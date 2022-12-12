Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report: Dec. 3 through Dec. 9

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 3 through December 9, 2022.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/03/2022 0221hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a theft of a motor vehicle complaint at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. This may be a civil issue and not a crime.

12/03/2022 0704hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple.

12/03/2022 0834hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on Church Hill Road in Strong. This was an accidental dial.

12/03/2022 1112hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a theft of tire chains from a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips.

12/03/2022 1341hrs, Deputy Cusson received a 911 call at a residence on the New Vineyard Road in New Vineyard. This was an accidental dial.

12/03/2022 2131hrs, Deputy Cusson received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. The person to be checked on was found to be okay and has not wanted to speak with his family.

12/04/2022 1543hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint of possible domestic violence at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

12/04/2022 1610hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. The person to be checked on was located and found to be okay.

12/04/2022 1748hrs, Sgt. Close received a 911 call at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

12/04/2022 1947hrs, Sgt. Close received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Iisalo Road in Temple.

12/04/2022 2020hrs, Sgt. Close received a complaint at a residence on True Hill Road in Strong where the complainant believed unknown persons were putting a chemical into their pellet stove.

12/04/2022 2238hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Intervale Road in Temple. Elliott Barden (59) of Temple was driving a 2002 Cadillac when the collision occurred.

12/05/2022 0848hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville. This was an accidental dial.

12/05/2022 0951hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a parking lot accident at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. Teresa Manasco (48) of Canaan was backing a 2017 Dodge Van when she inadvertently backed into a dumpster.

12/05/2022 1051hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

12/05/2022 1142hrs, Deputy Elmes came across two vehicles parked in the travel portion of the Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. blocking traffic. Border Patrol was called to the scene to help identify the foreign nationals.

12/05/2022 1202hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a suspicious male sleeping in his car at the boat launch in New Sharon. The person was identified.

12/05/2022 1512hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a residential alarm on Aerie Tail in Sandy River Plt. this was a false alarm.

12/05/2022 1541hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to an alarm at a residence on the Chandler Road in Industry. This was a false alarm.

12/05/2022 1352hrs, Sgt. Close received a report of a man driving with an unregistered vehicle which was called in by another household member from Burbank Hill Road residence.

12/05/2022 1353hrs, Sgt. Richards responded conducted a welfare check with a representative from Western Maine Behavioral Services at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

12/05/2022 1643hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

12/05/2022 1720hrs, Deputy Sholan responded to a car fire on the Anson Valley Road in New Vineyard. James Tyler (60) of Strong was driving a 2012 Ford F350 when he had vehicle problems. After he stopped and checked under the hood the truck caught fire.

12/05/2022 1801hrs, Sgt. Close and Sgt. Richards responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong. No charges were filed.

12/05/2022 2347hrs, Deputy Sholan was nearby when a complaint came in regarding an intoxicated male attempting to leave Irving’s Big Stop in Farmington in a vehicle. Sholan arrested Justin Goulet (40) of Auburn for Violating Condition of Release.

12/06/2022 1108hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro investigated a gas drive off complaint at Mainely Provision in Kingfield.

12/06/2022 1604hrs, Deputy Elmes arrested Everett Ashby (49) at Ashby’s residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield on a Probation Hold.

12/06/2022 1606hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated a theft of gas tanks from a residence on Swenson Drive in New Vineyard.

12/06/2022 2155hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a residence on Burbank Hill Road in Strong regarding an alleged harassment complaint.

12/07/2022 0547hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro, Lt. Rackliffe and Deputy Morgan responded to Burbank Hill Road Residence regarding an alleged theft. Western Maine Behavioral Services has been notified once again.

12/07/2022 0817hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Plouffe Road in Industry. The person to be check was located and found to be okay.

12/07/2022 0939hrs, All members of the Sheriff’s Office participate in a community policing event at the Phillips Elementary School. Deputies had lunch with the kids as well.

12/07/2022 0957hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Dad’s Way in Rangeley.

12/07/2022 1016hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a suicidal person on Pleasant Street in Rangeley. After speaking with the person, it was determined the person were not suicidal. Information for Western Maine Behavioral was provided.

12/07/2022 1031hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to the Prince Road in New Sharon where it was reported a suspicious white panel truck with NH plates was parked. Upon arrival it was determined that this was a cable company installing new fiber optics in the area.

12/07/2022 1235hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to a report of an accident on Main Street in Kingfield. Silas Faria (21) of Waldoboro was driving a 2011 Ford 150 and pulling out from the parking lot located behind the Herbert Hotel onto Main Street but did not yield to a southbound 2019 GMC Acadia being driven by Patricia White (58) of New Portland. The two vehicles collided in the southbound lane. No injuries were reported.

12/07/2022 1451hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a report of a fire on West Brook Road Weld to assist in any fashion needed. Weld Carthage, Phillips, and Wilton Fire depts responded to the scene.

12/07/2022 1559hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. Upon arrival it was determined that the complainant suffers from dementia and the complainant was unfounded.

12/07/2022 1601hrs, Deputy Sholan investigated an attempted online fraud at a residence on Alder Brook Road in Perkins Twp. The complainant was able to determine it was a scam before they fell for it.

12/07/2022 2135hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at a residence on Tory Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

12/08/2022 0136hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to Wilton to assist with a traffic stop.

12/08/2022 0616hrs, Deputy DiSilvestro responded to the jail to investigate a complaint of an arrestee trying to smuggle in prison contraband. As a result, Lacey Tidswell (22) of Rumford was charged with Trafficking in Prison Contraband and Violating Condition of Release.

12/08/2022 0740hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Phillips. Mary Dovigh (54) of Phillips was driving a 2005 Subaru when she lost control of the vehicle on black ice, ran off the road and struck a tree. Phillips Fire Dept. responded to the scene; Main Street Service removed the vehicle.

12/08/2022 0924hrs, Deputy Morgan took a complaint of people trespassing on a property on True Hill Road in Strong. A referral was made to Western Maine Behavioral Services.

12/08/2022 1200hrs, Deputy Morgan received an assault complaint at a residence on Mile Square Road in Phillips.

12/08/2022 1455hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a dispute between family members regarding household belongings at a residence on West Mills Road Industry.

12/08/2022 1855hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a car vs. deer accident on West Freeman Road in Strong. Ronald Richardson (27) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram when the collision occurred.

12/08/2022 1858hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a traffic stop on the Rangeley Road in Avon. As a result of the stop Craig Bunnell (52) of Avon was charged with Operating After Suspension and Violation of Conditions of Release.

12/09/2022 1156hrs, Deputy Cusson and Sgt. Richards arrested Malcom Nelson (24) of New Vineyard on a Warrant at Nelson’s residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard.

12/09/2022 1345hrs, Deputy Cusson investigated a report of stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle at Tuttle’s Auto Sales in New Sharon.

12/09/2022 1428hrs, Sgt. Richards investigated a complaint of an alleged SORNA violation on Main Street in Phillips. It was reported that a local man who has conditions not to be around children was around children. Investigation did not reveal any evidence of this.

12/09/2022 1643hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a residence on Park Street in Phillips regarding an out of control 8 year old.

12/09/2022 2252hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted Officer Mutschin with an OUI arrest in Farmington.

Deputies also conducted 7 elder checks, 5 building checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.