Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report: December 16 – 22

Weekly report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for December 16 through 22, 2023.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

12/16/2023 0838hrs, Deputy Couture and Lt. St. Laurent investigated a report of a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence on Sugar Hill Drive in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Cory Hutchinson (37) of Farmington was arrested for Gross Sexual Assault Class A and Domestic Violence Assault Class D once he was located and stopped on East Jay Road in Jay. He was transported to jail without incident.

12/16/2023 1032hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole on the Industry Road in Industry. David Ernst (46) of Industry was driving a 2012 Toyota northbound when he went off the road for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and eventually rolling the vehicle over. Northstar rescue responded to the scene as well as Industry Fire Department personnel. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

12/16/2023 1047hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Bray Hill Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

12/16/2023 1300hrs, Deputy Morgan participated in a community policing event in Phillips.

12/16/2023 1404hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ledges Way in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

12/16/2023 1810hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

12/16/2023 2100hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request to conduct a welfare check at a residence on Masterman Ave. in Avon. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay. The complainant was notified.

12/17/2023 1158hrs, Deputy Frost attempted to stop a vehicle on the Zions Hill Road in Chesterville for a violation, when the driver refused to stop. He pursued the vehicle Valley Road then onto the Pope Road where the vehicle crashed in a driveway. As a result of the investigation Heather Reilly (26) of Livermore Falls was arrested for Eluding an Officer, Driving to Endanger, speeding 30+ and operating with a suspended license. She was transported to jail.

12/17/2023 1259hrs, Deputy Couture and K-9 Rahka responded to Deputy Frost’s request for a K-9 regarding the vehicle that had fled from Frost.

12/17/2023 2037hrs, Deputy Wacome investigated a suspicious vehicle parked near Edmunds Garage in Phillips. As a result of the investigation Logan Comfort (19) of Smithfield was charged with Attaching False Plates.

12/18/2023 0624hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a structure fire on the River Road in Carthage. Carthage Fire responded to the scene.

12/18/2023 0652hrs, Chief Lowell received a request for a welfare check at the Cranberry Peak Apartments in Eustis. The person to be checked on was located by Eustis Fire and found to be okay.

12/18/2023 0754hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Ledges Way in New Sharon. No charges were filed.

12/18/2023 1203hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a report of a suspicious death at a residence on Hennessey Road in Industry. The cause of death was due to natural causes, nothing suspicious.

12/18/2023 1349hrs, Sgt. Close arrested Caleb O’Clair (18) of Waterville on a warrant while the person was already incarcerated at the jail.

12/18/2023 1420hrs, Sgt. Close responded to a report of a car off the road at the bottom of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. A tree was across the road which caused the car to avoid it running off the road.

12/18/2023 1423hrs, Deputy Couture received a 911 call on Route 17 in Letter D Twp. The source of the call was not located.

12/18/2023 1433hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a car trapped in floodwater on the Farmington Road in Strong.

12/18/2023 2001hrs, Sgt. Close assisted tractors trailer drivers who were stranded on Route 4 in Strong due to flooding.

12/19/2023 0337hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Hellgrens Way in Temple. Upon arrival he discovered that the participants were both at a residence on Day Mountain Road in Temple. The people involved had been intoxicated and no longer arguing. No charges were filed.

12/19/2023 0655hrs, Deputy Davol assisted DOT with security at a barricade on Route 27 in Kingfield.

12/19/2023 0746hrs, Sheriff Nichols received a complaint of abandoned vehicles on the Salem Road in Kingfield. Det. Davol also located an abandoned Fed Ex Truck on Salem Road. Main Street Service removed a 2004 Ford Escape and a 2017 Ford Explorer. Dutch Gap received the call for the Fed Ex vehicle.

12/19/2023 0814hrs, Deputy Morgan received a 911 call at a residence on Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. This was an accidental dial.

12/19/2023 1231hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on the Mercer Road in New Sharon.

12/19/2023 1233hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of vandalism near the DOT lot in Kingfield. The complainant had tried to drive through water, the car stalled, and it was abandoned. DOT had to move the vehicle from the road to clear the road and moved it using heavy equipment causing damage.

12/19/2023 1548hrs, Chief Lowell responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Rangeley Road in Avon.

12/19/2023 1611hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a two-car accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Ethan Jones (22) of Townsend GA was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 westbound when he stopped for debris in the road when his vehicle was struck from behind by a 2000 Toyota 4 drive being driven by Robert Bradley (80) of Farmington. No injuries were reported.

12/19/2023 1727hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call at a residence on the River Road in Phillips. This was an accidental dial.

12/19/2023 1735hrs, Deputy Wacome received a request for a welfare check at a residence on the Plouffe Road in Industry. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

12/19/2023 2142hrs, Deputy Wacome assisted a citizen by providing a ride from FMH to the Swan Road New Sharon.

12/19/2023 2248hrs, Deputy Wacome responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville.

12/20/2023 0703hrs, Sheriff Nichols received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. The people to be checked on were located and found to be okay.

12/20/2023 0731hrs, Deput Frost received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Maxwell Road in Weld.

12/20/2023 0913hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Rangeley Road in Madrid. He contacted the person and found him to be okay.

12/20/2023 1012hrs, Lt. St. Laurent made a notification at a residence in Chesterville regarding the release of an inmate.

12/20/2023 1026hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Weld Road in Phillips. The person to be checked was located and found to be okay.

12/20/2023 1108hrs, Deputy Morgan received a welfare check request at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield. He was unable to locate the person, however a neighbor of that person called in to report they had made contact, and that the person was okay.

12/20/2023 1158hrs, Deputy Morgan received a request for a welfare check to be conducted on an elderly man at the intersection of Weld Road and Rangeley Road in Phillips.

12/20/2023 1338hrs, Deputy Frost received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville. The person there was allegedly having suicidal ideations. A check of the person in question revealed they were not suicidal but wanted a ride to the VA.

12/20/2023 1745hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid. He located the people and found them to be okay.

12/20/2023 2004hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. deer accident on Dallas Hill Road in Dallas Plt. Nicholas Hill (21) of Farmington was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma when the collision occurred.

12/20/2023 2334hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of icy roads on the south side of Mile Hill Road in New Sharon near the Rome line. DOT was notified.

12/21/2023 0749hrs, Lt. St. Laurent participated in a community policing event at the Franklin Somerset Credit Union.

12/21/2023 0908hrs, Deputy Wacome received a 911 call from Valley Brook Village in Strong. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

12/21/2023 1314hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance call at the Flagstaff General Store in Eustis. A woman there was trespassed from the store.

12/21/2023 1418hrs, Deputy Gray received a late report of theft from a residence on Seavey Road in Industry. This turned out to be a civil issue.

12/21/2023 1549hrs, Deputy Gray received a request for a welfare check to be conducted at a residence on the Rand Road in Industry. The person there called for assistance because their generator was not generating power enough for heat and lights. Gray was able to get the generator working properly and assisted with their wood heat.

12/21/2023 1616hrs, Deputy Wacome received a residential alarm on Chandler Road in Industry. This was a false alarm due to power fluctuations.

12/21/2023 1649hrs, Det. Davol responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. This turned out to be a fight between juvenile siblings, no charges were filed.

12/21/2023 1818hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an injured deer on the Pope Road in Chesterville.

12/22/2023 2000hrs, Deputy Wacome received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at Valley Brook Village in Strong. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

12/21/2023 2202hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of an abandoned vehicle on Coburn Road in Carthage.

12/21/2023 2228hrs, Det. Davol investigated a child custody issue at a residence on Elvin’s Way in Kingfield.

12/22/2023 0832hrs, Sgt. Bean received a request for a welfare check at a residence on Zions Hill Road in Chesterville.

Deputies also conducted 12 elder checks, 1 building checks and responded to 5 false 911 calls.