 0239hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a report of a tractor trailer off the road on Route 16 in Coplin Plt. The roads were icy.

02/17/2022 0444hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a medical emergency on Maple Street in Kingfield.

02/17/2022 0622hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell received a complaint of a white van that was abandoned on Arnold Trail in Eustis in a bad location.

02/17/2022 0832hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted Farmington police with a traffic stop on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

02/17/2022 1012hrs, Deputy Elmes received a 911 call on Saddleback Mountain in Sandy River Plt. This was an accidental dial.

02/17/2022 1016hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check on a person on Bray Hill Road in Phillips at the request of an out of state family member. The person was located and found to be ok.

02/17/2022 1030hrs, Deputy Couture assisted the ACO of Phillips with an animal complaint on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

02/17/2022 1101hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell investigated a late report of a vandalism complaint on Blanchard Ave.in Eustis.

02/17/2022 1157hrs, Deputy Couture arrested Jeffrey Johnson (55) of Wilton on a warrant after he had turned himself in at the jail in Farmington.

02/17/2022 1252hrs, Deputy Couture received a late report of a sex crime in Chesterville. This was turned over to CID.

02/17/2022 1406hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and K-9 Rebel assisted Deputy Frost and Wilton police with a traffic stop on Route 2 in Wilton. As a result of the investigation and search of the vehicle Gary Brosius (28) of Farmington was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

02/17/2022 1658hrs, Deputy Gray investigated an online fraud complaint at a residence on Ruby Way in Kingfield.

02/17/2022 1705hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a parking lot accident at the Dollar General Store on Main Street in Kingfield.

02/17/2022 2303hrs, Deputy Gray and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Blueberry Hill Apartments in Farmington to back up Farmington Police Sgt. Jesse Clement. As a result of the investigation Sgt. Clement arrested Michael Letarte (30) of New Sharon on a violation of conditions of release charge.

02/18/2022 1159hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Close responded to a report of an unattended death at a residence on the Dodge Road in Phillips. This event was witnessed and appeared to have been of natural causes.

02/18/2022 1533hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a two-car accident on the Rangeley Road in Phillips. No injuries were reported.

02/18/2022 1544hrs, Deputy Morgan served a temporary protection from harassment order on a person on South Main Street in Strong.

02/18/2022 1720hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a car vs. deer accident on the Carthage Road in Carthage. Corrine Aldus (29) of West Monroe, LA was driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner when the collision occurred. No injuries were reported.

02/18/2022 1953hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on the Winter Hill Road Carthage. It was reported that a man was slumped over the steering wheel of his pickup, passed out. Before Morgan arrived the man woke up and drove off. The vehicle had temporary tags.

02/18/2022 2001hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Axis Mundi Road in Eustis. The person to be checked was located and found to be ok.

02/18/2022 2021hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to respond to a medical call at a residence in Eustis where it was reported that a male there was in some sort of mental health crises. Northstar arrived before Morgan and transported the patient to FMH to be evaluated.

02/18/2022 2341hrs, Deputy Couture served a PFA on a person living at a residence in New Sharon.

02/18/2022 2345hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. John Ross (51) of Phillips was driving a 2001 Chevy Pickup northbound when it ran off the road rolling the vehicle over. No injuries were reported. Main Street Towing was called to remove the vehicle.

02/18/2022 2359hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Palmers Way in Dallas Plt. This was an accidental dial.

Deputies conducted 36 building checks, one building was found not secure. Deputies also conducted three elder checks and responded to 11 false 911 calls.